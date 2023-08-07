"Let's see each other again in 2025": BTS' Suga sends heartfelt message to ARMYs in Weverse Live after final day of Agust D Tour

BTS' Suga's final D-DAY concert was held on August 6, 2023. Right after the concert, Suga conducted a Weverse live, leaving fans emotional. His live session, titled The End, was only a little over nine minutes long, and the artist hoped that his ardent ARMYs (BTS fans) had a good time at the show. This short live was in line with the artist's signature way of thanking ARMYs after his concerts.

Before he ended the broadcast, BTS' Suga added a special message that touched the hearts of fans worldwide.

"Let's see each other again in 2025," he said.

이유나🍥🤍☁️🇰🇷 @jeonlee77 If I say "soon", that feels like a lie. So let's see each other again in 2025. All right? Please wait a bit. 2025, let's see each other then. You did great. Bye! If I say "soon", that feels like a lie. So let's see each other again in 2025. All right? Please wait a bit. 2025, let's see each other then. You did great. Bye!

"He healed": Writes an ARMY on how BTS' Suga a.k.a Agust D finally opened the door to his healing

At the final stage of the D-DAY concert, the BTS rapper finally revealed his special 7 tattoo, which turned out to be on his left shoulder where he bore an injury after an accident during his pre-debut days.

Needless to say, fans who are aware of the incident were moved deeply due to the tattoo's placement. In his Weverse live, Suga once again showed off the tattoo following fans' request.

He further mentioned how he put in a lot of hard work for the D-DAY album and tour. He even spoke about his throat concerns before the concert.

"Before going into the concert, I had a lot of concerns. My throat condition wasn't easy. I may not be able to speak for about 3 days. I did pretty well, probably? From April, I guess the album work was even longer, but I did well, didn't I? (via: Twitter/jeonlee77)

What's more, on the last day of BTS' Suga's concert, fellow BTS members RM, J-Hope, and Jin joined the show among other fans and cheered for the Daechwita singer.

It was special considering how Jin and J-Hope, who are currently serving in the South Korean military, took a break from their duties to support their co-member, displaying their unique friendship.

The hyung-line (the eldest members of a K-pop group called as a whole) made the day further special when RM took the stage alongside Suga to perform Strange, a track from Suga's D-2 album in which RM featured.

After the performance, RM even surprised ARMY with an untitled, unreleased song, revealing the performance to be his last in front of ARMYs before joining the military.

During his live broadcast, BTS' Suga even revealed his plans of catching up with the other BTS members for a drink. He addressed getting emotional during his performance of Snooze.

"I really am not the type to cry, but starting from Snooze, I felt it. The members were there and my sunbaenims came too. Before, I had dreams while watching many sunbaenims and now I have become someone's sunbae." (via: Twitter/jeonlee77)

The passing of ten years as a part of the group also made BTS' Suga tear up while singing the song. Throughout his 28 concerts, the idol laughed and cried with his ARMYs and performed his heart out for them.

And he ended the broadcast by saying that it would be a lie if he said "see you soon" but to wait till 2025 to be reunited.

𝐒𝐔𝐆𝐀 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐭 📝 ⁷ 🥢 @dSUGA_1993



: "If I say (see you/let's meet) soon, it'll feel like a lie. Let's see each other next in 2025, okay? Please wait a short while. 2025...let's see each other then. You worked hard. Bye!"



pic.twitter.com/iGEMBBTSQR [TRANS] SUGA WEVERSE LIVE: "If I say (see you/let's meet) soon, it'll feel like a lie. Let's see each other next in 2025, okay? Please wait a short while. 2025...let's see each other then. You worked hard. Bye!"

Fan reactions to Suga's Weverse live

He even quite literally opened the door on-stage, which he was struggling to reach in his Amygdala MV. Seeing the idol's progress as an artist and an individual, a fan could not help but be proud as they wrote, "He healed."

Bonita⁷🍜🛸🫧🌬 @ARMYUnnie875



- a healed smile #SugaLive pic.twitter.com/2SfarnVIi3 Through all the pain & heart ache. He healed. The door that remained locked, finally opened & so Yoongi walked through it, closing that chapter & never looking back.- a healed smile

Iwallo59 @iwallo59

August 6, 2023. I’ll never forget the feeling. pic.twitter.com/QjHQSOb9T6 As Suga mentioned in his Live, the idea that they all got together for drinks and maybe a meal makes me so happy for them, beyond words. OT7. Wishing them that precious time together.August 6, 2023. I’ll never forget the feeling.

msk⁷🥢saw Yoongi @yoongi201010



pic.twitter.com/UavCbzxp83 I found BTS after coming across Agust D mv some years ago. Never thought yoongi would ever release non-mixtapes let alone go on solo tour as Agust D. D-Day Tour was the 1st time I saw Agust D| SUGA live in concert and life will never be the same again.

Other special things that happened since the closing of the Agust D concert-tour

BTS' Jin uploaded a picture of all four of the hyung-line members - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, and RM - together on his Instagram account, alongside posting another picture of him posing with Suga and J-Hope.

J-Hope too posted a string of images on his personal Instagram account, where he showcased moments with Jin and of the concert along with his selcas (selfies).

Meanwhile, BTS' Suga's Agust D tour commenced on April 26, 2023, following the release of his latest album D-DAY on April 21. The first show was held in Belmont, New York, while his final show was held in Seoul, South Korea, on August 6.

With members Jin and J-Hope currently serving in the army, the other BTS members to be enlisted are RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.