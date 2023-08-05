“Yoonmin stage alone is more culturally significant than the renaissance”: BTS fans react to Jimin and SUGA’s Tony Montana performance

BTS’ Jimin and SUGA set the stage on fire during the latter's concert in Seoul. The Serendipity singer became the second member after Jungkook to perform at SUGA’s concert. The Daechwita rapper is currently hosting a three-day concert in Seoul, South Korea as part of SUGA | Agust D ‘D-DAY’ Tour.

The tour was originally meant to end with two electrifying shows at Seoul’s Jamsil Indoor Stadium. However, fans’ overwhelming demand led to BIG HIT MUSIC extending the tour with Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE FINAL show held at the KSPO Dome from August 4, 2023, to August 6, 2023.

On the second day of the concert, Jimin joined SUGA on stage to perform their hit song, Tony Montana. For those unversed, Tony Montana (feat Yankie) was a song in SUGA’s debut mixtape AGUST D. BTS’ Jimin and SUGA performed the song at Bangtan’s third muster in November 2016 and for the second time at the latter’s solo concert in Seoul.

ARMYs, were elated to see the two perform together. BTS fan @mintwirls wrote, that Yoonmin (a culmination of the idols' names Yoongi and Jimin" were more "culturally significant" than the Renaissance.

ARMYs were incredibly ecstatic to witness BTS’ Jimin and SUGA perform Tony Montana after seven years at the latter’s concert in Seoul. Jimin and SUGA last performed the song at Bangtan’s fifth Muster in 2016.

Earlier in the day, ARMYs heard Tony Montana play at KSPO Dome and knew that the Serendipity singer would be the second guest to perform at the concert after Jungkook. Tony Montana is written and produced by SUGA under his alternate stage name Agust D.

ARMYs took to social media to celebrate them performing Tony Montana live only for the second time in their decade-long career. Jimin and SUGA even altered the lyrics a bit to present it as a more contemporary version. Needless to say, fans were ecstatic and took to social media to share their excitement about the same. While some said that the performance was legendary, others noted that seeing the two singers perform the song meant that the ARMYs have won.

They concluded their performance with a heartwarming hug and a high-five, showcasing the camaraderie they share. Interestingly, the duo teased a Tony Montana special performance when BTS’ Jimin appeared on SUGA’s online drinking chat show Suchwita.

In March, the Like Crazy singer appeared on Suchwita as part of his promotional schedule for his debut solo album FACE. At the time, SUGA told him that the former had to go to SUGA's concert and do Tony Montana. He added that Jimin could drop in "for a minute and do Tony Montana."

“You're irreplaceable. Or we can suddenly switch to another song and you can sing Like Crazy. I like that idea better… While I'm performing Tony Montana, Like Crazy suddenly starts playing and I step off stage. You can do one song and go… or you can just do two songs... I can just step away while you perform," SUGA had said.

It is interesting that BTS’ Jimin and SUGA followed up with their plan thoroughly and gave ARMYs a memorable concert night.

BTS’ Jimin performed on Like Crazy at SUGA’s concert

Shortly after BTS’ Jimin and SUGA’s electrifying performance on Tony Montana, the singer took center-stage to perform his track Like Crazy. The Billboard-topping track is the title track of his debut solo album FACE. The singer performed Like Crazy for the first time in many months and ARMYs thoroughly enjoyed his performance.

After wrapping up his performance, he delivered a final speech of goodbye to fans before leaving the venue. However, he didn’t leave the concert and stayed back to watch the rest of the concert with ARMYs.

ARMYs are wondering which BTS member will grace the final day of SUGA’s concert. They wonder if it would be RM or V, and are awaiting the details that they hope will be unveiled soon.