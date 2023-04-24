“This is true cinema”: BTS’ Jimin and SUGA’s bickering in Road to ARMY video goes viral

BTS’ Jimin and SUGA, known fondly as Yoonmin, went viral for their bickering in the Road to ARMY video released on April 23. The duo’s Tom-and-Jerry-esque friendship has been one of the most endearing things about them and their unexpected inclusion in the video left fans chuckling.

The Road to ARMY video was an adorable checklist, giving fans a glimpse of the many fan activities the D-DAY rapper has planned for album promotions. With SUGA’s thoughts running in the background as a voiceover, the rapper mentions prepping up for as poster singing, clicking pictures for photocards, video calls and in-person fan signings.

During the video call fan signing scene, BTS’ Jimin appears as SUGA’s imagination and ridicules his attempt at trying out the "I'm sorry, I'm cute" TikTok challenge. He guilt trips him by hinting that he isn’t putting on his A-game, and repeatedly asks him to perform harder.

The clip went viral as fans gushed over the “comedic duo,” even requesting a show together.

shu(ga)🥢 @myglight this is true cinema actually yoonmin should form their own show as a comedy duo this is true cinema actually yoonmin should form their own show as a comedy duo https://t.co/G6vbFlUhIh

Fans love the bickering as BTS’ Jimin monitors SUGA over the “I’m sorry, I’m cute” fan challenge

BTS member SUGA released his first official solo album, D-DAY, under his moniker Agust D on April 21, 2023. It marked the end of the rapper’s Agust D trilogy, the first part of which was released as a mixtape in 2016. The music video of D-DAY’s title track, Haegeum, has already got fans gushing as the rapper portrays rogue characters in it.

SUGA has multiple activities such as video fan signings, in-person fan meets, and more set up as solo promotions. He recently released a fun video titled Road to ARMY, summing up the ways in which he has been prepping up for the promotions.

BTS’ Jimin popped up in the middle of the video to monitor SUGA attempting to dance the “I’m sorry, I’m cute” challenge. The former was the first BTS member to hold a video fan signing event.

In Suchwita episode 7, the duo talked about the various challenges K-pop idols do on video calls nowadays. They hilariously attempted the same challenge after watching a clip of TXT’s Soobin.

Terry•ᴗ•Dactyl✢ꕤ✢ @TXT__member Yoongi and Jimin's lives were never been the same since Yoongi saw Soobin doing the "I'm sorry, I'm cute" challenge.



Yoongi and Jimin's lives were never been the same since Yoongi saw Soobin doing the "I'm sorry, I'm cute" challenge.https://t.co/fNahk9pUUZ

BTS’ Jimin appeared as SUGA’s internal voice personified, which constantly asked him to improve himself. The former’s unexpected scene made its impact as “Yoonmin” began trending on Twitter.

shre 🍥🥢 @thyunabs twitter.com/soobwhat/statu… yas @soobwhat does soobin UNDERSTAND HOW MUCH HE IMPACTED YOONGI AND JIMIN? does soobin UNDERSTAND HOW MUCH HE IMPACTED YOONGI AND JIMIN? https://t.co/ETo4zNygdE Soobin changed the trajectory of Yoongi and Jimin's life.. like how come Yoongi was the one who saw Soobin to do this challenge Soobin changed the trajectory of Yoongi and Jimin's life.. like how come Yoongi was the one who saw Soobin to do this challenge 😭 twitter.com/soobwhat/statu…

hani⁷ ♡ @itsbtszone



not yoonmin bickering even in yoongi's mind not yoonmin bickering even in yoongi's mind 😭https://t.co/8fsPfliRDQ

t⁷ | FACE🪞D-DAY LOCKDOWN @syuminie they already be bickering 25/8 and the funniest duo out there so they wouldn’t even need a script like just imagineeee check this. so imagine yoonmin in a comedy movie or a sitcom like IMAGINE how funny they’d bethey already be bickering 25/8 and the funniest duo out there so they wouldn’t even need a script like just imagineeee check this. so imagine yoonmin in a comedy movie or a sitcom like IMAGINE how funny they’d be 😭😭 they already be bickering 25/8 and the funniest duo out there so they wouldn’t even need a script like just imagineeee https://t.co/SQ0v4f3SEz

lux⁷ 🪞 @jmblze yoonmin bickering just added 10 years to my lifespan yoonmin bickering just added 10 years to my lifespan https://t.co/Um6V5qb38e

D-DAY 🐱⟭⟬⟬⟭ @Lortaejin04 another yoonmin bickering never been ending 🤣 another yoonmin bickering never been ending 🤣😭 https://t.co/WnuUxAoP3r

ᴄᴀᴍ @bola2keju THEY ARE BICKERING EVEN IN YOONGI’S MIND OH NO MY YOONMIN HEART THEY ARE BICKERING EVEN IN YOONGI’S MIND OH NO MY YOONMIN HEART https://t.co/unpF5isxeQ

HANA⁷ | April is for Yoongi🐱 @yoonjin12439 jimin was just returning the favor now after suchwita happened



this is so yoonmin they just wont stop bickering anytime soonjimin was just returning the favor now after suchwita happened this is so yoonmin they just wont stop bickering anytime soon😭😭😭😭😭😭 jimin was just returning the favor now after suchwita happened😭😭https://t.co/6e0r1xggDV

a ❤︎︎ @introdreamers no matter where you look you will always find a bickering yoonmin no matter where you look you will always find a bickering yoonmin

Helen⁷ ᶠᵃᶜᵉ | ᵈ⁻ᵈᵃʸ @_jjayman_ they're so funny snsnsjsjjsj I'll do anything just to get an yoonmin show. Just imagine the amount of bickering we'll seethey're so funny snsnsjsjjsj I'll do anything just to get an yoonmin show. Just imagine the amount of bickering we'll see 😭😭 they're so funny snsnsjsjjsj

One of the things ARMYs miss about the duo is their bickering, which they can usually see on their variety show Run BTS. However, BIGHIT MUSIC’s content team bringing them back naturally became the talk of the town.

Meanwhile, BTS’ SUGA also released a documentary titled Road to D-DAY on the same day as the album. The rapper will also be embarking on his solo world tour titled SUGA Agust D Tour in two days.

The tour will kick off on April 26 at UBS Arena, USA. He will perform 11 shows in North America and then head to Asia, where he will perform from May 26 to June 25.

Poll : 0 votes