“This is true cinema”: BTS’ Jimin and SUGA’s bickering in Road to ARMY video goes viral

BTS’ Jimin and SUGA, known fondly as Yoonmin, went viral for their bickering in the Road to ARMY video released on April 23. The duo’s Tom-and-Jerry-esque friendship has been one of the most endearing things about them and their unexpected inclusion in the video left fans chuckling.
The Road to ARMY video was an adorable checklist, giving fans a glimpse of the many fan activities the D-DAY rapper has planned for album promotions. With SUGA’s thoughts running in the background as a voiceover, the rapper mentions prepping up for as poster singing, clicking pictures for photocards, video calls and in-person fan signings.
During the video call fan signing scene, BTS’ Jimin appears as SUGA’s imagination and ridicules his attempt at trying out the "I'm sorry, I'm cute" TikTok challenge. He guilt trips him by hinting that he isn’t putting on his A-game, and repeatedly asks him to perform harder.
The clip went viral as fans gushed over the “comedic duo,” even requesting a show together.
Fans love the bickering as BTS’ Jimin monitors SUGA over the “I’m sorry, I’m cute” fan challenge
BTS member SUGA released his first official solo album, D-DAY, under his moniker Agust D on April 21, 2023. It marked the end of the rapper’s Agust D trilogy, the first part of which was released as a mixtape in 2016. The music video of D-DAY’s title track, Haegeum, has already got fans gushing as the rapper portrays rogue characters in it.
SUGA has multiple activities such as video fan signings, in-person fan meets, and more set up as solo promotions. He recently released a fun video titled Road to ARMY, summing up the ways in which he has been prepping up for the promotions.
BTS’ Jimin popped up in the middle of the video to monitor SUGA attempting to dance the “I’m sorry, I’m cute” challenge. The former was the first BTS member to hold a video fan signing event.
In Suchwita episode 7, the duo talked about the various challenges K-pop idols do on video calls nowadays. They hilariously attempted the same challenge after watching a clip of TXT’s Soobin.
BTS’ Jimin appeared as SUGA’s internal voice personified, which constantly asked him to improve himself. The former’s unexpected scene made its impact as “Yoonmin” began trending on Twitter.
One of the things ARMYs miss about the duo is their bickering, which they can usually see on their variety show Run BTS. However, BIGHIT MUSIC’s content team bringing them back naturally became the talk of the town.
Meanwhile, BTS’ SUGA also released a documentary titled Road to D-DAY on the same day as the album. The rapper will also be embarking on his solo world tour titled SUGA Agust D Tour in two days.
The tour will kick off on April 26 at UBS Arena, USA. He will perform 11 shows in North America and then head to Asia, where he will perform from May 26 to June 25.