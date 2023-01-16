4 hilarious moments from the 2023 Run BTS Special Episode Part 2

The second part of the 2023 Run BTS Special Episode was released on January 10, which turned out to be funnier than the first installment. While the previous episode ended with an adorable Liar game, complete with BTS members wearing cat ears, Next Top Genius Part 2 graced viewers with more hilarious antics, surprising betrayals, and unplanned dance practices.

The 2023 Run BTS Special Episode might have been slightly dampened by the fact that this was the second to last episode of the series filmed before Jin started his military service. However, fans are sure to find multiple reasons to laugh while watching it.

Jung Kook and SUGA's betrayal, 95z adorable rivalry, and more uproarious moments from the 2023 Run BTS Special Episode Part 2

1) Jung Kook listening to SUGA only to return to the starting line

Rena⁷∞ @borahae_4_life Yoongi telling jungkook to object and jungkook does only for it to be wrong and yoongi "don't listen to others" Yoongi telling jungkook to object and jungkook does only for it to be wrong and yoongi "don't listen to others" 😭😂 https://t.co/ENUZUKy2MF

The first game of the episode had the BTS members roll a dice into a black box and say the number they saw from a hole on top. Others could either protest or let it go as is. If the member was bluffing, they would have to go back the number of spaces they called out (if found out). Otherwise, the one who objected would have to return those many spaces on the playing board.

SUGA, who won the game first, started advising others on their moves. Jung Kook made the mistake of listening to the elder member's hunches and was forced to return to the starting point. Not wanting to take the blame, the Set Me Free rapper turned the incident into a life lesson, telling Jung Kook that he should not always heed what others tell him.

2) The members scolding Jimin for not guessing that V was telling the truth

not park jimin thought taehyung was lying even the members believes him and bet against tae when it turns out, taehyung was telling the truth. gosh, jiminie's face when the members threw words on him 🤣 RUN BTS! 2023 SPECIAL EPISODE - NEXT TOP GENIUS EPISODE 2-----not park jimin thought taehyung was lying even the members believes him and bet against tae when it turns out, taehyung was telling the truth. gosh, jiminie's face when the members threw words on him 🤣 #JIMIN RUN BTS! 2023 SPECIAL EPISODE - NEXT TOP GENIUS EPISODE 2 💜-----not park jimin thought taehyung was lying even the members believes him and bet against tae when it turns out, taehyung was telling the truth. gosh, jiminie's face when the members threw words on him 🤣 #JIMIN https://t.co/xbETfw0wFT

In the 2023 Run BTS Special Episode, the members competed against each other, and this tested how well they knew each other. Jimin and V, often called VMin or the 95z, have often shown instances where they are able to read each other because of the years they spent together in BTS. However, this time, the Promise singer's hunch turned out to be false.

Kim Tae-hyung said "1" when asked about the number on the dice. Jimin did not believe him, and his certainty also made the other members object to V. When it turned out that Tae-hyung was telling the truth, SUGA, Jin, and RM wasted no time telling Jimin off because he did not know his soulmate well. V also joined in on the joshing, while Jin commented that if this game of the 2023 Run BTS Special Episode had cat ears, Jimin's would be moving around a lot.

3) VMin's winning ceremony with the Run BTS choregraphy featuring Jung Kook spacing out

브리이에 @BRILLER__613 구오즈 달방 세레머니 구오즈 달방 세레머니 https://t.co/tPAsAR95wR

The next game of the 2023 Run BTS Special Episode was the "Yes" or "No" Minority game. According to the rules, whichever members were in the minority of the given question would have 70 points divided among them equally.

Jimin and V chose No, giving them a minority vote and awarding them 35 points apiece. The 95z celebrated by performing a cute version of the group's Run BTS while singing along to the song.

Meanwhile, Jung Kook, who was standing behind the two enthusiastic 27 year-old singers, seemed to be zoning out, forgetting that they were still filming the 2023 Run BTS Special Episode. Combining the two events simultaneously is sure to make audiences laugh at the personality differences of the youngest members.

4) j-hope, SUGA, and Jung Kook switching teams

리나 @rosehope218 ㅇ ㅏ 졸라 웃겨 폭주하는 제이홉ㅌㅋ큐큨ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ ㅇ ㅏ 졸라 웃겨 폭주하는 제이홉ㅌㅋ큐큨ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ https://t.co/rQjrkwzX0K

The 2023 Run BTS Special Episode brought out the members' competitiveness, especially in the last game, that erupted into utter chaos with betrayals and surprising team changes on either side. Jimin and V ended up being the finalists of the Next Top Genius, with the rest of BTS being assigned as being part of either team. They could move freely across teams without informing the others which team they are part of.

SUGA cheered Jimin throughout the game while Jung Kook helped V change his cards to ones that would help him win. At the end of the game, however, it turned out that Jung Kook was part of Jimin's team and SUGA was with V. Jin, and j-hope were part of Jimin's team as well, but the Serendipity singer did not trust them, considering that Jin was extremely confident while j-hope could not remember what cards Jimin should change to win.

After the disarray caused by the reveal of teams, it was found that Jimin's distrust in his members led him to change the cards at the last possible minute and win the game. Moreover, since Jimin won the overall game in the 2023 Run BTS Special Episode, he was given the title of Next Top Genius, along with a trophy that the rest of the members claimed they were envious of.

Apart from the variety show, Jimin was part of the latest comeback of BIGBANG's Taeyang, titled VIBE, which he co-composed along with THEBLACKLABEL's Teddy Park. The song has received much love from fans worldwide, who appreciate its catchy chorus, imitable choreography, and otherwise brilliant K-pop vibe.

