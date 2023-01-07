The turn of the year marks the return of the Run BTS Special Episodes. They have been released sporadically since the band was announced to be on a break in June of last year. In between solo releases, Korean variety show appearances, and other activities, the popular show has served as a respite for fans who get to watch the group participate in games for fun.

January 3, 2023, saw the release of the year's first Run BTS special episode, titled Next Top Genius Part 1, with the members eating pizza sent by Chef Paik Jung-won, playing a unique card game, and wearing adorable cat ears during a game to spot the liar.

Jung Kook teasing V, j-hope's confusion at game rules and more funny moments from the 2023 Run BTS Special episode

1) Jung Kook, in charge of provoking his hyungs, and V, his victim

uyuun🌌💜 @noruluyuun My most favorite moment during todays Run BTS episode, Jungkook teasing Taehyung who was dieting with the smell of pizza right under his nose 🤣 My most favorite moment during todays Run BTS episode, Jungkook teasing Taehyung who was dieting with the smell of pizza right under his nose 🤣 https://t.co/SQIgID6zv1

All BTS members were excited to eat food sent by their friend Chef Paik during the Run BTS special episode. Upon learning that they were having pizza, V, however, was visibly upset. The Singularity singer announced that he was on a diet. He even asked which pizza had the lowest calories so he could have a bite. Jung Kook decided not to eat pizza as well, saying that he would start a diet that day.

The duo sat together at the side with their eyes shut, and the maknae decided to tease V by holding pizza right under his nostrils. Tae-hyung opened his eyes after the aroma of the slice reached him, both amused and annoyed by Jung Kook's antics.

Jin offered the crust of the slice he had finished eating to V, teasing him further, while Jung Kook expressed surprise at the eldest's habit of leaving the best part of the pizza.

2) A random pizza mukbang show with Jimin ft. j-hope asking for sauce

Pkjmdaily⍟ @Sartiya3 kiyowooo banget sihh kamu Run BTS Mukbang by jiminkiyowooo banget sihh kamu Run BTS Mukbang by jimin ☺kiyowooo banget sihh kamu Run BTS😍💜 https://t.co/bice14LV6x

After discovering the pizza, Jimin's first instinct was to demonstrate how a mukbang should be done, declaring that the other members were not well-versed with the technique of displaying food to the camera. By placing one hand behind the food, it is easier for still cameras to focus on the pizza.

In the midst of the chaos in this Run BTS special episode, j-hope remembered the sauces accompanying the pizzas, saying that they too were important to the taste. Jimin promptly continued his makeshift mukbang show, this time with the sauce container, before j-hope reminded him to pass on the sauce that he was playing with. Embarrassed, Jimin sheepishly passed the sauce to j-hope, saying that he wished to do a proper mukbang show, with the choreography leader saying he was doing well.

3) j-hope representing ARMYs who can't figure out Run BTS game rules in one go

Jess⁷ ♡ @MiSolHobii

#RunBTS #jimin #jhope pls the way jimin called out hobi for not understanding the game rules again lol pls the way jimin called out hobi for not understanding the game rules again lol #RunBTS #jimin #jhope https://t.co/K1rjKfwmzP

This Run BTS special episode has shown fans how relatable BTS members are, despite their status as world-famous idols. During the first game, which involved cards, the screen displayed the rules quickly, and most first-time viewers were left perplexed, unable to figure out the game's objective.

j-hope, it turns out, was just as lost as fans are. Leader RM again detailed the rules for the benefit of members and audiences alike. This was even mentioned by the editors, who realized the problems faced by fans trying to comprehend the complex regulations of the games played during the variety show.

During the second game of the Run BTS special episode, Jimin called out j-hope for not understanding the rules again, while the Arson rapper's dancing cat ears and confused expressions gave him away. The rapper continued to read the rules slowly, while RM articulated his questions about the game, which Jimin explained, erasing all doubts.

4) j-hope's penchant for cleanliness making him lose the Liar game

브리이에 @BRILLER__613 라이어게임 첫번째 질문 - 샤워는 일주일에 한 번이 적당하다



호비 바로 걸림 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ누가 봐도 절대 아니잖아요!!! 라이어게임 첫번째 질문 - 샤워는 일주일에 한 번이 적당하다 호비 바로 걸림 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ누가 봐도 절대 아니잖아요!!! https://t.co/6uk0OnGtUa

During the Liar game, two members (the liars) would not be sent any questions while the others would be, and they all had to answer O for yes and X for no. Based on the answers, the members were given three chances to eliminate the liars.

The first statement was "Shower once a week is enough," and j-hope immediately realized his folly at having chosen yes. All the members unanimously voted him out. The MORE rapper is known to be a stickler for neatness, and Jimin even said that the person (j-hope) who showered twice a day could not possibly be okay with just one shower a week.

The 2023 Run BTS special episode showed how well the Blood, Sweat & Tears group knows each other, with the cat ears adding an adorable twist to the Liar game.

5) Jung Kook can't lie during games

브리이에 @BRILLER__613 당신은 라이어입니까?

헣ㅎ ..... 네

ㅋㅎㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 귀여워



남주니 정구기 반응 보구 귀여워라고 하는 거 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ 근데 진짜 귀여워 당신은 라이어입니까?헣ㅎ ..... 네ㅋㅎㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 귀여워남주니 정구기 반응 보구 귀여워라고 하는 거 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ 근데 진짜 귀여워 🐨 당신은 라이어입니까?🐰 헣ㅎ ..... 네 🐨 ㅋㅎㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 귀여워 남주니 정구기 반응 보구 귀여워라고 하는 거 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ 근데 진짜 귀여워 https://t.co/CwWWxrp1IL

In another iteration of the Liar game, where the statement was revealed to be "I dance when I am sad," Jimin was voted out when he chose Yes, and failed to convince the members, while his dancing cat ears stole the show. Jung Kook chose No as his answer and would be free of suspicion if he had managed to answer RM's question prior to the statement being revealed.

When the leader asked Jung Kook his reason for choosing No, the youngest honestly replied, "Just." His vagueness and his inability to make appropriate excuses about his choice to the rest of the members sealed his fate in a thrilling conclusion to this Run BTS special episode. His smiling reaction at being caught, however, made everyone laugh, with him explaining that he misjudged the question when he said he had no particular reason to choose No.

While the two games in the first part of Next Top Genius have certainly made fans laugh, there is a lot of curiosity about the second part of the Run BTS special episode. One can hope to see more shenanigans ensue as BTS members get more competitive, with their closeness helping them pick out their weaknesses during games.

Poll : Did this Run BTS special episode make you laugh? Yes No 0 votes