“You really suck at playing the guitar”: BTS’ SUGA roasts Jimin hilariously over Ryan Gosling-gifted guitar

BTS’ SUGA proved yet again why his sense of wit and humor is unmatched when he hilariously roasted his bandmate Jimin over Ryan Gosling-gifted guitar. For those unaware, during the Barbie promotional campaign, Ryan Gosling praised BTS member Jimin for wearing the same black frill outfit in the PTD music video as Ken sported in the film. Gosling thanked the FACE singer and gifted him a signed guitar as a token of his appreciation.

To express his gratitude, the Like Crazy singer took to his personal Instagram to thank the Barbie star for the guitar and wish him well for the movie. BTS’ SUGA and J-hope immediately posted their comments. While J-hope’s comment was gibberish praise for Jimin’s English speaking skills, BTS’ SUGA trolled him by replying:

“You really suck at playing the guitar”.

BTS' SUGA trolls Jimin hilariously on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

BTS’ SUGA’s fans react to the D-DAY singer's guitar comment on Jimin's Instagram post

Jimin made a sweet post on Instagram thanking Ryan Gosling for his autographed guitar and wishing him success for Barbie: The Movie. He also strummed the guitar a bit towards the end and smiled, waving the camera goodbye. ARMYs were particularly excited as Ryan Gosling is one of Jimin’s favorite actors, and his movie The Notebook with Rachel McAdams is his favorite film of all time. Hence, this message coming from Gosling must have felt like a personal victory to him.

In the past four days, the post has garnered 8,883,036 likes, and fans have loved how Jimin graciously accepted the present from Ryan Gosling.

BTS’ SUGA’s comment went viral amongst ARMYs. While some lauded his brilliant wit and dry sense of humor, some others took offense over his comments and thought mocking Jimin in this manner was not really appropriate. ARMYs who loved his comment, termed it "savage."

iAmRaine Pecson @iamraine_pecson

SUGA left a comment under Jimin's Instagram Post |

You can't play guitar Yoongi being Yoongi! LOLSUGA left a comment under Jimin's Instagram Post |You can't play guitar pic.twitter.com/NrsP2fTW2o

Army Diary 🌺 @samebtssame Suga at Jimin’s Ken guitar clip on IG 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Others defended BTS’ SUGA stating that the rapper has a very straight-faced sense of humor and that he made a comment like this in jest with no intention to offend anyone. Fans pointed out that he made a similar comment when Coldplay’s leader, Chris Martin, gifted Jin one of his personally owned guitars in the past.

OT7 with a SUGA PROBLEM @SugaHopebias48 @HoneyPoutYoongi Jimin and yoongi are super close and if y’all haven’t seen the Suchwita episode with Jimin youd see how amazing their chemistry is. So haters need to stop. When chris martin was trying to teach jin guitar Suga ratted him out saying you know how to play lol that’s just how he is

Hypnoyouellie @hypnoyouellie

SUGA SAID SAME THING TO JIN WHEN CHRIS GAVE HIM A GUITAR

SOLOS have zero idea 🤣🤣🤣 Tell us you don’t know anything about a Jimin without saying you don’t know Jimin 🤣🤣🤣🤣SUGA SAID SAME THING TO JIN WHEN CHRIS GAVE HIM A GUITARSOLOS have zero idea 🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/kittenlover_12…

Luna @mimiesangel I think Suga of BTS aint aware of fact that jimin got guitar credits in his own song. Well, they r just colleagues, maybe more like a friend you see once in week on passing by. So I am not surprised by his unawareness. twitter.com/miiniyoongs/st…

lawless says scotus is corrupt; expand it @Lawless82711890 @AuthorEmmaBarry What's funny to me is Jimin doesn't play guitar, either! But Suga and Jin do. Jin already has a celebrity guitar - Chris Martin of Coldplay, with whom BTS and superfan Jin have collaborated, gave him his - so maybe Jimin can give it to Suga. (Who already has at least one.)

However, J-hope’s sweet gibberish comment for Jimin was no point of contention for ARMYs. The Jack in the Box hitmaker wrote "Jjamanie English SswallalaBbollellalalallallal" lauding his fluent English speaking skills. ARMYs found it sweet and encouraging and liked how he took time off from his military schedule to comment on Jimin’s post.

It is left to be seen whether Jimin has watched Barbie or not, and fans are hoping he watches the film soon and relays his review to Ryan Gosling.

BTS Jungkook Seven ⁷🇮🇳💜 @BTS_Hyderabad7 Hobi’s and Suga commented on Jimin’s IG post*



🐿️ jjyamanie(‘s) english sswallallabbolleulallalalallal* (*expression describing fluency in the language/that is speaking english fluently)



but you dont know how to play the guitar



_instagram.com/reel/CvFTwUErH… Hobi’s and Suga commented on Jimin’s IG post*🐿️ jjyamanie(‘s) english sswallallabbolleulallalalallal* (*expression describing fluency in the language/thatis speaking english fluently)but you dont know how to play the guitar

BTS members are busy with their solo endeavours

BTS members are busy with their solo endeavors and activities after taking a break from group activities last year. Members Jin and J-hope are currently serving their required terms of mandatory military service and are expected to be discharged on June 12, 2024, and October 17, 2024, respectively.

BTS’ SUGA recently wrapped up his solo world tour Agust D and attended Samsung’s recent event in Korea’s capital. Jimin is currently laying low but is expected to make some announcements on the work front soon. RM is busy with the preparation of his solo album, which is expected to be released either by the end of 2023 or next year.

V is currently preparing for the release of his debut solo album, which is expected to be released between July and September this year. Finally, Jungkook is basking in the success of his tantalizing single SEVEN, doing promotions for the single, and also planning to launch a full-fledged album by the end of the year.