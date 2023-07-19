“AM I LOSING MY MIND?”: Barbie’s Ryan Gosling sends a video message to BTS’ Jimin, surprises fans by sending his Ken guitar to him

The BTS and Barbie worlds collided on July 19, 2023, when the latter’s official Twitter account released a video message by Ryan Gosling for Jimin. In the video, the American actor mentions an "unspoken Ken code," wherein if one Ken wears another Ken’s outfit, he has to give him his prized possession.

Ryan Gosling addressed Jimin and introduced himself before sharing that he noticed one of his Ken outfits in the movie was first worn by the BTS member in the Permission to Dance music video. As per the Ken code, he offered to give him his most prized possession, a Ken guitar.

The surprise video sent the ARMY fandom into a frenzy as they couldn’t believe that Barbie’s marketing team also had a collaboration with BTS under their sleeves all this time.

Barbie star Ryan Gosling surprises BTS fans with a video message and a gift to Jimin

On July 19, 2023, BTS fans trended “JIMIN WAKE UP” on Twitter after Barbie’s actor, Ryan Gosling, posted a video message for the Life Crazy singer. The video was a sudden pleasant attack on fans, who were oblivious of the Barbie movie having any possible collaboration with BTS. The only K-pop idol group that the Greta Gerwig movie was known to have joined hands with was FIFTY FIFTY, for one its soundtracks.

Ryan Gosling’s message addressed to Jimin had the ARMY fandom gushing over the Barbie x BTS collaboration. In the video, the former mentioned that he wore the same cowboy-influenced outfit in the Barbie movie as the K-pop idol in his Permission to Dance music video, before adding that the Like Crazy singer "wore it first" and "wore it best."

“I noticed that your “Permission to Dance” outfit was the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie. I have to give it to you. You wore it first. You definitely wore it best."

The American actor proceeded to talk about a Ken code that makes it necessary for a Ken to give their most beloved possession to the Ken donning a similar outfit. He brought up his guitar and showed his intent to pass off the “KEN-RGY” to the BTS member by offering it to him.

ARMYs’ reactions were all over the place. Many even mentioned how incredible the opportunity was. They even trended the phrase “WAKE UP” since the video was posted at around 3 am in the night as per Korean Standard Time.

Fans also reminded others that the Like Crazy singer had earlier mentioned that his favorite movie of all time was the classic romantic movie, The Notebook. One fan shared how Jimin seemed to have arrived at a “full circle moment” since The Notebook’s star actor, Ryan Gosling, was offering him his beloved prop.

Meanwhile, the ARMY fandom now awaits a response from BTS’ Jimin to Ryan Gosling’s unexpected but loving surprise with bated breath.