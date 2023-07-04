FIFTY FIFTY’s music video for Barbie reportedly canceled amidst backlash and legal disputes, ATTRAKT responds

K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY will reportedly no longer be a part of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie anymore. The rookie idol group dominated TikTok and other social media platforms with their song Cupid recently, which gave them an explosive popularity that landed them a song and music video titled Barbie Dreams feat. Kali in Barbie.

However, amidst major backlash from Korean netizens and the messy public disputes between the singers and their agency, the group was dropped out of the Barbie promotions. As per Ilgan Sports report on Tuesday, July 4, FIFTY FIFTY’s music video for original soundtrack, which was scheduled to release on July 6 at 7:00 pm EST and July 7 at 8:00 am KST, was canceled.

It is pertinent to note that only the appearance of the quartet was reportedly canceled, not the entire song.

Public legal disputes lands FIFTY FIFTY in possibly irrecoverable trouble, group reportedly loses out on collabs such as Barbie, commercials, and more

From domestic to international media and fans, everyone looked forward to seeing what the rookie K-pop idol group FIFTY FIFTY’s future would turn out to be. The quartet went super viral on the internet with just one song - Cupid - which was only their second album release since their debut, titled The Beginning: Cupid.

The song’s popularity led to FIFTY FIFTY bagging deals with the most awaited 2023 movie, Barbie, being a strong contender for categories such as 'Song of the Year' and 'Artist of the Year' at major South Korean award shows, and more. However, things went downhill from June 23, 2023, when ATTRAKT, the group’s agency, released a statement mentioning the members being poached by other agencies.

Since then, the Cupid singers have claimed that ATTRAKT violated their contract and filed for suspension, ATTRAKT further claimed that Warner Music Korea (WMK) tried taking over the group, the latter denied the allegations, and much more. ATTRAKT also received severe backlash for leaking a phone call with WMK in which the former seemingly tried to buy the quartet.

Dispatch’s detailed report provided alleged proof that the Cupid singers’ issue with the agency not paying attention to their health was false. Other things included copyright percentages, producers’ text messages, etc. However, netizens were yet again confused and disgruntled with the blame games.

With the legal issues turning messy and confusing with each update, it seems that companies are canceling their deals with FIFTY FIFTY. In addition to the quartet’s appearance and feature in Barbie’s OST Barbie Dreams, the singers have also lost out on a commercial with a famous global footballer and a feature on a popular and one of the biggest South Korean variety shows.

Added to the list of cancelations was reportedly another deal with a global electronics company, which Ilgan Sports called “lucrative.” Moreover, as per several other reports, because of the dispute with the agency, FIFTY FIFTY also will be unable to attend Barbie’s promotional events alongside lead actress Margot Robbie.

Meanwhile, FIFTY FIFTY had the public’s eyes on them since they were revealed to be the only K-pop group to participate in Barbie’s soundtracks. The group gained more attention with this impressive feat. However, it remains to be seen if the Cupid singers will be able to weave their magic in Greta Gerwig’s movie or not.

A few hours after the cancelation rumors, ATTRAKT stated that they were checking the facts to South Korean outlet Newsen.

