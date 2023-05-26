"This is insane": Fans are delighted as FIFTY FIFTY is set to be a part of the soundtrack of the upcoming Barbie movie

The upcoming Barbie movie officially announced on May 25, 2023, that rookie K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY is set to be a part of the soundtrack of the film. The group will compose a new song named Barbie Dreams (feat. Kali) for the film. They will be joining many other singers for the soundtrack line-up.

The other artists joining the line-up for the soundtrack of the upcoming Barbie film include Ava Max, Charlie XCX, Gayle, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, HAIM, and Ice Spice. The artists also include names like Kali, KAROL G, Khalicl, Lizzo Nicki Minaj, Pink Pantheress, Ryan Gosling Tame Impala, and The Kid LAROI.

As soon as the fans heard about FIFTY FIFTY's participation in the soundtrack for the movie, K-pop fans could not contain their excitement and took to social media to express themselves. One fan tweeted:

ju' ★⁵ @innierino twitter.com/cornhingle/sta… ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @cornhingle fifty fifty starting from the real bottom like im talking center lava of the earth and being on the barbie soundtrack is insane fifty fifty starting from the real bottom like im talking center lava of the earth and being on the barbie soundtrack is insane😭😭😭 and not even a year after their debut, this is insane and not even a year after their debut, this is insane😭 twitter.com/cornhingle/sta…

Fans are excited for the newest feat achieved by the FIFTY FIFTY

FIFTY FIFTY made their debut with their albums THE FIFTY and The Beginning: Cupid less than a year ago and the girl band is already gained global popularity. Their smash hit viral song Cupid is the reason behind their craze and fame. Needless to say, fans are proud and excited for their upcoming song. They are also curious how their newest track Barbie Dreams will look like as they are set to feature alongside rapper Kali for their upcoming song.

The rookie group also took to their social media handle to express their excitement about their upcoming track Barbie Dreams. They captioned their post:

"It's official. We are honored to be a part of this album"

Excited fans have taken to social media to express what they're feeling. While some said that they couldn't wait to see what the band came up with, others said that the rookie band just fits the theme of the Barbie movie very well.

🤫 @jangwonyoungs fifty fifty just fits barbie so well idk what it is about it fifty fifty just fits barbie so well idk what it is about it https://t.co/2LbtN17D1E

gela @sserafifty i’m so excited & curious to how the track will turn out



@we_fiftyfifty #FIFTYFIFTYxBarbie #피프티피프티 #Barbie

in case anyone is wondering, this is Kali, the rapper that’ll feature alongside Fifty Fifty for their new track ‘Barbie Dreams’i’m so excited & curious to how the track will turn out in case anyone is wondering, this is Kali, the rapper that’ll feature alongside Fifty Fifty for their new track ‘Barbie Dreams’ 😳 i’m so excited & curious to how the track will turn out 👀 @we_fiftyfifty #FIFTYFIFTYxBarbie #피프티피프티 #Barbie https://t.co/cl5oqudsyI

huff ★⁵ @jijify FIFTYFIFTY BARBIE SOUNDTRACK? I WAS HERE SINCE THEY HAD 3 FANS AND A DREAM FIFTYFIFTY BARBIE SOUNDTRACK? I WAS HERE SINCE THEY HAD 3 FANS AND A DREAM https://t.co/mFaiKSE6uh

bb & nugu girls promoter and defense lawyer ✨️ ! @milfyoungera ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, @DI0NYSUS_0 twitter.com/PopBase/status… One payola tiktok viral song from an unknown artist and the next thing you see is them in the soundtrack album of the biggest movie this year. This is nuts One payola tiktok viral song from an unknown artist and the next thing you see is them in the soundtrack album of the biggest movie this year. This is nuts 😭 twitter.com/PopBase/status… since we're promoting, don't forget that fifty fifty is going to have a new song out called barbie dreams ft kali AND cupid is going to be featured in the official barbie soundtrack! thanks for letting me promote the girls and for being boring !! 🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/bBvBUR7wSI twitter.com/DI0NYSUS_0/sta… since we're promoting, don't forget that fifty fifty is going to have a new song out called barbie dreams ft kali AND cupid is going to be featured in the official barbie soundtrack! thanks for letting me promote the girls and for being boring !! 🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/bBvBUR7wSI twitter.com/DI0NYSUS_0/sta…

The Hollywood movie features actors including Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the leading roles of Barbie and Ken, respectively. The movie delves into the life of Barbie who keeps pondering about her existence and decides to venture out into the world.

The film is helmed by the three-time Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig who is famous for her projects including Little Women and Lady Bird. It will be the first live-action movie about Barbie as the previous ones were only animated.

Fans are gearing up for FIFTY FIFTY and their latest track for the Barbie movie. They stated that they have decided to stream it as much as possible as it is how K-pop fans encourage and support their favorite artists.

The song Barbie Dreams featuring Kali is produced by Mark Ronson.

He is a music producer known for collaborating with various artists including Amy Winehouse, Adele, Lady Gaga, Lily Allen, Robbie Williams, Miley Cyrus, Queens of the Stone Age, and Bruno Mars.

FIFTY FIFTY is anticipated to receive a nomination at this year's VMAs along with other K-pop groups including BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, and others.

More about FIFTY FIFTY

The rookie group FIFTY FIFTY is a South Korean girl band that was established in 2022. They made their debut on November 18, 2022, with their extended play titled The Fifty. Comprised of four members, namely Sio, Saena, Aran, and Keena, this quartet was brought together by Attrakt, an independent record label.

The group's hit song Cupid maintains its peak position at 2 on the United World chart for a second consecutive week, achieving another 298,000 points, representing a 4.5% increase. This week, Cupid climbed from 3rd to 2nd place on the Billboard Global 200, and it also reached the coveted #1 spot on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart. With this achievement, the band joins the ranks of BTS and BLACKPINK as the third K-pop group to dominate this chart.

The highly-anticipated film Barbie is slated to release on July 21, 2023, in theaters.

Poll : 0 votes