ASTRO’s Moonbin’s K-pop friends and colleagues drop heartfelt messages for the late singer at his aunt’s restaurant

ASTRO’s Moonbin bandmates and K-pop friends visited his aunt’s restaurant, where they enjoyed a delicious meal, reminisced about the late singer and dropped heartfelt messages dedicated to him.

The Perfumer singer tragically passed away on April 19 at his private residence in Gangnam, Seoul, and was discovered by his manager who informed the cops of his death.

The local police declared his death as an unfortunate case of suicide and was shortly confirmed by Fantagio, who requested fans not to fall for malicious and false reporting and keep ASTRO’s Moonbin in their prayers.

Since his death, Fantagio and AROHAs set up vigils and memorials across the world to pray for his soul and pay him tribute.

Recently, a fan named @Camhvill visited ASTRO’s Moonbin’s aunt’s restaurant Bareun Chicken, Gongreung branch in Seoul and discovered that his friends and colleagues have visited the restaurant and written heartwarming messages, including ASTRO members, Billlie members, Moon Sua, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, DK, Jeongan, IMFACT’s Ungjae, VIVIZ’s SinB and Eumji, Weki Meki’s Yujeong and ASTRO’s Sanha to name a few.

la cami-상추보이 @Camhvill la cami-상추보이 @Camhvill So i went to Moonbin's family chicken restaurant with my friend (is close to my university) and they have bin's and billie member's sign So i went to Moonbin's family chicken restaurant with my friend (is close to my university) and they have bin's and billie member's sign https://t.co/xPGmvtOMbz So i went to Moonbin's family chicken festaurant again and i noticed the have more signs than before (i went in march after thr concert too). There is svt deokyum, seungkwang and johan's sign, viviz sinb and eumji, weki meki yujeong and some sign i couldnt guess(bad fast pic) twitter.com/Camhvill/statu… So i went to Moonbin's family chicken festaurant again and i noticed the have more signs than before (i went in march after thr concert too). There is svt deokyum, seungkwang and johan's sign, viviz sinb and eumji, weki meki yujeong and some sign i couldnt guess(bad fast pic) twitter.com/Camhvill/statu… https://t.co/Sqsqu5yM1Q

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans react to his industry friends and colleagues visiting his aunt’s restaurant in Seoul

moonbin universe 💫 CLOSED @moonbinofastro



He was wearing a black bucket hat and ate chicken with a smile ◡̈



Sanha also left a signature saying

“I love you” on the wall 🤍



You’re doing so well our maknae Sanha was seen yesterday with his family and his brother’s girlfriend at Moonbin’s family chicken restaurant.He was wearing a black bucket hat and ate chicken with a smile ◡̈Sanha also left a signature saying“I love you” on the wall 🤍You’re doing so well our maknae Sanha was seen yesterday with his family and his brother’s girlfriend at Moonbin’s family chicken restaurant.He was wearing a black bucket hat and ate chicken with a smile ◡̈Sanha also left a signature saying“I love you” on the wall 🤍You’re doing so well our maknae💜 https://t.co/8EmQ3UAFjr

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s sudden and unfortunate death sent shockwaves among K-pop idols and fans across the world who are yet to come to terms with the fact that he is no more. Notably, his bandmates and industry friends gathered at a short notice to make it for the INCENSE singer’s funeral, which was a private ceremony held in Seoul on April 22.

Since then, his ASTRO members and industry friends -- Moon Sua and Billlie members, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, DK, Jeonghan, VIVIZ’s SinB and Eumji, IMFACT’s Ungjae, Weki Meki’s Yujeong to name a few -- posted their heartfelt letters at his memorial in Fantagio, and a few even took to their personal Instagram accounts to write ASTRO’s Moonbin a sincere tribute post.

Post the ASTRO singer’s unfortunate death, a lot of his friends have gone off the radar to allow themselves to grieve his untimely death in private, and it seems like one of the ways is to visit his family members and places associated with him. Check out fan reactions below.

하니행뵹 @flamehanie la cami-상추보이 @Camhvill So i went to Moonbin's family chicken festaurant again and i noticed the have more signs than before (i went in march after thr concert too). There is svt deokyum, seungkwang and johan's sign, viviz sinb and eumji, weki meki yujeong and some sign i couldnt guess(bad fast pic) twitter.com/Camhvill/statu… So i went to Moonbin's family chicken festaurant again and i noticed the have more signs than before (i went in march after thr concert too). There is svt deokyum, seungkwang and johan's sign, viviz sinb and eumji, weki meki yujeong and some sign i couldnt guess(bad fast pic) twitter.com/Camhvill/statu… https://t.co/Sqsqu5yM1Q dokyeom, seungkwan, jeonghan’s signed at moonbin’s fams restaurant;;; twitter.com/Camhvill/statu… dokyeom, seungkwan, jeonghan’s signed at moonbin’s fams restaurant;;; twitter.com/Camhvill/statu…

BongBongie💗💙 @Imyuha_05 @moonbinofastro Isn't this Sign of Seventeen 's Dk ?🥺He must've visited there as well right?? @moonbinofastro Isn't this Sign of Seventeen 's Dk ?🥺He must've visited there as well right?? https://t.co/8uBboJ961g

𝕟𝕖𝕝 \⁷ 🍊 seeing yoongi in 🇮🇩 @yoongibaragi_



in the photo it says “my brother met boo seungkwan… can’t believe he went to gongreung” and he signed on the phone case with “(name) always be happy!”



happy to see u smiling my love 🥹 seungkwan was seen yesterday in the restaurant owned by moonbin’s familyin the photo it says “my brother met boo seungkwan… can’t believe he went to gongreung” and he signed on the phone case with “(name) always be happy!”happy to see u smiling my love 🥹 seungkwan was seen yesterday in the restaurant owned by moonbin’s family in the photo it says “my brother met boo seungkwan… can’t believe he went to gongreung” and he signed on the phone case with “(name) always be happy!”happy to see u smiling my love 🥹💕 https://t.co/Rf8eCc1p2O

la cami-상추보이 @Camhvill So i went to Moonbin's family chicken restaurant with my friend (is close to my university) and they have bin's and billie member's sign So i went to Moonbin's family chicken restaurant with my friend (is close to my university) and they have bin's and billie member's sign https://t.co/xPGmvtOMbz

🌸Cookie 누나🌸🌙 @thefamouscookie



Go during non-peak/odd hours will be better I think.



Moon Bin’s menu is the a Korean beef sirloin seaweed soup. 6. Congrats! You found the restaurant!Go during non-peak/odd hours will be better I think.Moon Bin’s menu is the a Korean beef sirloin seaweed soup. 6. Congrats! You found the restaurant! Go during non-peak/odd hours will be better I think.Moon Bin’s menu is the a Korean beef sirloin seaweed soup. 💜 https://t.co/zlEjw7zABi

황 eunbi @vousceneb so it seems like sinb and umji went to moonbin's family restaurant recently, idk if they went together with seungkwan but their signature positions are close 🤍 so it seems like sinb and umji went to moonbin's family restaurant recently, idk if they went together with seungkwan but their signature positions are close 🤍

Notably, all of them complimented the chicken dish served at the restaurant and left a short note for ASTRO’s Moonbin’s aunt and the deceased singer, as well. ASTRO’s maknae Yoon Sanha, simply wrote “I Love You” for his subunit partner.

All of his industry friends and colleagues are slowly getting back to their regular work life.

ASTRO’s oldest member MJ dedicated a heartfelt post to Moonbin and returned to finish his mandatory military service. Leader JinJin is currently starring in the musical Dream High, his first project since the unfortunate demise of the Perfumer singer and made his first public appearance at the press call for the musical where he spoke about finding the strength and courage to get back to work post this heartbreaking tragedy and how ASTRO’s Moonbin’s smile and words are helping him heal.

Cha Eun-woo had to make the tough decision to make a public appearance for the KonnecThai event in April itself amid the tragedy and put up a brave front in front of the media and fans.

As for his industry friends, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan is currently on a break from group activities to mourn ASTRO’s Moonbin’s death privately and has abstained from participating in FML’s promotional activities.

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s memorial is currently placed on Fantagio’s rooftop

Roseanne 🌹 @roseanne_mbb



He was so loved. Still can’t believe he’s gone. Rest peacefully Binnie. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Cried so much at Moonbin’s memorial space in Seoul yesterday. All the messages and photos of Binnie. They’ll be taking this one down too next month.He was so loved. Still can’t believe he’s gone. Rest peacefully Binnie. Cried so much at Moonbin’s memorial space in Seoul yesterday. All the messages and photos of Binnie. They’ll be taking this one down too next month. He was so loved. Still can’t believe he’s gone. Rest peacefully Binnie. 💜 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/zebsISaszd

Late in April, Fantagio announced that they are shifting the deceased Perfumer singer’s memorial from the entrance of the building to the rooftop to make it easy for people to move to and fro. They also listened to fans’ requests of extending the memorial till June 6, the 49th day of ASTRO member Moonbin’s death.

Fans have been asked to silently pray and drop their heartfelt letters, gifts, snacks/drinks and handwritten notes for the singer which will be cherished and safely kept by the company at their headquarters. Additionally, they must maintain decorum at Fantagio’s building at all times and not misuse their privilege at any cost.

Poll : 0 votes