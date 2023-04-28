On April 28, following the funeral memorial service held for ASTRO's Moonbin, his agency, Fantagio Entertainment, issued a statement regarding the relocation of the memorial space from Fantagio's parking deck to their rooftop. Since it was requested by the late idol's parents and relatives for a private and secluded funeral, many fans who wished to be there couldn't do so.

However, for the grieving purposes of Arohas (ASTRO's fandom name), Fantagio has planned to open up a brief window of time for fans to visit Moonbin's memorial space, pay their respects to him, and leave behind any gifts and letters addressed to the idol. Upon keeping in mind the fans' interests, the agency has extended the slot till June 6, which will mark the 49th day of the idol's passing.

Fantagio Entertainment releases a statement announcing the shift in ASTRO Moonbin's memorial space

Following Moonbin's funeral procession on April 22 which included the idol's closest friends and family, his burial site was kept a secret from the public out of respect for the family's interests. However, Fantagio Entertainment opened up a memorial space on the premises of their agency for Arohas and others who'd like to pay their respects to Moonbin.

While their intention was not to open the space for more than a week, they have extended the period due to fans' interest. Along with the shift in venue to the agency's rooftop, they also put forth a few requests and guidelines for visitors to follow. Here's what the statement says:

"Taking into account the requests of numerous Arohas who were unable to visit the memorial space due to the limited time, we have decided to extend the visitation period to June 6, which will mark the 49th day of Moobin's passing. We additionally plan to move and make adjustments to the memorial space so that visitors can mourn without interruption."

The extension date pointing at the 49th day of the idol's passing refers to the Buddhist tradition that's widely followed in Korea. It's a belief that the spirit of the deceased takes 49 days to leave the body and leave the human realm.

The statement continues,

"The memorial space, which was spread out between the front entrance to Fantagio, the parking deck, and the rear of the building, will soon be moved to the sky garden on the rooftop of the company building on April 28. As a result, please be aware that only the memorial space prepared in the parking deck will be open for visitors until April 30."

Here's where the agency includes the regulations that they'd like visitors to follow while visiting Moonbin's memorial space,

All the letters and gifts left in the memorial space will be preserved in their original conditions, and thus to ensure the preservation of materials, items will be collected periodically from the spots in which they were left. Please also be mindful that the building is occupied not only by Fantagio but other occupants, and so we ask that you do not visit any other floors except for the memorial space on the rooftop."

Following the statement's release, fans have not only been happy about the extension of memorial time but also about the grieving space that Fantagio Entertainment allows for Moobin's fans.

