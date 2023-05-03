“Crying buckets”: ASTRO’s JinJin dedicates a heartfelt letter to deceased member Moonbin

On May 2, ASTRO member JinJin dedicated a heartfelt letter to deceased member Moonbin on his personal Instagram, who tragically passed away on April 19 at his residence in Gangnam, Seoul. He was found dead by his manager, who called the local Gangnam Police to investigate the case. The police revealed that it is a possible suicide case.

Fantagio, ASTRO’s agency, confirmed the news reports and requested fans not to fall for malicious and speculative reporting and allow the bereaved family to grieve his death in peace. Since his death, his band members, friends, colleagues, and legions of fans have paid tribute by writing handwritten notes, heartfelt letters, condolence messages, and reliving their best memories of him via social media.

After the group’s oldest member, MJ, wrote him a heartfelt letter, the group’s second oldest member, JinJin, penned a heartfelt letter to the Perfumer singer, accompanied by some unseen photos of the duo.

“Crying buckets,” @Femme_Foodie wrote in response to JinJin’s emotional letter for Moonbin.

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s favorite things are referenced by JinJin in an emotional Instagram post

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s favorite things are referenced by bandmate JinJin in an emotional tribute post dedicated to the Perfumer singer on Instagram. He became the second member after MJ to dedicate a heartfelt post to the deceased ASTRO member. He posted a carousel of several unseen pictures, starting with a photo of dandelions, flowers that symbolize strength and overcoming difficult times.

Dandelions hold a special hidden meaning significant to ASTRO as well as to Moonbin. Notably, the last post he shared on ASTRO’s joint Twitter account was a photo of dandelions. He shared some adorable photos of them goofing around and having fun.

He has also tagged Moonbin's official Instagram account, @moon_ko_ng, in the posts.

Ciara 🌙 @Estrella_Aroha The way jinjin tagged Moonbin in every picture The way jinjin tagged Moonbin in every picture https://t.co/PTSeX0UhH0

JinJin began the letter by asking the deceased singer about his well-being and if he was doing well in paradise. He confessed that he can’t believe the INCENSE singer is no more and that he is going to console himself by saying that the late singer is busy doing things he loves and eating good food and will come around when he is called, when in reality he is no more.

JinJin admits to missing his jokes, banter, and daily conversations and regrets not having more tête-à-tête with the deceased singer. He remembers the late singer's sweet-eyed smile and compliments him, saying that every time he pictures the Perfumer singer smiling, there is a smile on his face as well.

"You looked so pretty when you smiled. You know that, right? If you didn’t, I hope you know there."

Furthermore, JinJin complained to the deceased ASTRO member for not visiting him in his dreams yet and begged him to visit him just once. He wants to spend one day happily with the late singer, even if it's in his dreams.

JinJin also shared an update on his life after Moonbin's unfortunate demise. He revealed that he has returned to practicing for his musical and is preparing well. He confessed that preparing for his musical keeps him distracted from grieving thoughts and that everyone at work is reaching out to him and asking about his well-being.

Furthermore, JinJin shared that many of his colleagues have worked with Moonbin in the past and only have kind words for him and praised him for his good manners. He confessed to feeling proud and happy listening to sunbaenims (seniors) complimenting the Perfumer singer.

"You were someone who deserved to be loved, Bin. Everyone was sincere about you, and everyone sincerely cared and loved you. I hope you know that there, okay?"

moonbin universe 💫 CLOSED @moonbinofastro "I'm just going to believe I can't get in contact with you because you're busy doing things and eating things you wanted to and that you'll always be with us." - Jinjin to Moonbin 🤍 "I'm just going to believe I can't get in contact with you because you're busy doing things and eating things you wanted to and that you'll always be with us." - Jinjin to Moonbin 🤍 https://t.co/HZFeoAykT1

He ended the letter by sharing that he loves and misses his dongsaeng (younger sibling) so much. He wants to laugh and share good and happy thoughts with him. Fans can read the complete letter on JinJin’s Instagram account, @ast_jinjin. Below is the complete translation of the letter.

ASTRO's Moonbin's fans react to JinJin's post for the singer

ASTRO fans took to social media to react to JinJin's emotional and heartwarming post dedicated to the deceased singer.

Moonbin's memorial at Fantagio has now been extended until June 6 and shifted to the rooftop. Additionally, Fantagio promised AROHAs that their handwritten letters, notes, gifts, and snacks dedicated to the late ASTRO member will be preserved by the company.

