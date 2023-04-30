A clip of dandelions flying around the KonnecThai venue has gone viral on Twitter, as fans believe it was the late singer Moonbin supporting bandmate Cha Eun-woo on his schedule. The latter continued with his activities in Thailand on Saturday, April 29, barely 10 days after the former’s untimely death. It was also the first time Cha Eun-woo appeared in public since his group mate’s demise.

At the venue, some fans spotted dandelion seeds near a car; it is unclear, however, whether it was Cha Eun-woo’s car or someone else’s. Moonbin’s last post on Twitter was him excitedly talking about the dandelions and the spring.

Fans remembered the tweet above and were moved to tears after seeing the dandelion seeds flying around the KonnecThai concert venue. Netizens commented that it could not be just "a coincidence” and that Moonbin came to the venue to support him.

"I can't believe it's just a coincidence": Dandelion seeds flying around at KonnecThai event makes fans believe the late Moonbin visited the event to support Cha Eun-woo

At the time of the news breaking of Moonbin’s untimely demise, ASTRO’s idol-actor Cha Eun-woo (True Beauty, My ID is Gangnam Beauty) was in the US on a professional schedule. The artist took an urgent flight back home the very next day on April 20. Four days later, it was announced that Cha Eun-woo would continue with his participation at the KonnecThai event scheduled for April 30.

On April 29, some fans at the KonnecThai venue spotted dandelions flying around. While on any other day it would not hold much meaning, the moment captured on screen was extremely emotional for K-pop fans because it reminded them of the late singer's last tweet posted on April 11, which was a picture of a dandelion. In the caption, he wrote:

“Rohas (fandom name), it’s dandelion seeds! Dandelion seeds, ride the wind and spread far, far away! Gently tickle my loved ones to tell them that spring is here.”

The video of the dandelion seeds flying around, which was recorded by Twitter user @heybangaji, went viral, surpassing 149k views in just one day. Fans were already upset that Cha Eun-woo had to attend the event, leaving him with not many days to grieve the loss of Moonbin.

Watching the video of the dandelions left fans teary-eyed. They commented that it felt like the late singer accompanied the True Beauty actor on his schedule to support him. Take a look at how they reacted to it below:

𝒿𝓊♡⃛누누ㅅㄹㅎ ̑ᵕ ̑ ᶜᵉʷ 💭🐻 @dreamingofcew i thot i was imagining things,, but there’re dandelions floating the moment i got out of the hall ;-; there weren’t any the whole of yesterday when i was on the streets or this morning 🥺



my heart ;-; i thot i was imagining things,, but there’re dandelions floating the moment i got out of the hall ;-; there weren’t any the whole of yesterday when i was on the streets or this morning 🥺 my heart ;-; https://t.co/QC6EBNgcy9

vior | saw tbz! @onlyjacobz 별✩STAR 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝘼𝙎𝙏𝙍𝙊 & 𝘼𝙍𝙊𝙃𝘼 @heybangaji



This is at the KonnecThai event venue...... where Eunwoo is.... Are these dandelion seeds???? I'm gonna start bawling in public.....This is at the KonnecThai event venue...... where Eunwoo is.... Are these dandelion seeds???? I'm gonna start bawling in public.....This is at the KonnecThai event venue...... where Eunwoo is.... 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/PKXNroU9nG i know it might be being delusional but it comforts me to think that maybe it's true that the people who are gone can actually still watch over the people they care for. 🤗🥺 twitter.com/heybangaji/sta… i know it might be being delusional but it comforts me to think that maybe it's true that the people who are gone can actually still watch over the people they care for. 🤗🥺 twitter.com/heybangaji/sta…

AppleA @LiandraAroha twitter.com/heybangaji/sta… 별✩STAR 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝘼𝙎𝙏𝙍𝙊 & 𝘼𝙍𝙊𝙃𝘼 @heybangaji



This is at the KonnecThai event venue...... where Eunwoo is.... Are these dandelion seeds???? I'm gonna start bawling in public.....This is at the KonnecThai event venue...... where Eunwoo is.... Are these dandelion seeds???? I'm gonna start bawling in public.....This is at the KonnecThai event venue...... where Eunwoo is.... 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/PKXNroU9nG they really cared for one another... they really cared for one another... 😭 twitter.com/heybangaji/sta…

체리안•이동민•아스트로 @cheanzamora Binnie thank you for always being there 별✩STAR 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝘼𝙎𝙏𝙍𝙊 & 𝘼𝙍𝙊𝙃𝘼 @heybangaji



This is at the KonnecThai event venue...... where Eunwoo is.... Are these dandelion seeds???? I'm gonna start bawling in public.....This is at the KonnecThai event venue...... where Eunwoo is.... Are these dandelion seeds???? I'm gonna start bawling in public.....This is at the KonnecThai event venue...... where Eunwoo is.... 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/PKXNroU9nG Im in tears again...Binnie thank you for always being there twitter.com/heybangaji/sta… Im in tears again...😿 Binnie thank you for always being there twitter.com/heybangaji/sta…

jj⁷ ★⁵ D-DAY!! @yunkisbrat twitter.com/heybangaji/sta… 별✩STAR 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝘼𝙎𝙏𝙍𝙊 & 𝘼𝙍𝙊𝙃𝘼 @heybangaji



This is at the KonnecThai event venue...... where Eunwoo is.... Are these dandelion seeds???? I'm gonna start bawling in public.....This is at the KonnecThai event venue...... where Eunwoo is.... Are these dandelion seeds???? I'm gonna start bawling in public.....This is at the KonnecThai event venue...... where Eunwoo is.... 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/PKXNroU9nG I cried seeing this, the coincidence is so uncanny. Bin really made sure to visit his loved ones I cried seeing this, the coincidence is so uncanny. Bin really made sure to visit his loved ones 😭 twitter.com/heybangaji/sta…

Meanwhile, the late singer's memorial space, which was open to the public, was recently announced to be gradually shifted to Fantagio’s rooftop. Earlier, the memorial was at the front of the agency’s building. The upcoming stops of the DIFFUSION tour, which the 25-year-old was scheduled to attend with Sanha as part of their subunit promotions, have also been canceled.

Moonbin died at the age of 25 on April 19, 2023, at approximately 8:10 pm KST, at his residence in Gangnam, Seoul. The cause of death has not been made public.

Poll : 0 votes