Cha Eun-woo’s agency requests “fans refrain from coming to the airport” as he departs for Thailand for 1st personal schedule since Moonbin’s death

ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo’s agency, Fantagio, released a statement requesting fans to refrain from coming to the airport as he departs for Thailand for his first personal schedule since member Moonbin’s death. Notably, the True Beauty star will be participating in the upcoming KonnecThai event as planned previously.

Reportedly, Cha Eun-woo had already left for Thailand on April 27, 2023, and after his departure, Fantagio belatedly released a statement requesting fans to not appear at the airport for both departing and arriving flights.

“ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo will be leaving for Thailand to fulfil his Konnec Thai schedule, which will be held on the 29th and 30th. We ask that fans refrain from coming to the airport for both his departing and arriving flights.”

It can be correctly assumed that the measures were taken keeping in mind Cha Eun-woo’s emotional feelings about Moonbin’s death since he might not be in the right state of mind to meet and greet fans at the airport.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo’s agency reveals they will not be disclosing his personal schedule

Cha Eun-woo’s agency, Fantagio, also revealed that they will not be disclosing his personal schedule, including flight timings, and made it clear to AROHAs that it is "forbidden" to visit or film at the airport. They asserted that this is for the safety of both fans and the actor and asked for their understanding.

"Because the airport schedule has not been made public, visiting the airport and filming are forbidden. This is for the safety of both the fans and the artist, so we ask for your understanding. Thank you for supporting ASTRO."

ASTRO fans were relieved to read Fantagio’s statement, further mentioning that it must be a difficult time for Cha Eun-woo, who has resumed his work post-Moonbin’s unfortunate demise. AROHAs also thanked Fantagio for taking the right measures.

AROHAs are hoping that fellow fans will obey Fantagio’s rules and give Cha Eun-woo the time and space to grieve Moonbin's death peacefully.

Previously, Prestige Entertainment released a statement regarding Cha Eun-woo’s participation in the KonnecThai event. They expressed their gratitude to the True Beauty star and Fantagio for making this difficult decision to go ahead with the event despite the emotionally devastating circumstances.

Prestige Entertainment also assured his fans that they will do their best to make the Island star comfortable and the event meaningful, keeping in mind the member and fans’ sensitive moments at the moment. They also expressed their deep condolences to Moonbin and his grieving family.

KonnecThani is a cultural event that aims at strengthening ties between Korea and Thailand and will take place on April 29-30. Notably, the cultural event will include song and dance performances and showcase art and food from both nations. Additionally, the Island star will be joined by Thai actors Jeff Satur and Putthipong Assaratanakul, aka Billkin.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo pens down a heartfelt letter for Moonbin at his memorial

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo penned down a sweet and emotional letter for his deceased friend and bandmate Moonbin at his memorial in Fantagio.

Both the ASTRO members were around the same age. The True Beauty star was born in 1997, while Moonbin was born in 1998. He wrote that he misses Moonbin and couldn’t sleep at night, which is why he decided to drop by his memorial at Fantagio to dedicate a letter to him.

The Island actor hopes that Moonbin will be happy in the moonland and that he loves him and will take care of everything he’s left behind. Additionally, he wrote the lyrics for their fan song We Still from the 2020 album Gateway, which was dedicated to AROHAs and was written and composed jointly by all six ASTRO members.

In other news, Fantagio announced that Moonbin’s memorial space at the company will be extended to June 6, 2023, and will be shifted to the rooftop, where fans can quietly go and visit the memorial, drop handwritten notes and gifts, and say a quiet prayer for the departed singer.

