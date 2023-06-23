Cupid singers FIFTY FIFTY’s agency addresses lack of content, says another agency tried poaching the artists

On June 23, 2023. ATTRAKT, the agency of rookie K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY, who took over the world with the viral hit Cupid, addressed fans’ concerns about the singers possibly not capitalizing the peak of their career in a statement. They released a statement informing fans about one of the members undergoing a surgery in May, which is why the hiatus of the band has been cited on medical grounds.

ATTRAKT also informed that the quartet was being poached by another agency. It did not explicitly name the agency but claimed that they were luring them to break their exclusive contracts. Furthermore, the agency shared that it will work harder to protect their artists and “facilitate their growth.”

FIFTY FIFTY is given “a time of rest” after one member underwent surgery, informs agency ATTRAKT

On Friday, ATTRAKT, the agency of FIFTY FIFTY, released a statement mentioning the lack of content by the members. The rookie idol group went viral with their hit song Cupic (Twin Version) and quite literally took over domestic and international charts rewriting records.

In the statement, the agency explained the four-member group’s hiatus at a critical time in their career. Without mentioning the member’s name, it said that one artist was diagnosed with a medical issue that required surgery. The specific member was recommended a few months of rest. As a resukt, the agency had given all the members time to rest and recover.

“We are aware that many fans have been concerned that the group isn’t promoting during a critical time in their career. To be honest, one of the members had a medical issue, and after consulting with doctors and the member’s family, the member underwent surgery on May 2. As per the doctor’s recommendation of 1-2 months rest, we have given the members a time of rest because their health is most important.”

FIFTY FIFTY’s agency announces action against third-party agencies approached them to break off current contract

In the same statement, ATTRAKT shared that third-party agencies were trying to induce FIFTY FIFTY to break off their exclusive contracts with them. It shared that this act can not only destroy the rookie quartet’s reputation but also harm the K-pop industry.

“These acts committed by the external party not only trample on fans’ innocent support for the group but can tarnish the image of a group that only debuted 7 months ago and can seriously harm K-Pop as an industry.”

The agency also stood firm on their commitment to respond fiercely to the third parties despite being “a small label.” It mentioned that the other parties were trying to “rob the miracle” that a “small, helpless” agency (ATTRAKT) was able to accomplish.

“Although we are a small label, we have great hopes and have worked to accomplish the impossible against miraculous odds. We have written and are still writing history, and fans both, domestic and internationally, are supporting us. While it is difficult to hold back the anger over the illegal acts committed by the external party in order to rob the miracle created by a small, helpless label, we will respond boldly without emotion and will fight to the end to hold them legally responsible.” (all translations via Koreaboo)

Towards the end of the statement, ATTRAKT called FIFTY FIFTY “treasured national figures” and assured fans that they will work harder to help the artists grow.

