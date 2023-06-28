“This is a whole mess”: FIFTY FIFTY’s fans react as Cupid singers file to suspend exclusive contracts with ATTRAKT

On June 28, FIFTY FIFTY announced that the group had filed to suspend their exclusive contracts with ATTRAKT. The four members - Aran, Saena, Sio, and Keena - released an official statement via their legal representative BARUN alleging that their management ATTRAKT has breached their trust and privacy.

The Cupid singers alleged that ATTRAKT revealed to the public certain confidential pieces of information, such as Aran’s surgery.

#FIFTYFIFTY Attrakt has filed a legal complaint with the Gangnam police against producer Ahn Sung-il, CEO of The Givers, and three others.Attrakt states that he committed fraud, breach of contract, deleted project-related data & secretly purchased the copyright for 'CUPID'.

The Fifty hitmakers filed for provisional disposition suspending the validity of their exclusive contracts, accusing their management of violating contract terms.

"This is due to the fact that ATTRAKT violated contract terms and took actions that resulted in the destruction of a relationship based on trust," reads the statement, translated by Soompi.

The group's fans were taken aback by the news and took to Twitter to express their shock.

FIFTY FIFTY’s members sue their agency for breach of contract terms in a new turn of events

FIFTY FIFTY’s legal representative BARUN released a statement on behalf of the members explaining that they have mutually decided to suspend their exclusive contracts with ATTRAKT for breaching the contract terms on multiple occasions. The appeal was filed to Seoul Central District Court on June 19, and the trial is currently underway.

The legal representatives stated that the Barbie Dreams singers tried contacting ATTRAKT several times. Still, they chose not to respond to the members’ concerns. Instead, they released created stirring controversies in the media regarding non-related issues, case in point their ongoing tiff with Warner Music Korea.

Hence, they were forced to file a lawsuit against ATTRAKT as their continuous pleas were falling on deaf ears. BARUN explained that the Cupid singers were highly disappointed and frustrated seeing this situation and decided to boldly sue their management.

"Nevertheless, ATTRAKT is not listening to the voices of the members, saying that it was an attempt to extort the members by an external force and arbitrarily disclosing the reason for a member’s surgery without consulting with her while they are unable to clearly explain their breach of contract. The members were highly disappointed and frustrated seeing this situation."

Additionally, FIFTY FIFTY revealed in their legal statement that ATTRAKT did not fulfill contractual obligations, such as non-transparent settlement, and tried to enforce a strict working schedule upon the members, despite their poor health and the need to take a break. They also clarified that this is their independent decision, contrary to ATTRAKT’s claims of an “external force” trying to manipulate the Cupid singers.

Furthermore, FIFTY FIFTY is aware that the current time period is crucial for them owing to the massive success of their song Cupid. But they did not want to let their agency ATTRAKT get away with their wrongdoings and raise their voice against injustice. They hope ATTRAKT does not defame the girls or use them as pawns for their own agenda and hope to get back to making good music for their fans.

"We would like to make it clear that this is an independent decision by the four members in unison without any intervention of a third party."

We request that ATTRAKT does not defame the FIFTY FIFTY members anymore at least going forward. The four members just want to go back to the fans who support us as soon as possible. Even after this, we promise that we will become more independent and diligent artists. Thank you."

FIFTY FIFTY’s fans react to their ongoing lawsuit against ATTRAKT

FIFTY FIFTY’s fans have taken to social media to react to the singers' ongoing lawsuit against their management ATTRAKT. Most fans are shocked and angry at the mistreatment meted out to the girls.

In other news, Barbie Dreams by FIFTY FIFTY feat Kali for the movie Barbie The Movie starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie is set to be released on July 7.

