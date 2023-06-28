On June 27, 2023, FIFTY FIFTY 's much-awaited track "Barbie Dreams" (feat. Kali) unveiled the premiere date. Barbie Dreams is slated to premiere on July 7, 2023, and is featured as one of the track of the highly-anticipated Barbie movie.

Additional artists who will be part of the soundtrack for the upcoming Barbie film are Ava Max, Charlie XCX, Gayle, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, HAIM, and Ice Spice. The lineup also features other talented musicians such as Kali, KAROL G, Khalicl, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Pink Pantheress, Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala, and The Kid LAROI.

The collaboration between FIFTY FIFTY and Kali for the upcoming Barbie Dreams has been the talk of the town since its announcement. Now that the group has finally unveiled the premiere date, fans are thrilled and have expressed their excitement, considering it good news.

"Save the date": Fans are excited about FIFTY FIFTY latest track 'Barbie Dreams' (feat. Kali)

With just a few days remaining until FIFTY FIFTY's Barbie Dreams is released, fans are eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated song from the group. They are curious about what the group has prepared for them. Additionally, since the premiere date was announced, the group has been trending on social media with over 10,000 tweets. Meanwhile, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the group, some fans are finding solace in their upcoming activities.

It is worth mentioning that the label Attrakt, under FIFTY FIFTY, has filed a lawsuit against The Givers' CEO, alleging that they secretly acquired the copyright for the popular girl group's song, "Cupid."

Despite all the chaos mentioned above, fans are relieved that the group is continuing their activities smoothly, without allowing the controversies to overshadow them.

Check out how fans are reacting to the latest announcement of FIFTY FIFTY's "Barbie Dreams" (feat. Kali):

The group has gained momentum among the fans with their track "Cupid" which went viral on social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram. The platforms increased the popularity of the group overnight, with people streaming their song on loop and filming reels as well.

Needless to say, excited fans have prepared themselves to stream the single on its release date. Meanwhile, FIFTY FIFTY's song "Cupid (Twin Version)" continues to hold its position in the Top 10 of Spotify's Global Daily Top Songs chart, breaking the record as the longest-running female K-Pop song to remain in the Top 10 for 76 consecutive days.

More about FIFTY FIFTY

Established in 2022, FIFTY FIFTY is a rookie South Korean girl band that officially debuted on November 18 of the same year with their extended play album titled The Fifty. This quartet, consisting of Sio, Saena, Aran, and Keena, was brought together by Attrakt, an independent record label.

The group achieved a significant breakthrough with their immensely popular single "Cupid" which went viral. Released in February 2023, the track propelled FIFTY FIFTY to become the fastest K-pop group to enter both the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart, accomplishing this feat within just four months of their debut. Notably, they also became the first K-pop girl group to enter the top ten on the UK charts. In 2023, they inked a contract with Warner Records.

Barbie movie is slated to premiere on July 21, 2023. FIFTY FIFTY's "Barbie Dreams" (feat. Kali) will premiere on July 7, 2023.

