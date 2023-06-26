“Groundless”: Warner Music Korea slams FIFTY FIFTY’s agency ATTRAKT for accusing them of poaching the Cupid singers

FIFTY FIFTY’s agency, ATTRAKT, and Warner Music Korea are caught in a legal and media battle, with both parties flinging accusations at the other. Last week, ATTRAKT released a statement announcing why FIFTY FIFTY’s promotional activities are so minimal despite their raging success and alleged that an “external force” is trying to poach the Cupid singers.

On June 26, ATTRAKT released a follow-up statement naming Warner Music Korea as the “external force” who approached the girls with the intention of signing them with Warner Music Korea.

The same day, Warner Music Korea followed with their own statement, claiming that ATTRAKT’s accusations are “groundless” and that they are regretful that they have sent them a certification of contents.

“ATTRAKT’s claims are groundless, and we are regretful that they have sent [us] a certification of contents.”

FIFTY FIFTY’s agency versus Warner Music Korea: What is the issue exactly?

Earlier this year, rookie girl group FIFTY FIFTY gained massive worldwide popularity with their trending song Cupid and its multiple versions. Following that, ATTRAKT signed an exclusive contract with Warner Music Korea to promote the group and its activities globally.

However, fans noticed that despite their raging success, FIFTY FIFTY isn’t doing many promotional activities. Their agency released a statement explaining that they are using their funds decisively to plan long-term promotional activities for the girls and have no intention to burn them out before time.

On June 26, FIFTY FIFTY’s agency, ATTRAKT, released a new statement claiming that Warner Music Korea is the “external force” that approached the group’s members about violating their contracts with ATTRAKT and signing with them instead. ATTRAKT revealed they will be taking legal action against Warner Music Korea for illegally approaching their artists in a bid to sign them.

ATTRAKT also announced that they have sent them a certification of contents (legal notice) alleging that Warner Music Korea had been involved in discussions with an outside party about buying FIFTY FIFTY from their agency.

They claimed that they had clear-cut evidence to prove that Warner Music Korea was trying to poach the Cupid singers and demanded they publicly apologize for this. On the same day, Warner Music Korea responded to ATTRAKT’s legal statement with its own version of the poaching allegations.

They revealed that they have worked with the Cupid singers as their overseas distributor since April 1 this year and have done their best to help The Fifty singers and ATTRAKT shine globally by using their management and resources as much as they could since they knew ATTRAKT does not have that kind of global influence.

Hence, Warner Music Korea believes it is unfortunate that ATTRAKT would suspect them of poaching the Cupid singers and slammed their legal notice as “groundless”. They also requested the media not to pay heed to baseless and speculative reports.

However, there is no word on whether they will be pursuing their legal and media trial against ATTRAKT or not.

FIFTY FIFTY’s fans react to the tiff between ATTRAKT and Warner Music Korea

FIFTY FIFTY is a rookie girl group consisting of members Sio, Saena, Aran, and Keena. They debuted in November 2022 with their first EP, The Fifty, and gained worldwide success with their viral hit song Cupid and its multiple versions (Korean, English, instrumental, and speed-up).

Cupid was released in February 2023 and gained unprecedented popularity amongst fans, after which they signed with Warner Music Korea to promote them in a bigger way.

However, now with the ongoing tussle between Warner Music Group and ATTRAKT, fans feel the members are suffering and don’t deserve this media trial considering the time is ripe for them to make the most of their raging popularity at the moment.

More about this case will be revealed in due course.

