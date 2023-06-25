FIFTY FIFTY’s CEO responds amid speculations about outside agency attempting to poach the group

Rapidly rising rookie K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY and its agency ATTRAKT are reportedly going through a tough few days lately. Amidst simultaneous successes and records being made and broken by the Cupid artists, on Friday, June 23, ATTRAKT released information regarding the girl group being poached by an external company.

The latter is allegedly asking FIFTY FIFTY to violate its contract with its current agency, by inflicting malicious allegations against ATTRAKT, just as the group has began its ascent on an international scale. As per CEO Jeon Hong-joon's recent interview with news outlet Sports Chosun on Sunday, June 25, the company is currently receiving information that may be crucial to identifying the outside agency threatening the position of ATTRAKT's contract with FIFTY FIFTY.

The CEO stated that:

“We are receiving information about the identity of these external forces through a variety of routes. The identity of the forces pulling the strings from behind will be revealed soon.” (Source: Soompi)

FIFTY FIFTY and ATTRAKT's recent ordeals amidst the rookie girl group's consistently increasing fame, in brief

On Sunday, June 25, CEO Jeon Hong-joon stated that he and his agency, ATTRAKT, are collecting information about the outsider forces that are threatening their position with FIFTY FIFTY, claimimg that the poachers' identity will be disclosed soon. He further added that as a "veteran who has worked in the Korean music industry for 30 years," he will stand firm against such illegal measures:

“Things will not go the way that these external forces maliciously intend. It will be a difficult time for us, but we will take legal action until the end. As a veteran who has worked in the Korean music industry for 30 years, I will put my honor on the line to stand up against this injustice and fight back.” (Source: Soompi)

He then expressed his concern for the FIFTY FIFTY members and hoped "that they will return as soon as possible to their agency" and carry on with their activities, including their pending promotions in America:

“Even now, what I’m most worried about is the FIFTY FIFTY members, who will be hurt by this situation. I hope that they will return as soon as possible to their agency and gradually move forward with the projects that we had been in the process of preparing, such as their American promotions.” (Source: Soompi)

Success is showering down on FIFTY FIFTY, which includes members Saena, Keena, Sio, and Aran. The group has been garnering praise due to its steady presence on music charts around the globe, including the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it not only entered in the shortest span among K-pop idols but also set a record for being on the list for 13 consecutive weeks.

Despite being at the peak of their career only seven months after their debut, the girls have been unable to carry on with regular promotions owing to a bevy of difficulties, including member Aran's decline in health which eventually lead to surgery, and the Higher singers' recent encounter with external forces trying to lure them out of their agency. The quartet has been on a hiatus for a couple of months now.

Recent updates on the Lovin' Me singers

FIFTY FIFTY's song, Cupid, has become a massive success since the boom of its sped-up version on global short-video platforms like Tiktok and Instagram Reels. Recently, the girl group, alongside BTS' Jimin, entered Billboard's 50 Best Songs of 2023 So Far: Staff Picks. Moreover, as of June 24, Cupid (Twin Ver.) became the fastest female K-pop song to surpass 400 million Spotify streams in just 119 days.

Even though the group is disrupted by the happenings of late regarding its agency, there is some relief as member Aran is now healing from her surgery.

Meanwhile, FIFTY FIFTY debuted in November 2022 with its extended play The Fifty, under independent record label ATTRAKT. Within a year of its debut, it achieved international renown, partnered with Warner Records, and lent its music to the OST of Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie, which is slated for a July 2023 release.

Poll : 0 votes