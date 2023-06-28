“They really changed the trajectory of K-pop”: Fans exclaim as FIFTY FIFTY’s Cupid surpasses 400 million streams on Spotify

The immensely popular and trending K-pop song "Cupid" by FIFTY FIFTY has achieved the remarkable feat of crossing 400 million streams on Spotify. Apart from this, the track also became the fastest song ever by a K-pop girl group to reach this milestone.

About Music @AboutMusicYT 'Cupid - Twin Ver.' by FIFTY FIFTY has reached 400 MILLION streams on Spotify.



- It's the most streamed song by a 4th gen kpop group.

The song not only gained popularity in South Korea but also reached audiences worldwide. Its widespread recognition soared even higher when it became a go-to audio track for countless Instagram reels, adding to the track's popularity.

More about the chart-buster song 'Cupid'

"Cupid" by FIFTY FIFTY is an enchanting and infectious track, featuring predominantly English lyrics. The song explores the frustration of unrequited love, expressing the feelings of falling for someone who does not share the same sentiments. With its catchy melodies and engaging composition, "Cupid" stands out as a relatable and captivating anthem for those experiencing the complexities of one-sided affection.

Accompanied by a music video adorned with pastel and neon tones, "Cupid" captures the group's journey of self-discovery and empowerment. It emphasizes the realization that relying solely on the whims of Cupid, the god of love, will never lead to the fulfillment of their desires. By taking matters into their own hands, FIFTY FIFTY's members begin to embrace their true selves and evolve into the strong, independent women they were destined to become.

Even though FIFTY FIFTY is a considerably a brand new group, it has a huge fanbase. After receiving the news of their achievement, K-pop stans around the world showered their positive comments on the group.

About Music @AboutMusicYT 'Cupid - Twin Ver.' by FIFTY FIFTY has reached 400 MILLION streams on Spotify.



- It's the most streamed song by a 4th gen kpop group.

stayhun~ 𝒟10 𝐵𝒶𝓇𝒷𝒾𝑒 𝒟𝓇𝑒𝒶𝓂𝓈 @stayhunnie

With Cupid Fifty Fifty is now the FIRST 4th gen group and FASTEST girl group to have a song surpass 400 MILLION streams -120 days

More about FIFTY FIFTY

FIFTY FIFTY is an exciting new addition to the K-pop scene. It was founded in 2022 under the entertainment label ATTKART. Comprised of four talented members, Saena, Aran, Keena, and Sio, the group made their debut in November 2022 with their first album titled THE FIFTY. This modern album showcased their versatility and musical style through four captivating tracks, "Log in," "Tell Me," "Higher," and "Lovin' Me."

Building on the success of their debut, FIFTY FIFTY wasted no time in releasing new music in 2023. One of their notable singles, "Barbie Dreams," introduced their fans to a fresh sound and showcased the group's growth as artists. However, it was their hit song "Cupid" that truly captured the hearts of listeners and became one of the most popular songs of 2023.

The group also entered the Top 60 list on the Billboard charts, only four months after its debut. They were also the third fastest K-pop group to do so following BTS and BLACKPINK, who have previously achieved this breakthrough. They were on Rolling Stone magazine's list of the best songs of 2023.

Through their music and captivating performances, FIFTY FIFTY is making their mark in the K-pop industry. With their unique sound, engaging lyrics, and compelling visuals, they continue to captivate fans and leave a lasting impression on the global music scene.

