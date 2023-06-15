"Mothers coming soon!!": Fans rejoice as BLACKPINK is set to release a mini-album this year 

BLACKPINK, one of the most popular and successful K-pop groups ever, is geared up to release a new album by the end of 2023, according to a Hyundai Motors Securities schedule. The schedule showcases the activities of many other K-pop groups as well.

The beloved quad squad captivated the hearts of fans worldwide with the highly anticipated release of their phenomenal album, Born Pink ,in the second half of the previous year. With extravagant hits like Pink Venom, Shut down, and Typa girl, the album turned out to be a hit. The Born Pink tour commenced on October 15, 2022, in Seoul, South Korea, and is supposed to end on August 26, 2023, in the United States.

It is safe to say that the intensity of the Born Pink album has made fans more excited than ever about a probable new mini-album.

Fans celebrate as BLACKPINK is listed among K-pop artists set to release new content this year

Who else is on the list?

The Hyundai Motors Securities' schedule contains an extensive array of various promotional activities that will be undertaken by numerous prominent K-pop groups.

This comprehensive list showcases the names of some of the most influential groups in the industry, including BTS, EXO, Seventeen, SHINee, TXT, NCT, and many others, thus amplifying the excitement among their devoted fan bases.

The schedule also presents an opportunity for emerging and less-experienced groups to shine, as it features the inclusion of talented rookie acts like BOYNEXTDOOR, Baby Monster, and a few others.

Needless to say, BLACKPINK's potential new mini-album has got netizens talking. The internet is currently filled with speculation about what might be included in the upcoming release.

BLACKPINK world tour for the album Born Pink covered various destinations like South Korea, Japan, Singapore, France, and several cities in the United States. They recently performed at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, 10 June.

BLACKPINK venturing into the fashion and entertainment world

Beyond their music, BLACKPINK has also made a significant impact in the fashion and beauty industry. They have become fashion icons, with their bold and trendy style influencing fans worldwide.

Each member has also ventured into individual projects, with Jennie and Lisa releasing solo tracks, and Rosé making her solo debut with the song On The Ground.

Jisoo has also begun to explore acting, and starred in the drama series Snowdrop. She also recently released her first ever single, Flower, which was well-received by the fans. Jennie recently made her acting debut as well in the Hollywood series The Idol.

The group debuted on August 8, 2016, with their single album, Square One, which included the hits Boombayah and Whistle. Both songs showcased their unique blend of hip-hop, pop, and EDM elements, and their ways of expressing their independence through their signature sound. They quickly gained attention for their energetic performances, stunning choreography, and stylish fashion sense.

Building on their exceptional track record of success, fans are assured that BLACKPINK's upcoming release will definitely sway their hearts with its charm and leave an everlasting mark on the industry.

