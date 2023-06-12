On June 12, 2023, EXO dropped the teaser of their much-awaited comeback, EXIST. The group stated that their album is slated for release on July 10, and with the teaser heightening their expectations, fans can hardly wait for its release. The pre-orders of the physical album sales have already kickstarted, and fans have been waiting to get their hands on the same.

To further the excitement, the nine-member K-pop boy group will also be rolling out a pre-release track, Let Me In, which will be released on July 12 at 6 pm KST to commemorate the group's comeback. Given that this will be the first full-fledged comeback with participation from all members, fans hold high hopes for the album and eagerly await the same.

Fans react to EXO's teaser drop for EXIST as it is revealed the album will contain nine tracks in total

Despite being 12 seconds long, the video teaser for EXO's upcoming album, EXIST, has fans excited over the same. The teaser revealed, what EXO-Ls can spot from a mile away, the official logo of the nine-members K-pop boy group. As fans continued to freak out over how this comeback might take a turn on the sentimental route, their excitement was fueled as more details about the album reached the internet.

EXIST is expected to have nine songs, and while the tracklist hasn't been revealed yet, fans look forward to the pre-release of Let Me In to get a glimpse of the album's concept. The upcoming album comes in a total of nineteen versions, with three different covers in the Photo Book Ver., eight versions in the SMini Ver., and eight more versions in the Digipack Ver.

Given that this marks EXIST's first day of sales, fans have been aiming to rank up the album's sales count to showcase their support for the group. Besides, EXO has already been making great progress by showcasing an impressive sales count that has already reflected increases in SM Entertainment's stock rates.

يوهان🐣 ‏✵ EXIST @u_han94 -EXO album ‘exist’ will include 9 songs !!!! 9 SONGS !!!!!!!!!!!



-EXO LET ME IN WILL BE RELEASED TODAY !!!!!!



-EXO album ‘exist’ will include 9 songs !!!! 9 SONGS !!!!!!!!!!!-EXO LET ME IN WILL BE RELEASED TODAY !!!!!! https://t.co/G1ILcWkio7

𝐄𝐗✵𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐃 @Kyoongs_Luv exo ‘EXIST’ preorders starts today and the first day sales are important exo ‘EXIST’ preorders starts today and the first day sales are important https://t.co/686ee8qmW6

쉰花 ❄️ @xunhuas So EXO’s 7th full-length album ‘EXIST’ will have a total of 19 different covers… 🥹 So EXO’s 7th full-length album ‘EXIST’ will have a total of 19 different covers… 🥹💸

يوهان🐣 ‏✵ EXIST @u_han94 exols slept on EXO’s logo and waking up to EXO’s MV : exols slept on EXO’s logo and waking up to EXO’s MV : https://t.co/2MZFXEU3JY

C ✴︎ #EXO_EXIST 🍒 @cleyeol61 Huhuhu super loved their vocals here when I heard it live for the first time during their fan meeting! The range, the harmonies, the adlibs are just wow…



#EXO_EXIST @weareoneEXO Wdym EXO will pre-release the MV of this song tonight???Huhuhu super loved their vocals here when I heard it live for the first time during their fan meeting!The range, the harmonies, the adlibs are just wow… Wdym EXO will pre-release the MV of this song tonight??? 😭 Huhuhu super loved their vocals here when I heard it live for the first time during their fan meeting! 😭 The range, the harmonies, the adlibs are just wow…😘👌 #EXO_EXIST @weareoneEXO https://t.co/9oq1iRGsyq

يوهان🐣 ‏✵ EXIST @u_han94 EXO’s FIRST GROUP MV AFTER YEARS OF WAITING “LET ME IN” WILL BE RELEASED TODAY EXO’s FIRST GROUP MV AFTER YEARS OF WAITING “LET ME IN” WILL BE RELEASED TODAY https://t.co/nqJDdYDmf8

Since the fandom didn't expect a song release to be announced, they are excited to see what it holds for them. Additionally, this will be the first time that fans will be watching all nine members in a music video after the longest time. As fans continue to trend EXO's comeback on Twitter and other social media platforms, they are also saddened by the fact that KAI won't be able to participate in the promotions.

With less than a month left for the comeback to roll out, fans can hardly wait for the same as they eagerly look forward to more details about EXIST. Simultaneously, they have also been bagging in as many sales as they can for the album to showcase their love and support for the group's latest comeback.

