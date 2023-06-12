On June 12, 2023, EXO dropped the teaser of their much-awaited comeback, EXIST. The group stated that their album is slated for release on July 10, and with the teaser heightening their expectations, fans can hardly wait for its release. The pre-orders of the physical album sales have already kickstarted, and fans have been waiting to get their hands on the same.
To further the excitement, the nine-member K-pop boy group will also be rolling out a pre-release track, Let Me In, which will be released on July 12 at 6 pm KST to commemorate the group's comeback. Given that this will be the first full-fledged comeback with participation from all members, fans hold high hopes for the album and eagerly await the same.
Fans react to EXO's teaser drop for EXIST as it is revealed the album will contain nine tracks in total
Despite being 12 seconds long, the video teaser for EXO's upcoming album, EXIST, has fans excited over the same. The teaser revealed, what EXO-Ls can spot from a mile away, the official logo of the nine-members K-pop boy group. As fans continued to freak out over how this comeback might take a turn on the sentimental route, their excitement was fueled as more details about the album reached the internet.
EXIST is expected to have nine songs, and while the tracklist hasn't been revealed yet, fans look forward to the pre-release of Let Me In to get a glimpse of the album's concept. The upcoming album comes in a total of nineteen versions, with three different covers in the Photo Book Ver., eight versions in the SMini Ver., and eight more versions in the Digipack Ver.
Given that this marks EXIST's first day of sales, fans have been aiming to rank up the album's sales count to showcase their support for the group. Besides, EXO has already been making great progress by showcasing an impressive sales count that has already reflected increases in SM Entertainment's stock rates.
Since the fandom didn't expect a song release to be announced, they are excited to see what it holds for them. Additionally, this will be the first time that fans will be watching all nine members in a music video after the longest time. As fans continue to trend EXO's comeback on Twitter and other social media platforms, they are also saddened by the fact that KAI won't be able to participate in the promotions.
With less than a month left for the comeback to roll out, fans can hardly wait for the same as they eagerly look forward to more details about EXIST. Simultaneously, they have also been bagging in as many sales as they can for the album to showcase their love and support for the group's latest comeback.