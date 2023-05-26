“Maintain EXO’s OT6 system”: Korean EXO-Ls demand removal of Chen and Chanyeol, send protest trucks to SM Entertainment

Some South Korean fans of the veteran K-pop group EXO demanded the removal of two members, Chen and Chanyeol, from the group ahead of their upcoming comeback. On Friday, May 26, in Korean Standard Time, protest trucks were sent to SM Entertainment’s building to mark the start of their protests.

The protest trucks will apparently be on the streets for a few days, as Twitter user @outccout_’s caption states that the demonstration started on May 26. They are the same netizen who also held protests in 2021. The caption says:

"5/26 EXO6 started the support truck demonstration. The venue is in front of SM Entertainment."

As per the English translation via pannchoa, the first image reads:

“Kick out Chen and Chanyeol who are hurting the group, Stop deceiving the fans, EXO doesn't need vicious members, Chen and Chanyeol OUT”

Whereas the second image says:

“Maintain EXO's OT6 system, promotion guarantee, Protect your artists, SM stop being bystanders”

Internal fanwar break out between Korean and international fans after the former sent protest trucks demanding Chen and Chanyeol’s removal from EXO

EXO’s fandom was recently on cloud nine after SM Entertainment and leader Suho mentioned that the singers would be making a full group comeback. The happiness lasted only a while as SM Entertainment announced KAI’s sudden enlistment. While that was disheartening, international fans’ frustrations increased when photos of protest trucks organized by Korean fans spread on Twitter.

The Korean fans of EXO sent the trucks to demand that the group remove two of its members, Chen and Chanyeol. The group consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun. Lay left SM Entertainment in April 2022, but there was no direct confirmation of whether he was leaving the group.

However, it was clear that South Korean fans saw the group as having only eight members. It was also clear through the trucks that South Korean fans still held inhibitions regarding Chen and Chanyeol.

𝐄𝐗𝓞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐃 @Kyoongs_Luv Chen and Chanyeol always a part of EXO Chen and Chanyeol always a part of EXO https://t.co/rVLlRGepwj

The reason behind the removal was Chen and Chanyeol’s personal life controversies. In 2020, Chen announced that he had a non-celebrity girlfriend and would marry her as she was expecting their child. Demands from Korean fans about his removal from the group have been frequent since then. Chen is now a father of two children.

In October 2020, Chanyeol was swept up in cheating allegations by someone claiming to be his ex-girlfriend. The person alleged that Chanyeol slept around with ten women while being in a relationship with her. She also made allegations about him threatening, gaslighting, and verbally abusing her.

Neither the idol nor the agency released any statement about the situation until he enlisted in the military in March 2021. Later, SM Entertainment released a statement announcing legal action against “false information.”

However, South Korean fans were still vehemently against Chen and Chanyeol’s inclusion in the group. They believe that the duo ruined the group’s reputation and continue to do so.

Korean netizens' comments on the protest trucks (Image via pannchoa)

On the other hand, international fans expressed their frustration with the protests and said that the people hosting the demonstration were not “fans.” Many even said that the people who demand the removal of two members should just unfollow them. One fan even mentioned that these protest trucks wouldn’t damage their careers.

forjongdae | 11withEX9 🦖 @aerisone96 As much as I want for International Ls to do a counter attack for the ex6 protests truck, better to use the funds in exo comeback. But the mfs need some lesson As much as I want for International Ls to do a counter attack for the ex6 protests truck, better to use the funds in exo comeback. But the mfs need some lesson

z | R𝓞ver @_jonginz_ they should have sent the truck in protest for delaying exo cb🤦 they should have sent the truck in protest for delaying exo cb🤦

𝐄𝐗𝓞-𝐋 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫🍑 @erideul_exo Kbtches can't protest at SM for mistreating EXO and delaying their comeback instead they're sending hate trucks Kbtches can't protest at SM for mistreating EXO and delaying their comeback instead they're sending hate trucks😶

𝐄𝐗𝓞-𝐋 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫🍑 @erideul_exo EXO should take this as a sign and do their comeback promotions outside SK



Let them do cb promotions in China, Japan, US, India or anywhere but not in SK..

These ungrateful kbishes doesn't deserve anything from EXO EXO should take this as a sign and do their comeback promotions outside SK Let them do cb promotions in China, Japan, US, India or anywhere but not in SK.. These ungrateful kbishes doesn't deserve anything from EXO

🗡 @lightsaberyuri pannchoa @pannchoa

tinyurl.com/359hpnyv EXO fans send protest trucks to demand Chen and Chanyeol's withdrawal from the group EXO fans send protest trucks to demand Chen and Chanyeol's withdrawal from the grouptinyurl.com/359hpnyv https://t.co/yT4qplZ3lR the way this isn't actually damaging to their career in the slightest bc they're the hyolyn and soyou of the group twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… the way this isn't actually damaging to their career in the slightest bc they're the hyolyn and soyou of the group twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… https://t.co/wJL6CiM1Tb

Meanwhile, KAI’s sudden enlistment left both international and Korean fans heartbroken. They criticized the agency for its lack of management and planning. Exact details of EXO’s comeback this year have yet to be released.

