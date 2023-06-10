"I was SHOCKED:" BLACKPINK's Jennie's dance performance in The Idol leaves netizens divided

The popular K-pop group BLACKPINK's charismatic member, Jennie, recently made waves in the acting world with her role in The Idol. After achieving immense success as a singer, Jennie showcased her acting prowess in the HBO original series. The trailer of the series and the first episode featuring the K-pop star became the talk of the town and sparked a range of reactions online.

pipil n proud @_HillaryMiranda @jendragonrealll I was SHOCKED like I can't imagine what k-blinks are saying about her rn but she was a natural

The story of The Idol captivates the journey of a pop star Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp. After enduring heartbreak after her last tour was abruptly canceled, Jocelyn embarks on a quest for personal and professional redemption. Determined to reclaim her coveted title of the top pop idol in America, Jocelyn's unyielding ambition knows no bounds. This results in her beginning a complicated relationship with an industry guru, Tedros, played by The Weeknd.

The series will comprise six episodes, each an hour long. As of this writing, only the first episode, featuring Jennie, has been released. The show premiered on June 4, 2023, and fans now await the release of episode 2, which will air on June 11.

Jennie receives mixed reactions from netizens for her role in The Idol

Kim Jennie, one of the much-loved K-Pop artists in the industry, played the role of Dyanne, in the first episode of The Idol. However, the online community had mixed reactions to her part in the episode.

Jennie's attire, consisting of a black tight sleeveless top, a loosely draped short grey upper, and black tights, captivated everyone's attention. Many fans were brimming with excitement and were excited about Jennie's first attempt at acting. However, everyone was not on the same page.

The premiere episode of The Idol featured Jennie dancing with a collective of gentlemen, and this did not sit well with some netizens. Some were awestruck by Jennie's new avatar, while some others s*xualised her negatively, questioning the path Jennie had chosen with this particular project.

FRA || SAW BLACKPINK @LILIEXPLICIT I'm obsessed with this Jennie dance in The Idol, the only part I watch on loop without ever getting tired.

Danette_Page💌 @DanettePag98478 @hypebae @BLACKPINK Jennie is absolutely slaying in 'The Idol'! Her performance is on point and she's proving once again why she's one of the biggest stars in K-pop.

While there were a lot of positive comments, some negative and unpleasant comments also surfaced on the internet.

mike lee @mikeleeroy1999 @StreamOnMax @HBO The only reason i started to watch was because of jennie from blackpink. This is just trash! I know a lot of people that started to watch or watched because of jennie being on the show.

The BLACKPINK star was seen acting alongside several celebrities in The Idol including The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, and more. Created by Sam Levinson, Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd), and Reza Fahim, this show claims that it is not based on the life of a particular person or celebrity and aims to shed light on the twisted lives of pop artists.

Jennie was also recently seen attending various events including the Chanel 2023 Tokyo event, the Cannes Film Festival 2023, the Calvin Klein event in Seoul, and many more. She was also recently seen modeling for the Vogue Japan magazine.

While it has become increasingly common for numerous K-pop sensations to explore the world of acting, this talented individual earlier chose to focus solely on her music career. However, she has now embarked on her new journey as an actor and fans wish her the best.

