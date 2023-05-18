Cannes 2023 Day 1: 5 best-dressed celebs 

The 76th annual Cannes Film Festival began on May 16 and will continue till May 27, 2023, in Cannes, France. The festival is known for its lavish red carpet events, and attracts filmmakers, film fans, studio executives, and celebrities from around the world. It opened with the film Jeanne du Barry, directed by Maïwenn, and will close with Pixar's film, Elemental, directed by Peter Sohn.

Some of the highly anticipated films that will be screened at the festival include Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, and Todd Haynes' May December.

The iconic film festival, also known as Festival de Cannes, is one of the most prestigious and internationally renowned film festivals in the world. It takes place annually in the city of Cannes, located on the French Riviera. Founded in 1946, the festival has a rich history and plays a crucial role in celebrating and promoting the art of cinema.

The Cannes Film Festival also serves as a platform for filmmakers, actors, producers, and industry professionals to showcase their work and engage in discussions about cinema. It presents various awards to outstanding films in different categories, including the coveted Palme d'Or, which is the festival's highest honor and has been given to legendary filmmakers such as Francis Ford Coppola, Quentin Tarantino, and Jane Campion.

Needless to say, the star-studded event sees an ensemble of eye-catching outfits every year. We take a look at the celebs who turned up in some of the most memorable looks to grace this year's red carpet.

Naomi Campbell to Catherine Zeta-Jones: Top 5 best-dressed celebs at Day 1 of the Cannes Film Festival 2023

1) Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning turned heads on the red carpet in a glamorous crystal-embellished Alexander McQueen gown, accessorized with Cartier jewelry. She has become a mainstay at the film festival and has graced the event with her presence on multiple occasions. She made her debut at the French film festival in 2016, and has attended the festival several times since then.

Elle Fanning was also spotted at the Nice airport wearing a cream sheer knitted T-shirt, white high-waisted tailored trousers, white sneakers, accessorized with gold Cartier jewelry pieces and a pair of heeled sandals by Maison Ernest.

2) Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell wore a silver sequin Celine gown with a plunging neckline and gathered fabric detailing at her waist for the opening night premiere of Jeanne du Barry at the Film Festival.

She paired the look with wide-frame white sunglasses and a metallic clutch. She completed her look with dazzling Chopard bracelets and earrings.

3) Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones attended the Jeanne du Barry premiere and opening ceremony during the grand Film Festival on May 16, 2023, with her husband Michael Douglas and their daughter Carys Zeta Douglas.

Zeta-Jones' fashion has evolved across her appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. She often wears sleek shoes on the red carpet, and her attire for formal occasions is usually finished with pointed pumps or strappy sandals, hailing from top brands. At the Film Festival, she wore an Elie Saab red dress and burgundy Sarah Flint platforms.

4) Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio attended the Film Festival wearing a sheer burgundy Elie Saab hooded gown that featured a sequin-embellished linear pattern crossing over along the waistline and continuing to the end of the train.

The gown from the Elie Saab Haute Couture archives with a one-of-a-kind Pomellato High Jewelry necklace. The dress was a chevron pattern, beaded gown from Elie Saab's Fall 2005 Haute Couture collection.

5) Fan Bingbing

Fan Bingbing attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and wore a custom Christopher Bu dress to the Jeanne du Barry premiere and opening ceremony.

She is a Chinese actress who has starred in many films, including The Matrimony, Lost in Beijing, Buddha Mountain, and Stretch. Fan Bingbing was also featured in several best-dressed lists from the festival.

Cannes Film Festival is not only a celebration of cinema, but also a glamorous event that attracts global media attention. The festival is known for its red carpet events, where celebrities, filmmakers, and industry insiders gather to showcase their films and make a splash with their fashion choices. The festival's reputation as a symbol of prestige and glamour has helped establish Cannes as a key destination for filmmakers and cinephiles from around the world.

