"She'll fly from Saudi Arabia" - Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez will attend Cannes Film Festival, confirms journalist 

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, is reportedly set to be at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The model was at the event last year and hogged the spotlight in her first public appearance since the birth of her daughter.

Cannes is an annual film festival that has been held in France since 1946. It is an invitation-only event, and Georgina is among those who have been asked to attend this year.

As per journalist Nacho Gay of Y ahora Sonsoles on Spanish channel Antena 3, Georgina will be traveling from Saudi Arabia later this month in a private plane and will be at the festival on May 25.

"She will fly from Saudi Arabia in a private plane as she usually does and will pose at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25," she said.

The Cannes Film Festival starts on May 16 this year and concludes on May 27.

Georgina Rodriguez on Cristiano Ronaldo and her tattoo

Georgina Rodriguez has her own Netflix series, where she has been open about her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. She spoke about her first meeting with the footballer and said on Spanish chat show El Hormiguero:

"He's such a handsome man. When I saw him he was so handsome I felt embarrassed to look at him. I was finally able to leave the shop to go home three hours later than I should have and as I was getting ready to leave Cristiano came in with his eldest son and some friends. Let's just say it was butterflies in my stomach."

She has a tattoo of the initials 'C' and 'G' with a heart in the middle and when asked about the same, Georgina said:

"The moment I had this tattoo done is on my reality show. It was my first trip to Paris with Cristiano. We were in the hotel room and on the bedside tables they leave notepads with a pencil. I went to lie down and I saw CG on the notepad and ended up taking it and still have it to this day. I always wanted to have a tattoo done with it and we were on holiday with friends in Sardinia and I said I wanted a tattoo, well a tattoo that ended up being three, and I had this one done."

Georgina Rodriguez is currently staying in Saudi Arabia as Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Al Nassr in the country.

Poll : 0 votes