6 K-pop songs to confess your love to your special someone

Confessing feelings through K-pop songs is perhaps the best way to escape the timorous situation. Gushing feelings, butterfly-ridden guts, and a pounding heart are universal emotions when taking that first step. However, things heat up when one finally pledges to make the first move.

To curtail some of those anxious feelings and give a breeze of relief, K-pop songs make up for a perfect rescue operation. The lyrics of these love songs are everything that one will need to open up. From soulful and serene tones to active and vibrant beats, these ‘confession tracks’ offer the utmost diversity.

In light of this, let’s take a look at some of the perfect songs to confess your love to your special someone.

Six K-pop songs to rescue you in your love confession mission

1) Sorry, I love you by Stray Kids

Sorry, I love you is the sixth track from Stray Kids’ album NOEASY which was released on August 23, 2021. The music video, however, premiered on September 8, 2021.

The lyrics of the track read:

“If liking you is wrong, sorry that I like you so much, I'm sorry. I tried to hide my feelings, but I guess it was too obvious”

A combination of R&B/Soul and Hip-Hop/Rap, the beautiful K-pop song conveys the affection one feels for their special someone perfectly. It regards love as natural and revolves around confessing the same unapologetically.

2) Wishlist by TXT

Wishlist is the fourth track from TXT’s third mini-album Minisode1: Blue Hour. Released on October 26, 2020, the song is both meaningful and fun. Some of its lyrics go:

“It's all going wrong, I might as well confess (Woo-ooh). I like you”

The rhythm of the song is vibrant and is full of youthfulness. The K-pop song is perfect if one plans to confess their feelings on their special someone’s birthday. Since it revolves around the nervousness one faces while picking a gift for their crush, there is nothing more straightforward to make your feelings crystal clear.

3) Signal by TWICE

Released on May 15, 2017, Singal is the lead song from TWICE’s fourth Extended Play (EP) by the same name. This electropop track with elements of hip-hop will make for a direct hit when it comes to love confessions. The song goes:

“Didn't realize it at first, but at some point, I started to like you, silly. How could you be so unaware”

Not only does it candidly convey one’s desire to share their life paths with a certain someone, but it also expresses the sadness and frustration that emerges when the hints and ‘signals’ go unnoticed.

4) Some by BOL4

There is no other K-pop song that can describe the stress and struggle that comes with professing your feelings to someone other than this 2017 track. Released by the girl group BOL4, also known as Bolbbalgan4, Some is the perfect suggestion to create a special moment. The lyrics of the song read:

“Can't I just tell you I like you? I just want to be honest…Even though it feels like you'll reject me, I'm gonna give it a try once more”

From start to finish, the lyrics are top-notch and will fully immerse one into confession mode. Its tone is catchy and groovy and will brighten one’s mood. It is one of the best songs to bring out true emotions.

5) TFW (That Feeling When) by ENHYPEN

TFW (That Feeling When) is the fourth track on ENHYPEN’s third mini-album MANIFESTO: DAY 1. Released on July 4, 2022, the song offers a pop-rock take on love. A part of the song goes:

“Several obvious words, I can't show it through language…I always feel at peace when I'm around, Do you ever feel the same way? Baby”

TFW is best-suited for a person who fails to showcase how they truly feel, both with words and body language. Their shy and reticent persona makes it difficult to be transparent with their special someone, and therefore, this song is a blessing in disguise for them.

6) I Like You by Day6

Released on December 6, 2017, I Like You is the title track of DAY6’s second album MOONRISE. This ballad and pop-rock number is the epitome of gushing feelings. The lyrics read:

“I like you. I tried to hold it down, but I can't do this anymore. Took me a long time to say this, I want to love you”

The lyrics are as straightforward as it gets. With deep and soulful connotations, the K-pop track is a dream come true for people who wish to speak their hearts out. Without a doubt, one can easily picture it as a classic K-drama OST, which is a massive hit number.

With these K-pop songs by one's side, there is little to worry about. Not only will they help in getting out the right words, but also in reducing the nervousness one feels during such confessions.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes