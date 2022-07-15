10 songs BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung showed his love for on his Instagram stories

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, is a passionate music enthusiast and his Instagram stories are a testament to that. Given the competitive nature of the music industry, many artists may hesitate to share other artists’ works. However, the Christmas Tree singer is more than willing to give excellent recommendations to his fans.

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung has, on multiple occasions, proved his ardent love for music across all barriers, language and otherwise. He joined Instagram on December 6, 2021, along with other BTS members, and has since publicly praised more than 20 songs by various artists.

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact



DRIVE WITH V

#TaehyungVLOG Kim taehyung jamming to lizzo with his bare-faced, a serotonin boost!DRIVE WITH V Kim taehyung jamming to lizzo with his bare-faced, a serotonin boost!DRIVE WITH V#TaehyungVLOG https://t.co/pZqlQg4HMl

Eminent singers like Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, and Ella Fitzgerald, among others, have featured on his Instagram stories as he recommended their songs.

Let’s take a quick glance at some of the tracks V shared on the social media platform.

Please Let Me Wonder, First Class, and more: Ten song recommendations given by BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung on Instagram

1) Drive by Ray Silvers

KTH FACTS @KTH_Facts Taehyung instagram story update.

Listening to Drive - Ray Silvers Taehyung instagram story update. Listening to Drive - Ray Silvers https://t.co/57fP5JQtIT

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung uploaded this story on June 26, 2022. Released on June 1, 2019, the song offers an insight into what falling in love feels like. Silvers’ vocals are quite soothing and comforting, so it does not come as a surprise that Tae-hyung was drawn to it.

2) The Wind Blows by Lee So-ra

⟭⟬♡ @BTSArmy_47 ]

Taehyung on Instagram!!!



: ha.



[song: Wind Blows by Lee Sora] Taehyung on Instagram!!!: ha.[song: Wind Blows by Lee Sora] [🎥]Taehyung on Instagram!!!🐯: ha.[song: Wind Blows by Lee Sora] https://t.co/9aZ9BaJb16

The singer shared The Wind Blows on his Instagram story on June 10, 2022, as the background song to a picture that was taken while he was filming for Proof. With piano instrumental beats, this track by the Korean artist Lee So-ra is sure to make one cry. It was released on December 10, 2004, as part of the album Nunsseopdal. The high-pitch vocals and mesmerizing lyrics make the track a must-listen.

3) Surf by Mac Miller

TTP @thetaeprint

Surf by Mac Miller in his Instagram Story



open.spotify.com/track/1kwnxJNV… [INFO] Taehyung was listening toSurf by Mac Miller in his Instagram Story [INFO] Taehyung was listening to Surf by Mac Miller in his Instagram Story open.spotify.com/track/1kwnxJNV… https://t.co/ihVq7lgBC5

Tae-hyung uploaded this story on May 3, 2022. This track by Mac Miller was released on January 17, 2020, posthumously. The American rapper and singer passed away on September 7, 2018, leaving behind a music legacy that is appreciated by fans throughout the world. Surf premiered as part of the artist’s sixth and final album, Circles.

4) Peace by Eric Godlow

TTP @thetaeprint [INFO] Canadian R&B singer Eric Godlow who gained recognition for his Lo-fi beats mentioned Taehyung in his recent instagram post. Taehyung had recently shared his song Peace on his instagram story



“Welcome if you are here from Taehyung’s story” [INFO] Canadian R&B singer Eric Godlow who gained recognition for his Lo-fi beats mentioned Taehyung in his recent instagram post. Taehyung had recently shared his song Peace on his instagram story “Welcome if you are here from Taehyung’s story” https://t.co/XZTR8ScDXj

Released on July 20, 2020, this track with lo-fi beats garnered a lot of attention when BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung shared it on his Instagram on May 31, 2022. It reminds one of summertime with its calm and serene vibes, and is hence perfect for uplifting the mood.

5) First Class by Jack Harlow

The Christmas singer uploaded this story on June 11, 2022. Released on April 8, 2022, as part of Harlow's second album Come Home the Kids Miss You, First Class made rounds on the internet for being an extremely groovy track. It is a 2.0 version of the 2019 song by Fergie called Glamorous which was a massive hit.

6) Remember Me by Gael García Bernal

🐻テテのすけ＝tete nosuke💜 @sgR1Vh9YyacvCMX

Thank you for the fun Taehyung room

As expected, our Taehyung.

I feel like it's going to be a legendary V LIVE.



Remember Me (Lullaby)

by Gael García Bernal



20220613 Taehyung's Instagram Story Taehyung wants to grow a beard 🥸Thank you for the fun Taehyung roomAs expected, our Taehyung.I feel like it's going to be a legendary V LIVE.Remember Me (Lullaby)by Gael García Bernal20220613 Taehyung's Instagram Story Taehyung wants to grow a beard 🥸😉Thank you for the fun Taehyung room 💜 As expected, our Taehyung.I feel like it's going to be a legendary V LIVE.✨💫🎵 Remember Me (Lullaby)by Gael García Bernal20220613 Taehyung's Instagram Story https://t.co/gOKQ3U5Bxh

Uploaded on June 13, 2022, this story had ARMYs cracking up. This 2017 track from the animated Pixar film Coco won many awards, including the Best Original Song at the Academy Awards in 2018. BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung shared Remember Me (Lullaby) as a background song for his story where he posed with a mustache filter.

7) N95 by Kendrick Lamar

Tae-hyung uploaded this story on June 11, 2022. N95 is the lead single from Kendrick Lamar’s fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Released on May 15, 2022, this bass-driven instrumental is an extremely catchy song. It’s one of those tracks that will leave you obsessed with its rap flow and groovy beats.

8) Please Let Me Wonder by The Beach Boys

MUSHU ★ | ᴶᵃᶜᵏ ᶦⁿ ᵗʰᵉ ᵇᵒˣ🃏 @JJtegiK

(10.06.2022)



: ‘Please Let Me Wonder’ by The Beach Boys —📸| Taehyung en Insta Story(10.06.2022): ‘Please Let Me Wonder’ by The Beach Boys —📸| Taehyung en Insta Story🐻 (10.06.2022)🎶: ‘Please Let Me Wonder’ by The Beach Boys https://t.co/O08r1Iaaxe

This Instagram story was uploaded on June 10, 2022. This iconic track is from rock band The Beach Boys’ eponymous album The Beach Boys Today. The song lyrics convey the emotions felt by someone who is unsure of their love interest’s feelings. BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung was seen grooving to the song, and ARMYs swooned over him.

9) Autumn In New York by Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong

🐻テテのすけ＝tete nosuke💜 @sgR1Vh9YyacvCMX .



While loving Ella & Satchmo & Yongtan .



Autumn in New York by

Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong



20220503 Taehyun's Instagram Story I'm looking forward to seeing Taehyung's Question Box completedWhile loving Ella & Satchmo & YongtanAutumn in New York byElla Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong20220503 Taehyun's Instagram Story I'm looking forward to seeing Taehyung's Question Box completed 😚💜💫.While loving Ella & Satchmo & Yongtan💜.🎵Autumn in New York byElla Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong20220503 Taehyun's Instagram Story https://t.co/KrBZRmXAlN

This jazz number, composed in 1934 by the Russian singer Vernon Duke, was shared on his Instagram on May 3, 2022. It was featured in the Broadway musical Thumbs Up! that opened on December 27, 1934, and performed by J. Harold Murray. It has, since then, been remastered by various artists. BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung clearly loves the version by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong.

10) I’m Sorry by Brenda Lee

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact Both brenda lee and I’m sorry currently trending on melon real time search after Taehyung posted about it via his Instagram story! Both brenda lee and I’m sorry currently trending on melon real time search after Taehyung posted about it via his Instagram story! https://t.co/GjoZR9McSc

Uploaded on March 18, 2022, this story garnered a lot of attention, and both the song and the singer started strending shortly after. I’m Sorry was released on May 16, 1960, and became a massive hit, charting #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Brenda Lee was fifteen when she set this commendable record. Lee’s incredible vocals are unforgettable.

Most recently, BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung was spotted at Celine's fashion show in Paris, along with BLACKPINK's Lisa and Park Bo-gum.

