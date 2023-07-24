"You rocked it, Ken": BTS' Jimin posts a video message on Instagram in response to Ryan Gosling gifting him the Barbie movie guitar

BTS' Jimin has finally received the guitar from the Barbie movie set promised to him by Ken, a.k.a. Ryan Gosling, himself. On July 24, the BTS idol shared a video on his official Instagram account, thanking the Hollywood superstar for the special gift and even mentioning how he and his fans cannot wait to watch the film. Jimin had nothing but admiration for Gosling and the Barbie team, as he further added, "Go, Barbie!" before ending the video.

The clip is now going viral under several hashtags on Twitter. It has been a while since ARMYs saw the 27-year-old singer posting anything on his Instagram handle, and on top of that, they are elated to discover the video he posted is of him responding to the guitar sent to him by Ryan Gosling. Thanking the team of Barbie and Gosling for using his cowboy outfit from BTS' Permission To Dance MV, the K-pop idol added a sweet message saying, "You rocked it, Ken," referring to the outfit in question.

"GO BARBIE": BTS' Jimin's sweet message is melting fans' hearts worldwide

This video comes as an answer to Ryan Gosling's earlier clip addressed to BTS' Jimin a few days ago, where the actor mentioned the "unspoken Ken code," which entails how no Ken can borrow the style of another Ken, and if the cardinal rule is broken, Ken has to bestow his most prized possession upon the one who wore the style first. So saying, Gosling showed a black guitar with Ken printed on it that he then promised to send to the BTS member as a make-up present.

"I noticed that your Permission to Dance outfit was the same as my 'Ken' outfit in the upcoming movie 'Barbie'. You wore it first. You definitely wore it best."



ARMYs are aware that Jimin has been a big fan of Gosling since his The Notebook days, and this heartwarming interaction between the two megastars comes full circle for both the Like Crazy singer and his fans worldwide, who were awaiting his reaction to the thoughtful gift. In Jimin's Instagram reel, he can be seen saying the following:

“Hi Ryan and hi Ken, it’s Jimin. Congrats on your big release, my fans are excited to see your video, so thank you so much, I could see that you look great in my outfit, thank you for this guitar, I really love it and I look forward to watching Barbie. Go, Barbie!”

Fans are trending "JIMIN GOT THE GUITAR", and "GO BARBIE," among others, on Twitter alongside ceaselessly incoming tweets, each sharing their reaction to the sweet incident.

OMGGGG JIMIN GOT THE GUITAR AND POSTED A VIDEO TAGGING BARBIE THE MOVIE

"i look forward to watching barbie, GO BARBIE!" why is jimin so adorable

jimin got the guitar, this is the most beautiful full circle moment ever!! he must have been thrilled to receive ryan's message and the ken guitar, i'm so happy for him!!

Omg Jimin got the guitar already, this is the most beautiful moment ever and he left massage for Ryan and Jimins also looking forward to watch Barbie Movie and I missed you so much Jiminie!!

More on the Barbie cast and BTS' Jimin

Greta Gerwig's Barbie was released on July 21, 2023, and immediately impressed viewers across the globe with its many important messages on feminism and self-discovery. Amidst all this, Gosling's message to BTS' Jimin is not the only interaction between one of the cast members and a Korean pop idol.

In fact, Barbie herself, a.k.a. Margot Robbie, went to Seoul recently to promote the movie among the South Korean audience. While there, both she and America Ferrera interacted with Jeon So-mi, the famous K-pop soloist, during an interview.

Meanwhile, BTS' Jimin has been breaking and setting new records globally with his solo debut album, FACE, which recently became the most streamed album by a Korean soloist in Spotify's history.