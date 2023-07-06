“OFFICIALLY CEMENTED HER TITLE”: Fans call JEON SOMI “Korea’s Barbie” as she posts previews of her interviewing Barbie actors

K-pop fans were over the moon after discovering that the Dumb Dumb singer, JEON SOMI, was interviewing Barbie stars Margot Robbie and America Ferrera. The 22-year-old singer is known for her impeccable hosting skills and her Canadian accent, thanks to her Canadian-Dutch upbringing.

In a preview going viral on Twitter, posted by the account @somithinker on July 6, 2023, the Dumb Dumb singer can be seen in a studio asking questions to the lead actresses of Barbie. She was dressed in a light pink dress with massive pink chunk heels. Margot Robbie and America Ferrera were all smiles as well. The short clip also showed the trio taking a selfie.

LeSomi ⚔︎ SOMI KBARBIE @lesomsomi Somi doing this interview only means that they knoww shes korea’s Barbie like girlie OFFICIALLY CEMENTED HER TITLE Somi doing this interview only means that they knoww shes korea’s Barbie like girlie OFFICIALLY CEMENTED HER TITLE https://t.co/jwWjlygzEF

The video led to much fanfare in the K-pop fandom. Fans, irrespective of whether they were multi-fans or not, gushed over how JEON SOMI cemented her position as "Korea’s Barbie." A few fans even mentioned the singer re-posting a Barbie edit and videos wearing the same outfit as in the interview in the recent past.

JEON SOMI to interview Barbie stars Margot Robbie and America Ferrera, fans call the opportunity “perfect”

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023, and its stars, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera, are currently in South Korea for the first time for the movie's promotions. While Korean fans had much to look forward to since the stars touched down in the country, such as wearing a modern hanbok, K-pop fans especially had a field day on July 6.

On July 6, a video of JEON SOMI interviewing the Barbie actress duo went viral on Twitter. Fans reveled in the unexpected news and celebrated that the Dumb Dumb singer had another incredible achievement added to her roster. Netizens couldn’t stop calling the 22-year-old the nation’s Barbie and praising her visuals.

They left no stone unturned in expressing their amazement and joy at the singer's presence in the same room as the international superstars.

hourly somi @somihourly OMG SOMI REPOSTED MY BARBIE SOMI EDIT ON HER INSTAGRAM STORY UM HELLO?!? OMG SOMI REPOSTED MY BARBIE SOMI EDIT ON HER INSTAGRAM STORY UM HELLO?!? 😭😭💗💗 https://t.co/GnV5puw98d

misamo lovechild @blusfeelingblue I CANNOT wait for the Somi barbie interview to drop the way they’re looking at her too THEY LVOE HERRR I CANNOT wait for the Somi barbie interview to drop the way they’re looking at her too THEY LVOE HERRR

lila🤍 @springyuzi hourly somi @somihourly SOMI INTERVIEWING MARGOT ROBBIE AND AMERICA FERRERA SOMI INTERVIEWING MARGOT ROBBIE AND AMERICA FERRERA https://t.co/OtoKLbRCcT After this interview the producer will realize that he was wrong in casting the film because Somi would have been a perfect Barbie twitter.com/somihourly/sta… After this interview the producer will realize that he was wrong in casting the film because Somi would have been a perfect Barbie twitter.com/somihourly/sta…

Netizens now wait with bated breath to see when the Dumb Dumb hitmaker’s interview with Margot Robbie and America Ferrera will be released. On the other hand, Barbie will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023.

More about JEON SOMI and her comeback status

The 22-year-old has been in the spotlight since 2016, when she appeared and placed first in the survival program Produce 101. She debuted as a member of the project group I.O.I. After its disbandment, she made a solo debut in 2019 under THEBLACKLABEL and found mainstream success.

One of the many ways JEON SOMI cemented her popularity in the eyes of the South Korean general public was through hosting shows. She MC'd an array of shows, such as music programs like The Show and Inkigayo, award shows such as the 26th Seoul Music Awards and the 2020 MAMA, and even festivals like Music Bank World Tour: Berlin, Unite On: Live Concert, and SBS 2021 Super Concert in Daegu.

THEBLΛƆKLΛBEL Global @BLACKLABEL_only



Let's hype up her comeback more! Here's Somi's #1 hit single "DUMB DUMB" Are You Ready for #JEONSOMI COMEBACK! AFTER THE MUSIC FESTIVALs in Taiwan & Philippines. The countdown starts!Let's hype up her comeback more! Here's Somi's #1 hit single "DUMB DUMB" Are You Ready for #JEONSOMI COMEBACK! AFTER THE MUSIC FESTIVALs in Taiwan & Philippines. The countdown starts! 😊Let's hype up her comeback more! Here's Somi's #1 hit single "DUMB DUMB" https://t.co/9gADd9Seey

Interviewing Barbie is now another competitive achievement that the singer has on her career list. The 22-year-old’s last music release was the full-length album, XOXO, in October 2021. However, it was marred with criticism towards her company. Her agency confirmed that she was currently preparing for a comeback this year.

