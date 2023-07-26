BTS’ Suga and Stray Kids to attend Samsung Electronic's Galaxy Unpacked Event on July 26

ARMYs and Stay fans were left overjoyed on July 25, when they learned that BTS member Suga and K-pop group Stray Kids would be attending a Samsung Electronic's Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul on July 26. This event will unveil the newest additions to the Galaxy devices.

Suga's attendance is due to BTS being the brand ambassador of Samsung. The members of Stray Kids, meanwhile, are the ambassadors of SLBS phone accessories, which is affiliated to Samsung.

While the BTS member will attend as a guest, Stray Kids' Changbin is set to present his new song, Fly High, which is exclusively scheduled for release in August, thus creating even more excitement among fans. The news was reported by The Korea Herald.

What will Samsung launch at the upcoming Galaxy event being attended by Suga and Stray Kids?

This particular Samsung event marks the first time that a BTS member will be present in-person at a Galaxy event, strengthening the already close ties between the global tech giant and the iconic K-pop group. It is also the first time a group member from BTS is promoting the above-mentioned product in their home country, as per The Korea Herald.

Suga's presence at the event makes sense as he has previously crafted a beautiful composition for Samsung, called Over The Horizon, further deepening his connection with the brand. This composition is also used in each and every Samsung phone today as the default ringtone.

Stray Kids' recent announcement as the new ambassadors for SLBS, an official partner of Samsung Electronics' mobile accessory partnership program, explains their presence at the event.

The prospect of Suga and Stray Kids' interaction has ignited fan excitement, with many already speculating about possible collaborations or the chance of Stray Kids appearing as guests on future content of Suchitwa - a reality interview show hosted by BTS' Suga.

Other stars like BTS' V and Jimin are also rumored to be present at the event, though the same has not been confirmed.

The event, taking place at Coex in southern Seoul at 8 pm KST, will also be live-streamed on Samsung's website, newsroom, and official YouTube channel, allowing fans from around the world to witness this historic moment in K-pop and Samsung's journey of innovation.

The product being unveiled at the event is a range of brand new foldable smartphones.

As anticipation continues to build around this event, fans eagerly await the spectacle of two powerhouse K-pop entities coming together to celebrate technology, music, and their shared passion for creating unforgettable experiences for their global fanbase.