On July 20, 2023, Rolling Stone published a list of the Top 100 Greatest Songs in the History of Korean Pop Music, among which they included Stray Kids' God's Menu. The American outlet showered the aforementioned music with a pool of compliments, stating that the group is one of the emerging global leaders in fourth-generation K-pop, as evident from their track God's Menu.

God's Menu serves as the title track of Stray Kids' debut Korean-language studio album, Go Live, released as the lead single on June 17, 2020, under JYP Entertainment.

As soon as STAYs heard the news about Rolling Stone's recognition of God's Menu as one of the greatest songs in Korean Pop Music history, they took to social media to express their excitement and shared the achievement with other K-pop groups as well.

As the group was announced as one of the emerging global leaders of the fourth-generation K-pop scene, they mentioned the qualities of their song God's Menu and other achievements. Meanwhile, STAYs also expressed their satisfaction as the day was filled with several exciting news pieces, including Hyunjin's appointment as Versace's eighth global ambassador, Seungmin's OST award, Changbin's Samsung ad, and a collaboration announcement.

Furthermore, the group is set to headline Lollapalooza Paris tomorrow, adding to the excitement. All of these news pieces arrived on the same day, making July 20, 2023, a memorable day in the group's history.

K ★⁵👑 @BANGCHARA426 Hyunjin being Versace's 8th global ambassador, Seungmin OST Award, Changbin Samsung Ad & collab announcement, and now Rolling Stone naming "God's Menu" as the best 4th gen bg song of all time, ALL within less than 24 hrs WOW

𝒓𝒉𝒆𝒂⋆⁵∞⁸ @_mypseudonym_ 20.07.2023 will go down in stayville history as one of the greatest days we've ever had. twitter.com/hnjiqkka/statu…

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone described the group as:

"The best evidence that Stray Kids are one of the global leaders in fourth generation K-pop. ? "God's Menu," the perfected vision of their noisy, explosive trap-pop. The song kicks off with a hard-as-hell verse from Changbin, who alongside Bang Chan and Han make up the boy group's writing and production sub-unit 3RACHA."

The outlet continued:

"From there, the band's electric bravado is amplified by the best baritone in the biz, Felix, as he sings, "Cookin' like a chef/I'm a five-star Michelin" with the same heft as an Eighties goth-punk crooner. With "God's Menu," Stray Kids take the bad-boy concept and set it aflame."

Needless to say, fans are proud of the group's recent endeavors and wish them more success.

Stray Kids released their third full-length album on June 2, 2023

Stray Kids is a renowned K-pop group consisting of eight talented members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, I.N., and Seungmin. Initially, they were a nine-member group, but Kim Woo-jin, one of the vocalists, left in 2019 due to undisclosed personal reasons.

The group's lineup includes Bang Chan, who is the leader and the eldest member, and I.N., who is the youngest. Seungmin is the main vocalist, while Bang Chan, Changbin, Han, and Felix showcase their rap skills. Hyunjin and Lee Know impress with their exceptional dancing abilities, and I.N. contributes as a sub-vocalist.

On June 2, 2023, they released their third full-length album, 5-Star, which has garnered much attention.

Stray Kids is set to perform at Lollapalooza in Paris on July 21.