On June 8 and June 10, the K-pop fandoms of EXO And SEVENTEEN conducted several social media polls to determine the best and worst K-pop fandoms. Interestingly, STRAY KIDS' STAYs emerged as the winner in both categories, surprising and delighting netizens considerably. The polls were conducted purely for fun by social media users to enjoy healthy competition between different fandoms.

STAYs won a total of 61,842 votes in the category for the best K-pop fandom, while garnering 11,494 votes in the worst K-pop fandom category and winning this title as well. Crowned as winners for both the categories on social media, this unique feat left the K-pop fandom abuzz with excitement.

Subsequently, STAYs started celebrating their win on social media, excited to have won the titles of the best and worst K-pop fandom. Instead of getting riled up for being selected as the worst K-pop fandom, STAYs were proud of their achievement and began trending "STAYS2ndWIN" on Twitter.

cine♪⁠～#staywithme @felixsbrowni3



Stays become the first and only kpop fandom in history to have two daesangs in the span of a few hours, the kpop fandom won both best fandom daesang and worst fandom daesang at the annual FD awards

Congratulations

Stays become the first and only kpop fandom in history to have two daesangs in the span of a few hours, the kpop fandom won both best fandom daesang and worst fandom daesang at the annual FD awards

Congratulations

STAYs are proud for winning best and worst fandom in social media polls

STRAY KIDS' fandom STAYs were proud of winning the aforementioned awards and treated the social media winning polls as the Daesang awards (the Grand Award in South Korea). Some fans made hilarious jokes about winning the Best K-pop and Worst K-pop awards simultaneously, dedicating a number of funny posts discussing the same on their social media accounts as well.

Further, much to their delight, STAYs also won the tag for the Funniest Fandom in the internet polls, securing their third win in the multi-fandom-led polls.

Check out how fans are reacting to their recent feat of achieving the titles for the Best, Worst, and Funniest fandom in the K-Pop industry.

𝐌𝐚𝐲𝐮𝐫𝐢-涅 𝗕𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗖𝗛🩸⚔️ @Kurotsuchi_____



1- STAY — 61842 votes (58,5%)



1- STAY — 61842 votes (58,5%)

✵ EXIST ⁹ ✵ @quoicoibeh



KPOP WORST FANDOM



1. STAYS — 11494 votes (48.5%)



1. STAYS — 11494 votes (48.5%)

☻︎⤮✰⁵ ✩ ✩ ✩ ✩ ✩ 5.13 PREORDERS @minchansidebae

It winning day here in stayville, both stays and strays kids scored major wins with stays winning another deasang for being the Best Fandom in Kpop & Straykids topping the Billboard charts again landing their new full length album 5Star #1 on the Billboard 200 chart

The internet polls for the Funniest K-pop fandom were conducted on June 12, 2023, and once again, STAYs emerged as the winner for the funniest fandom category. Fans also celebrated for their latest win on social media and continued sharing hilarious posts.

In the polls for best K-pop fandom category, STAYs were closely followed by other fandoms as well, including CARAT, ARMY, ATINY, ONCE, MONBEBE, MOA, EXOL, FANTASY, SMITH, and other groups. Meanwhile, in the polls for worst K-pop fandom, they were followed by EXOL, BLINK, ATINY, CARAT, ARMY, MY, MOA, and others.

Ghost★⁵ | #1 DLC ENTHUSIAST | YEOSANG DAY! @ProdbyHyunSung



Y'all get until Tuesday June 13th - 8PM est to vote



Alright, we've had the worst fandom awards, we've had the best fandom awards, now let me present you with: The Funniest Fandom awards - please vote here -

Y'all get until Tuesday June 13th - 8PM est to vote

Additionally, for the funniest K-Pop fandom, STRAY KIDS' fandom remain at the top, with over 99% of the votes. The fandom secured over 18,000 votes and were followed by other fandoms including NCTZEN, CARAT, VILLAINS, MOA, ATINY, ARMY, ZEROSE, and others.

However, some fans felt that since the polls were mostly confined to the winning fandom, and they could not wait within the time limit, STRAY KIDS' fandom got the upperhand in the three polls. Meanwhile, others were just enjoying it as a simple and fun poll, treating it as a means of healthy competition.

In brief, about Stray Kids

Stray Kids, also known as SKZ, is a South Korean musical ensemble created by JYP Entertainment during the 2017 reality television program of the same name. The band comprises eight individuals, namely Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The group initially consisted of nine members, but Woojin departed from the group in October 2019, citing undisclosed personal reasons.

In terms of their discography, Stray Kids have released a total of four studio albums (consisting of three Korean albums and one Japanese album), four compilation albums, one reissue, eleven extended plays (including nine Korean EPs and two Japanese EPs), two single albums, and twenty-nine singles.

In a notable achievement, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) recognized Stray Kids as the seventh highest-selling artist of 2022.

The group has recently released their fourth studio album 5-Star.

Stray Kids concluded their second World Tour Maniac on April 2, 2023. They toured through several countries for the same, including Japan and United States, among others.

