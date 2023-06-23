"JYPE PROTECT YOUR ARTISTS" trends as fans urged agency to protect Stray Kids' Felix against life threatening posts

On June 22, 2023, an individual on Weibo posted several threatening messages targeting Stray Kids' Felix and other members of the group. The user stated their intention to attack Felix with a laser pointer during the group's offline fansign event in Quingdao, China, in order to cause permanent damage to his eyes. The aforementioned fan event is scheduled for July 16, 2023.

The Weibo user expressed their anger towards Felix and vowed to seek revenge by causing him permanent blindness. Additionally, they are spreading malicious rumors about another Stray Kids' member, Hyunjin.

As a result of these threatening posts, Stray Kids' fans are now demanding protection for the idols and have started trending the hashtag "JYPE PROTECT YOUR ARTISTS" on social media.

#ProtectFelix #JYPEDoYourJob This post has more than 840 likes, this is serious. Protect Felix and the members.

"Take action immediately to protect your artist": Fans are demanding protection for Felix, Hyunjin, and other members of the group

As a result of the Weibo user's threats, fans have become proactive on social media, spreading awareness about the threatening posts and messages that Stray Kids' Felix has been receiving. Fans are of the opinion that the user appears to be a psychopath and that they could potentially cause harm to the members during the upcoming fan event if immediate action is not taken. They have been sending hundreds of emails to the agency, urging them to recognize the seriousness of the situation. Simultaneously, they are encouraging fellow fans to do the same.

Fans are motivating each other to raise their voices and not to fear the Weibo user under any circumstances. Some are even suggesting that the upcoming offline fan meet should be canceled to ensure the members' safety.

There is an akgae account openly planning to hαrm Felix and other Stray Kids members during the fansign event in China



#ProtectFelix

div1 needs to cancel the fansign i'm so serious akgaes are threatening the members it isn't safe.

A certain psychopathic account on Weibo has been spreading misinformation and hate on Hyunjin and other Stray Kids members.

Please send emails NOW & continue to voice concerns towards @stay_support.



Akgæs are planning to hαrm Felix & SKZ members during the upcoming fansign event in China



Take every threat seriously. We can't take any chances. These psychopaths can actually cause physical & emotional harm to FeIix & the members.

We're not done with the felix issue and know hyunjin is getting hate and verbal abuse, we need this to end idc if they canceled the whole fanmeeting.



#Protecthuynjin #ProtectFelix #ProtectSKZ #JYPEDoYourJob

Not just one, there are THOUSANDS of akgæs with the same intent JYPE must notice & take action to ensure FeIix's & the members' safety



THE THREATS TO FELIX ON WEIBO NOW REACHED OVER 2K LIKES

Fans have expressed deep concern as the user has threatened to attack the idol's eyes with a laser pointer. It is important to note that the use of laser pointers can be extremely dangerous when directed at someone's eyes. It has the potential to cause eye blindness, loss of vision, eye injuries, and even temporary or permanent impairment of vision.

In addition, fans are referring to a previous incident that took place in 2018 during an EXO concert in Macau, China. During that concert, the group members were subjected to outrageous attacks by laser pointers while performing on stage. Fans are outraged by this behavior and called for increased security measures.

There have been numerous instances where idols have been mercilessly attacked by anti-fans, and unfortunately, agencies have sometimes been unable to adequately protect them. As a result, Stray Kids fans are demanding the proper protection of their idols, and they are not willing to compromise when it comes to their safety.

Stray Kids is an eight-member K-pop group known for its talented lineup, comprising Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, I.N., and Seungmin. Initially, the group consisted of nine members, but vocalist Kim Woo-jin departed in 2019 for undisclosed personal reasons.

Within the group, Bang Chan holds the position of leader and is the eldest member, while I.N. takes on the role of the youngest. Seungmin is the primary vocalist, while Bang Chan, Changbin, Han, and Felix contribute their skills as rappers. Hyunjin and Lee Know showcase their exceptional dancing abilities, and I.N. serves as the sub-vocalist.

The group has released their third full-length album, 5-Star, on June 2, 2023. They are also Lollapalooza in Paris on July 21.

