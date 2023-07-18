"It's high time you act responsible": Fans demand protection for Stray Kids' Bang Chan and Felix against laser attacks

On July 16, 2023, Stray Kids held their offline fan meet in Qingdao, China, where members Felix and Bang Chan were intentionally attacked with laser pointers by some anti-fans. Last month, some users claimed on Weibo that they would cause harm to Felix and other members, but the agency did not respond to these concerns.

daily felix selca @felixselca #ProtectFelix #protectstraykids #JYPPROTECTSKZ

New Evidence Of How Akgaes Targeted Flx With Laser Pointer And Tried To Hurt Him New Evidence Of How Akgaes Targeted Flx With Laser Pointer And Tried To Hurt Him

Fans who had previously sent a series of emails to JYPE Entertainment asked them to take action against these potential threats. Now, several videos have surfaced on the internet showing Felix being targeted by a laser as he heads towards his car. The laser was also pointed at other members, including Bang Chan and staff members who were present.

Consequently, fans took to social media to protest against the indifferent actions of the group's agency and demanded that they take action to ensure the safety of the idols.

🍀 @meowzlino



JYPE_프로텍트_스트레이키즈

#JYPE_프로텍트_스트레이키즈

#JYPEPROTECTSKZ #ProtectStrayKids @jypnation @stay_support will u ever listen to the fans we have been begging you for ensuring the security of the kids its HIGH TIME you act responsible FOR ONCE pleaseJYPE_프로텍트_스트레이키즈

"PROTECT THEM": Fans want the agency to protect Felix and other members

PROTECT FεIiχ 🐈‍⬛ @FLX_Protect @jypnation @stay_support #ProtectStrayKids #JYPEPROTECTSKZ



🛑 The first video shows someone pointing a laser at FeIix in the parking lot. After he got into the car, the laser was still pointing at the car window.



🛑 The second video shows that after FeIix got into the car,… 🛑 The first video shows someone pointing a laser at FeIix in the parking lot. After he got into the car, the laser was still pointing at the car window.🛑 The second video shows that after FeIix got into the car,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

As the videos showing Felix and Bang Chan being targeted by laser pointers went viral, fans who were present at the scene screamed loudly to alert the idols. The video portrayed a chaotic and fearful scene where fans didn't know how to protect their idols. All they could do was scream as loudly as possible to alert the staff and ensure their safety.

STRAY KIDS PROTECT @SKZPROTECTIR



We’ll report everything soon



#JYPEPROTECTSKZ We’r working to get trucks as of now. If any fanbases or large accounts want to help us they can contact us. We also need funds to hire them. We hope to receive help from stays so that we can complete this successfully.We’ll report everything soon @inniebrand

Even after getting into the car, anti-fans continued to point laser pointers at the idols, further escalating the gravity of the situation. Fans suspect that there may have been multiple individuals using these laser pointers with the malicious intention of harming the members. Although no one was injured during the incident, fans are urging the agency to enhance the security measures for Felix, Bang Chan, and other members.

Fans are also planning to send protest trucks to JYPE Entertainment in order to get a statement and protection for Stray Kids.

cass💚💞💚 @queenseolar



#JYPEPROTECTSKZ #ProtectStrayKids

@jypnation @stay_support #protectbangchan JYPE, PROTECT SKZ. Do you not see what’s in front of your eyes? The danger these boys have BEEN in and you turn a blind eye to? PROTECT THEM.

STAY HARMONY UNION🍀 @StayH_Union



#ProtectStrayKids #JYPEPROTECTSKZ The beam was originally aimed at felix and went to chan when lix was already in the car. JYPE ALL YOUR ARTIST ARE UN DANGER THIS IS NOT A DRILL

ellie ♡'s skz is 💤 @honeysminho



We are working with other accounts to create a template addressing multiple safety concerns and have begun to pursue other avenues of contacting JYPE.

I'll keep you updated

#protectstraykids Thank you, everyone, who has been trending tags and working hard to protect the kids.We are working with other accounts to create a template addressing multiple safety concerns and have begun to pursue other avenues of contacting JYPE.I'll keep you updated

Bri @24k_STORMII idk if I’m late to this but as you can see Chan had a later pointed at him. Plus JYP isn’t doing anything. We need to get him to take action and not just sit there and do thing. #ProtectBangChan #protectstraykids STAYYidk if I’m late to this but as you can see Chan had a later pointed at him. Plus JYP isn’t doing anything. We need to get him to take action and not just sit there and do thing. #JYPPROTECTSKZ

Even one user posted on her account that she's going to harm Lee Know, aka Lee Min-ho, in the aforementioned event and commented:

"Li Minhao, I bought a few albums casually with the mentality of trying my luck, maybe even God was moved by my love for you that is almost Bingtae, I succeeded in being able to see you up close, I really never dreamed of it, I'm ready for a cute laser pointer and darts that look just like you, I'm looking forward to it Li Nuo, I dream of scraping off your beautiful face to make a specimen, I like you so much Lee Minho please fast forward to the 16th let's be together!"

Upon seeing the above statement and viral videos, fans are worried about when JYPE Entertainment will release any statement and provide them with substantial evidence that they are eveling up the security of Stray Kids.

특 LITZY @cozyliikerosie



WE DEMAND THAT YOU TAKE ACTION IMMEDIATELY TO PROTECT YOUR ARTISTS @stay_support



JYPE PROTECT YOUR ARTISTS

#ProtectFelix #JYPEDoYourJob This post has more than 840 likes, this is serious. Protect Felix and the members.WE DEMAND THAT YOU TAKE ACTION IMMEDIATELY TO PROTECT YOUR ARTISTS @jypnation JYPE PROTECT YOUR ARTISTS

Previously, on June 22, a user on Weibo shared a series of threatening messages directed at Felix from Stray Kids and other members of the group. In these messages, the user explicitly stated their intention to target Felix with a laser pointer during the upcoming offline fansign event in Qingdao, China, with the purpose of causing permanent damage to his eyes. This event is scheduled to take place on July 16, 2023.

The individual on Weibo expressed their anger towards the idol and expressed a desire for revenge, aiming to inflict permanent blindness upon him. Additionally, they have been spreading malicious rumors about another member of Stray Kids, Hyunjin.

STAYs are demanding protection for all the members of Stray Kids and hoping they will be able to get a statement from the agency.