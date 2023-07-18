"It's high time you act responsible": Fans demand protection for Stray Kids' Bang Chan and Felix against laser attacks

On July 16, 2023, Stray Kids held their offline fan meet in Qingdao, China, where members Felix and Bang Chan were intentionally attacked with laser pointers by some anti-fans. Last month, some users claimed on Weibo that they would cause harm to Felix and other members, but the agency did not respond to these concerns.
Fans who had previously sent a series of emails to JYPE Entertainment asked them to take action against these potential threats. Now, several videos have surfaced on the internet showing Felix being targeted by a laser as he heads towards his car. The laser was also pointed at other members, including Bang Chan and staff members who were present.
Consequently, fans took to social media to protest against the indifferent actions of the group's agency and demanded that they take action to ensure the safety of the idols.
"PROTECT THEM": Fans want the agency to protect Felix and other members
As the videos showing Felix and Bang Chan being targeted by laser pointers went viral, fans who were present at the scene screamed loudly to alert the idols. The video portrayed a chaotic and fearful scene where fans didn't know how to protect their idols. All they could do was scream as loudly as possible to alert the staff and ensure their safety.
Even after getting into the car, anti-fans continued to point laser pointers at the idols, further escalating the gravity of the situation. Fans suspect that there may have been multiple individuals using these laser pointers with the malicious intention of harming the members. Although no one was injured during the incident, fans are urging the agency to enhance the security measures for Felix, Bang Chan, and other members.
Fans are also planning to send protest trucks to JYPE Entertainment in order to get a statement and protection for Stray Kids.
Even one user posted on her account that she's going to harm Lee Know, aka Lee Min-ho, in the aforementioned event and commented:
"Li Minhao, I bought a few albums casually with the mentality of trying my luck, maybe even God was moved by my love for you that is almost Bingtae, I succeeded in being able to see you up close, I really never dreamed of it, I'm ready for a cute laser pointer and darts that look just like you, I'm looking forward to it Li Nuo, I dream of scraping off your beautiful face to make a specimen, I like you so much Lee Minho please fast forward to the 16th let's be together!"
Upon seeing the above statement and viral videos, fans are worried about when JYPE Entertainment will release any statement and provide them with substantial evidence that they are eveling up the security of Stray Kids.
Previously, on June 22, a user on Weibo shared a series of threatening messages directed at Felix from Stray Kids and other members of the group. In these messages, the user explicitly stated their intention to target Felix with a laser pointer during the upcoming offline fansign event in Qingdao, China, with the purpose of causing permanent damage to his eyes. This event is scheduled to take place on July 16, 2023.
The individual on Weibo expressed their anger towards the idol and expressed a desire for revenge, aiming to inflict permanent blindness upon him. Additionally, they have been spreading malicious rumors about another member of Stray Kids, Hyunjin.
STAYs are demanding protection for all the members of Stray Kids and hoping they will be able to get a statement from the agency.