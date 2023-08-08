5 times BTS' V dropped spoilers for Layover that went right under fans' noses

On Monday, August 8, BTS' V officially announced the release of his solo debut album, Layover, which is slated for release on September 8, 2023, at 1:00 pm KST. The album will consist of six songs and one of the most intriguing parts of V's album is how much it surrounds itself around Yeontan, his dog.

Not only is the cover of the album a pixilated photo of Yeontan but the pictorials that come with Layover are also embedded with pictures of him and his dog, which effortlessly warmed the hearts of many fans. In fact, the album's release also perfectly coincides with Yeontan's birthday.

However, as the news of V's album release landed on the internet, the tracklist, the cover, and the pictorials, immediately reminded them of how many hints and spoilers they easily looked past.

5 times BTS' V hinted about his upcoming solo debut album, Layover

1) Slow dancing IG Story with Gof

TAE GUIDE @taeguide



pic.twitter.com/q3goyde2fq Taehyung is dancing with Gof from the bank2brothers dance crew that appeared on Street Man fighter

On May 29, 2023, BTS' V uploaded an Instagram story of him dancing with Gof, a Korean dancer from the crew, Bank2Brothers, who showcased his impeccable skills during his time in the reality competitive show, Street Man Fighter.

While Gof is ideally known for his fast and quick dance moves, his practice with V was more slow-paced and the black-and-white filter added more effects to it. Now looking back at the post fans believe that the album, Layover's track, Slow Dancing might involve either Gof or his choreography.

2) Workout routine Weverse post

On July 20, 2023, following RM's post about his workout routine, V also took to his Weverse account and posted his supposed workout routine, which fans then found extremely hilarious. It had lined up a list of relaxing actions like "Breathing," "Taking a Nap," "Relaxing," etc.

However, the catch was in the last thing he listed, which was "Dancing (Slow)". Given that Slow Dancing is one of the songs on Layover, fans addressed how they were completely oblivious to the hint. Then, again, fans of BTS' V would be aware that he loves slow dancing, anywhere and everywhere.

3) Musician Hyesung's Instagram Story with V's voice

Anna 🎶 LAYO(ꪜ)ER Sep 8 @VYdeer9590 @111taekim111 I used to like clowning myself a lot and there was a specific time that th constantly mentioned “Rain”. I recall I was waiting for the final product (in my delulu) of that hint to come out. This Hyesung post sending me to that delu land again@111taekim111 pic.twitter.com/gXWHPpL6qE

Another one of the biggest hints that fans couldn't quite recognize was musician Hyesung's Instagram story, who has worked with BTS' V before during his solo project, his cover of It's Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas. Hyesung is also prominently known as a producer, working with famous artists like Peakboy and Suran.

While he hinted about his possible work with V on January 17, 2023, when he posted a story with the idol singing in the background. However, what fans missed was another Instagram story which was posted on July 7, where a music file with the caption of an umbrella was posted. Fans believe that this might be the idol's collaboration with V for the track, Rainy Days, on his Layover album.

4) Weverse profile picture change to Yeontan & livestream

pri⁷ @pritae613 pic.twitter.com/TBnhAhT4rm His profile picture makes it look like yeontan did welive with taehyung!

On March 3, 2023, BTS' V went live of Weverse to spend some time with fans. While people thought it was just another live stream of his, fans didn't realize that it was communicating his album. Layover. On the very same day, the idol changed both his Weverse profile picture and the livestream's cover was both changed into Yeontan's pictures. Even during the live stream, V showed several glimpses of his dog Yeontan.

5) Multiple photos of Yeontan

Adding more to the Yeontan angle of V's album, Layover, there has been several pictures of him and his dog that landed on the internet. While there's no doubt that the two have a wonderful relationship with each other to the point where Yeontan is almost always carried around by V; this year specifically, there were special guest appearances of Yeontan not just on his Weverse but also during the recording of his cover, It's beginning To Look a Lot like Christmas.

With less than a month left for the official release of V's solo debut album, Layover, fans have been eagerly waiting to listen to it while digging up more hints that they might have missed.