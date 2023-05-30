“I’m hungry”: BTS’ V posts a video on Instagram dancing to Tadow by Howdy Princess teasing the release of his impending solo album KTH1

BTS’ V has been dropping cryptic hints of late regarding the impending release of his debut solo album KTH1. On May 30, the Singularity singer shared a clip of him dancing to the song Tadow by Howdy Princess on Instagram. In the video, the BTS vocalist can be seen grooving to the song with Gof of the Bank2brothers. Fans believe this is yet another major spoiler for the singer's upcoming solo debut.

Notably, five of the seven members of BTS have already made their official solo debuts ever since they announced their break from group activities. J-hope was the first member to roll out his solo album Jack in the Box back in July, followed by the septet’s oldest member Jin in October with The Astronaut. Bangtan’s leader RM made his solo debut with Indigo in December, followed by Jimin’s Billboard-topping solo album FACE in March.

SUGA followed up immediately with his album D-DAY and embarked on his debut solo world tour. BTS’ V and Jungkook, Bangtan’s two youngest members are expected to make their solo debut in the latter half of 2023.

Fans speculate this may be a choreography for KTH1 solo debut!

Fans trend "KTH1 is coming” to celebrate the anticipation of the release of BTS’ V’s upcoming solo debut album

As soon as BTS’ V posted the Instagram video of him dancing to Tadow by Howdy Princess, fans trended “KTH1 is coming” on Twitter. KTH1 is the tentative title of his impending solo album which stands for ‘Kim Taehyung debut solo album 1.' Fans believe that the singer is teasing cryptic content about his impending debut solo album, which is set to be released in the later half of this year.

According to a report by Hanwha Investment & Securities, BTS’ V will release his solo album in the third quarter of 2023 (July to September), and the group’s youngest member, Jungkook, will debut his solo album in the fourth quarter of this year (October to December).

ARMYs are aware Hanwha Investment & Securities, a prominent financial company based in South Korea are rarely wrong with their predictions and have been proven right a couple of times in the past. Hence, fans are excitedly anticipating the release of BTS' V's solo album.

He's ready to dominate the music industry

THESE DAYS ARE BEST DAYS OF MY LIFE

KTH1 IS COMING KIM TAEHYUNG THESE DAYS

his body movement is INSANE i'm not ready for whatever this is for but ik that KTH1 is coming to make history y'all

Fill the formulary attached according to your Region/country

#KimTaehyung #V #BTSV



Join us in supporting V's musical journey & promoting Taehyung's lasting legacy of artistic excellence! KTH1 is coming soon, Let´s be ready to support his artistry in this journey with his debut Album.

omg kim taehyung this is insane..he looks so good in this outfit and ahh the way he moves.. y'all get ready kth1 is coming soon!

I'm hungry and I'm going to dance

ARMYs are hoping that the Singularity singer's long-awaited debut solo album would be released in the second half of 2023, as the singer is notorious for randomly deleting his work if he is not satisfied with it. Earlier this month, he posted pictures of him working in the studio on his Instagram account. He had uploaded the pictures and videos with the caption “these days”.

Even on a still photo from a recording studio, you can clearly see Kim Taehyung passion for the music

Fans believe now that he has returned from Paris after completing his personal commitments and brand promotions for CELINE, the French luxury brand he is the global ambassador for, he can deep dive into KTH1 and release it in the second half of 2023 along with Jungkook’s solo debut album to complete Bangtan’s quota of solo debut.

In a past interview with Weverse magazine, BTS' V revealed that he has deleted all his past songs and will be creating brand new music for his debut solo album.

KIM TAEHYUNG is trending at 100,000 tweets as he posted in Instagram a story of dance practice. KTH1 going to be colorful showing off all his talents!

BTS’ V chosen as the ‘Top Face Genius’ among Korean male stars by Marie Claire Hong Kong

BTS's V has been ranked as the #1 "World's Most Handsome Man in 2023" again, this time by fashion magazine "Marie Claire" & by Indian media "Jagran TV". V also ranked #1 in the "Top 9 K-Drama Male Star Face Geniuses" by a Japanese website.

BTS' V was chosen as the ‘Top 9 Male Star Face Geniuses in K-dramas’ by Marie Claire Hong Kong. Notably, a ‘Face Genius’ is someone who is blessed with the perfect proportions, and striking features and has a generally pleasing face to look at. Additionally, they described him as someone who regularly exudes charisma both as a singer and an actor.

“As a regular patron of the 'Top 100 Most Handsome Men in the World,' BTS's V showcases his flower-boy visuals and exudes a unique charm as both a singer and an actor”.

The list includes other K-drama heartthrobs such as ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, SF9’s Rowoon, Ahn Hyo-seop, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Min-gue, Kim Min-jae, Park Jin-young, and Hwang Min-hyun. It is an incredible achievement, considering BTS' V has only acted in one K-drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, co-starring Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Min-ho, among others.

