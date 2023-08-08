"THAT'S HIS BABY": ARMYs ecstatic as BTS' V details his solo debut album Layover around his pet dog Yeontan

BTS' V made an official announcement on Monday, August 8, 2023, about his upcoming solo debut album Layover. When fans went over the layers of the same, they felt teary-eyed and emotional. The involvement of Yeontan, V's pet dog, in the album cover and even on the postcard editions has warmed the hearts of ARMYs as they realize just how much he loves his pet.
The upcoming mini-album, Layover is expected to have six songs in its tracklist and is slated to be released on September 8, 2023, at 1 pm KST. It is worth noting that the release date is the same as Yeontan's birthday. As more information about the album and how it pays equal attention to V and Yeontan comes out, fans couldn't help but be delighted about the album.
While some had teary-eyed reactions to it, others showered love and support for V's unique yet touching album approach. One fan even went on to call Yeontan V's "baby" on a social media post.
Fans love BTS' V and the immense involvement of Yeontan, his pet dog, in V's upcoming solo debut album, Layover
The idol's solo debut has been one of the most-awaited releases for the longest time. Fans continued to predict its release since the BTS members went on a hiatus to concentrate on solo projects. V now stands as the last BTS member to roll out his debut album. Needless to say, the high expectations his fans have for the album were met even though they have only caught a glimpse of the same.
One of the most unexpected details of the album, Layover, was how much it revolves around V's pet dog, Yeontan. The cover of the album is a pixilated, black-and-white picture of Yeontan's face with the letter "V" written in the middle of the cover, on the dog's nose.
However, that isn't the only place where Yeontan appears in V's album. For the physical release of the album, BTS' V has constructed it like a portable package.
His album essentials are designed with more of that aesthetic with postcards, photo books, etc. While all K-pop album essentials are included in the album, the most interesting part turns out to be how the physical album also photocards of Yeontan too.
Here are all the entailments of the physical album of V's solo debut album, Layover:
- Two photobooks
- A lyric book
- Two postcards
- Five photocards
- Album CD
- A poster
- A checklist
- A letter written by V
A smaller version of the album entailments will be available through the digital album and they will include:
- A photobook
- Lyric book
- Five photocads
- Album CD
Going through these album essentials, fans will find an equal presence of both BTS' V and Yeontan. As mentioned earlier, this has warmed the hearts of several fans who loved the idea. The idol's album comes as a gift to his fans but it is the fact that it pays tribute to his relationship with Yeontan that has only increased fans' respect.
They also understand how V has constructed the themes of his album, Layover, as affection and connection. This connection of Yeontan with his solo debut album is understood by fans as his way of merging the important aspects of his personal and professional life.
With less than a month to go for the album's official release, fans can hardly wait for the full span of the album and the level of Yeontan's involvement in the same.