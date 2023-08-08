"THAT'S HIS BABY": ARMYs ecstatic as BTS' V details his solo debut album Layover around his pet dog Yeontan

BTS' V made an official announcement on Monday, August 8, 2023, about his upcoming solo debut album Layover. When fans went over the layers of the same, they felt teary-eyed and emotional. The involvement of Yeontan, V's pet dog, in the album cover and even on the postcard editions has warmed the hearts of ARMYs as they realize just how much he loves his pet.

The upcoming mini-album, Layover is expected to have six songs in its tracklist and is slated to be released on September 8, 2023, at 1 pm KST. It is worth noting that the release date is the same as Yeontan's birthday. As more information about the album and how it pays equal attention to V and Yeontan comes out, fans couldn't help but be delighted about the album.

While some had teary-eyed reactions to it, others showered love and support for V's unique yet touching album approach. One fan even went on to call Yeontan V's "baby" on a social media post.

THATS HIS BABY IM INLOVE WITH THE FACT THAT YEONTAN IS THE MODEL FOR THE COVER OF TAEHYUNG’S 1ST SOLO ALBUM “LAYOVER”THATS HIS BABY pic.twitter.com/TkAuZQtiAE

Fans love BTS' V and the immense involvement of Yeontan, his pet dog, in V's upcoming solo debut album, Layover

The idol's solo debut has been one of the most-awaited releases for the longest time. Fans continued to predict its release since the BTS members went on a hiatus to concentrate on solo projects. V now stands as the last BTS member to roll out his debut album. Needless to say, the high expectations his fans have for the album were met even though they have only caught a glimpse of the same.

One of the most unexpected details of the album, Layover, was how much it revolves around V's pet dog, Yeontan. The cover of the album is a pixilated, black-and-white picture of Yeontan's face with the letter "V" written in the middle of the cover, on the dog's nose.

However, that isn't the only place where Yeontan appears in V's album. For the physical release of the album, BTS' V has constructed it like a portable package.

His album essentials are designed with more of that aesthetic with postcards, photo books, etc. While all K-pop album essentials are included in the album, the most interesting part turns out to be how the physical album also photocards of Yeontan too.

pic.twitter.com/7MXckR768W He really dedicate this whole album to yeontan, with the cover and the concept pics of them and is gonna release it on tanie's bday paying tribute to the bond he shares with yeontan I'm gonna sob this is so beautifulLAYOVER IS COMING

layo(ꪜ)er @vanteIoml before adopting yeontan taehyung was aware of yeontan's health condition so he went to a lot to learn how to handle him and take care of him until he became what he's now and now he puts him in i'm just crying his first album:( pic.twitter.com/4ZRkekM5kR

제시⁷ 🐳 @jessikatsu pic.twitter.com/T4yThYYSIK Taehyung is such a sentimental guy and you can see it with how he chose to package layover… and he really meant it when his Tan is a rockstar. Yeontan you will always be famous.

LAYOVER IS COMING!! ia @vminpinkie the style is soooo taehyung coded with yeontan the smiley faces “gift it’s yours” box looking as if it’s a “package” and pics of him… taehyung is soooo smart honestly layover is soo detailed and beautiful pic.twitter.com/ip2V05nbAD

thv admirer @taeinfinitelove ♡ pic.twitter.com/Wbo3Ndevx2 layover album release date is on yeontan's birthday, yeontan as the cover of the mini album, the QR code and slow dancing CD, in the photobook and the Poster!? and probably a tannie appearance in one of the MVS. taehyung loves him so much that he included him in everything

Here are all the entailments of the physical album of V's solo debut album, Layover:

Two photobooks

A lyric book

Two postcards

Five photocards

Album CD

A poster

A checklist

A letter written by V

A smaller version of the album entailments will be available through the digital album and they will include:

A photobook

Lyric book

Five photocads

Album CD

Going through these album essentials, fans will find an equal presence of both BTS' V and Yeontan. As mentioned earlier, this has warmed the hearts of several fans who loved the idea. The idol's album comes as a gift to his fans but it is the fact that it pays tribute to his relationship with Yeontan that has only increased fans' respect.

They also understand how V has constructed the themes of his album, Layover, as affection and connection. This connection of Yeontan with his solo debut album is understood by fans as his way of merging the important aspects of his personal and professional life.

With less than a month to go for the album's official release, fans can hardly wait for the full span of the album and the level of Yeontan's involvement in the same.