"I'm Crying": ARMYs emotional as they speculate BTS' Kim Tae-hyung's Rainy Days MV was showcased through his pet dog Yeontan's perspective

Kim Tae-hyung released the highly anticipated music video for his song Rainy Days on August 11, 2023. Along with the song, the idol also released the track Love Me Again from his upcoming album Layover. In the video for Rainy Days, he was accompanied by his pet dog, Yeontan.

Upon the release of the Rainy Days music video, fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to express their thoughts. Many fans suggested that the video was presented from Yeontan's perspective, as the color palette predominantly featured shades of yellow and blue. This was based on the fact that dogs perceive the world primarily in these two colors.

Fans also pointed out other instances supporting the idea that the video was from Yeontan's viewpoint. For instance, when Kim Tae-hyung placed a plate on the table for his pet, the scene was framed as if viewed through Yeontan's eyes. Naturally, these speculations stirred emotions among fans, leading some to shed tears over the concept.

"WE GOT A YEONTAN CAMEO IN RAINY DAY": ARMYs can't get enough of Yeontan and Kim Tae-hyung in the mv

In the music video for Rainy Days, Kim Tae-hyung is depicted displaying silent emotions that he feels on a quiet rainy day—missing his lover and showing vulnerability. However, heartbreak doesn't deter him from engaging in everyday activities and he carries out his routine tasks on a rainy day only with a nostalgic and comforting touch.

The video features close-up shots of Yeontan, carefully observing Kim Tae-hyung as he serves food and gazes at him. By the end of the video, Yeontan is shown sitting beside V, watching the television screen.

When Yeontan made his debut appearance in the music video, fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to express the same. They were convinced that the album Layover was dedicated to Yeontan, and Rainy Days was indeed filmed from his perspective. Numerous fans also joked about Yeontan's debut as a rookie idol, trained by none other than BTS's best dancer, j-hope.

As mentioned earlier, fans were incredibly excited about the video and even went on to call Yeontan the singer's muse.

The music video portrays the daily routine, beginning with waking up, preparing meals, engaging in work, and even taking a boredom-induced nap. Alongside appreciating Yeontan's perspective, fans also showered Kim Tae-hyung with compliments. They praised him for delivering a beautiful song where his vocals captivated their hearts, showcasing his immense talent.

Another noteworthy aspect of the music video was its filming location. Kim Tae-hyung chose to film at the penthouse of Torres Blancas in Madrid, Spain—a renowned example of brutalist architecture. Architecture enthusiasts found joy in connecting the song's themes with the chosen location, considering the building's significance in the realm of organic brutalism, an architectural style that emerged in the 1960s.

Numerous fans expressed their wish to see the disclosure of the time when Kim Tae-hyung took Yeontan to Spain for the music video shoot, eagerly awaiting behind-the-scenes footage. Needless to say, Yeontan's presence added a distinct charm, with fans swooning over the Rainy Days music video. The video has only made them love Kim Tae-hyung and his pet dog even more.

Kim Tae-hyung is scheduled to release his album Layover on September 8, 2023.