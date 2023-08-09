“This is perfectly Taehyung”: BTS’ V’s fans lavish praise as the Bangtan member drops Love Me Again MV

BTS’ V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, dropped the first music video, Love Me Again, from his debut solo album Layover. Since it is the first of many promotional materials, fans were excited to see how the music video turned out, and the YouTube views and social media reactions are proof of it.

Love Me Again is the first of the two pre-release music videos from his upcoming album Layover and is a stunning R&B track that highlights BTS’ V’s alluring vocals in a beautiful manner. The bitter-sweet track talks about love, longing, and wanting to be loved all over again.

It has come as no surprise that ARMYs are absolutely loving the song and have taken to Twitter to share their views on it.

“Set in a 90s vibe, serenading a love that he could have had, blinding lights and shining clothes, yearning for love, with a perfect driving song. This is perfectly Taehyung,” @mygbebe wrote, sharing snippets from the music video.

BTS’ V’s fans are charmed by his vocals and visuals in the first MV Love Me Again

On August 8, BTS’ V announced that he would be releasing his debut solo album Layover on September 8th, the day his beloved pet dog Yeontan was born. Layover is the 28-year-old idol’s sweet dedication to Yeontan, who is also featured in the initial teasers and promos for the album.

On August 9, he revealed the official scheduler for the album, which revealed that Love Me Again will be the first pre-release music video for the album.

On August 9 at midnight KST, Love Me Again dropped on YouTube and surpassed 1 million views in seven minutes straight, 2 million views in 22 minutes, and currently stands at 3.7 million views within 2 hours of its release.

BTS’ V’s fans are praising the song for its novelty, its heartwarming lyrics, its well-produced music video, and Taehyung’s enchanting vocals that lend so much character to the captivating track. ARMYs have embraced the song, and their reactions are proof of that.

I have never seen anyone this perfect and will never see… Kim Taehyung I'm so happy that I found you. Your angelic voice is my therapy. I love you!!!!!!!!

Ofcourse Taehyung is the king of making that chorus sound like the most desperate loser in love, so much yearning, we love it we loVE IT

NO I DON’T WANT NOBODY ELSE" I AM GONEEE



#LoveMeAgainbyV pic.twitter.com/BqTS2PNGHY "I WISH YOU WOULD LOVE ME AGAINNO I DON’T WANT NOBODY ELSE" I AM GONEEE

The low note Taehyung hits at 0:37 in the MV is mind boggling! He is such a tremendous vocalist and it is on full display here!

Where you are, who you’re with

Lost without you baby" KIM TAEHYUNG ITS SO GOODI LOVE IT



pic.twitter.com/OWJzR4B1sV HIS VOICE IN THIS PART AND WHEN HE GOES " I think about you all the timeWhere you are, who you’re withLost without you baby" KIM TAEHYUNG ITS SO GOODI LOVE ITLOVE ME AGAIN MV IS OUT NOWLAYOVER FIRST MV

Love Me Again by BTS’ V was shot in the Caves of Nerja “Cueva de Nerha”. For those unfamiliar, the Caves of Nerja are a series of caverns where concerts are regularly held in one of the chambers, which also doubles as a form of natural amphitheater. His signature blonde hair, coupled with red and sparkling gold outfits, has earned major brownie points from fans.

Love Me Again by V was shot in Caves of Nerja "Cueva de Nerja" in Spain Caves of Neeja are a series of caverns and Concerts are regularly held in one of the chambers, which forms a natural amphitheatre

In fact, thanks to the Love Me Again music video, HYBE’s official YouTube channel also earned 100,000 subscribers. Love Me Again is the second fastest music video by a K-pop soloist to hit 1 million likes in 36 minutes, after Jungkook’s SEVEN, which achieved this feat in 30 minutes.

BTS’ V unveils official scheduler for Layover’s promotions

On August 11, BTS’ V will release the first of two concept photos for Layover, and on the same day, he will also release the second pre-release music video, Rainy Days, at 1 pm KST.

After a brief five-day break, the 28-year-old K-pop idol will release the second concept photo for Layover on August 16 at midnight KST. Post that, Taehyung will embark upon a two-week break and finally release the album and Slow Dancing music video. He will also release the music videos for the other two tracks, Blue and For Us.

More details regarding his album and promotional schedule will be provided at a later date.