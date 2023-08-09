BTS’ V’s Solo album Layover: How, where, when to buy, autographed poster event, and all you need to know

BTS’ Kim Taehyung revealed great news for his fans with the long-awaited announcement of his first ever debut solo album, Layover. The official reveal was made via BigHit's social media accounts, generating immense excitement among fans. The album's release is scheduled for September 8, 2023, which has created a sense of impatience among ARMYs worldwide.

Accompanying the album announcement news were other essential details such as the tracklist, release date, concept images, and order information.

Everything fans need to know about BTS' V's debut solo album Layover

Release date and time

BigHit entertainment delighted BTS fans by announcing almost every essential detail regarding the album. A visualizer of the album's name reveal was also released subsequently on August 8, introducing the song to fans.

Pre-orders for this album have begun from August 8, 2023, at 11 am KST and will continue until September 7, 2023.

The official concept photos were released by the company through Weverse as a part of the contents of the physical album. However, an official date for the teasers' or trailers' release has not been announced yet.

Album prices, where and how to purchase them

The album comes in three versions—purple, blue, and green—alongside a Weverse edition. International prices for these albums stand at $21.90, while the Weverse edition is priced at $13.98.

Both online and offline music stores will offer the album for purchase. For the Weverse edition, fans can access local Weverse online shops corresponding to their regions. The album will only be shipped on September 8, the official release date of the album.

About Taehyung's autograph poster event

As an additional treat, a special solo album event is on the horizon, as announced and arranged by BTS and Taehyung. This event has been much-awaited since the start of the year, but no exact information was released about it.

However, more news has finally arrived, and this much-anticipated event will feature 200 fortunate winners, who will receive personally autographed posters by Kim Taehyung. The event period will span from August 8 to September 14, 2023.

TAE GUIDE @taeguide



* Purchase at least one V Solo Album [Layover] on Weverse Shop GLOBAL during the event period, and enter the raffle. Randomly selected 200 lucky winners will receive an autographed poster.



- Event Period: Tue. August 8,… pic.twitter.com/TMg6K3mRKy [INFO] 1 special poster autographed by the artist* Purchase at least one V Solo Album [Layover] on Weverse Shop GLOBAL during the event period, and enter the raffle. Randomly selected 200 lucky winners will receive an autographed poster.- Event Period: Tue. August 8,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The winners' announcement for the above-mentioned event is scheduled for September 21 through a Weverse global BTS announcement. Eligibility for this session will require participants to possess at least one copy of the Layover album. Winners will receive direct email notifications through their registered Weverse accounts.

Five music videos, Taehyung's collaboration, and more about the upcoming release

Titled and stylized as Layo(V)er, Kim Taehyung's debut solo album will serve as a harmonious rendition of his signature musical style. BigHit took the unique step of not only announcing the track names but also offering an insight into what each one of them will be based upon. The album comprises six tracks:

Rainy Days Blue Love Me Again Slow Dancing For Us Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.)

As per the agency, each track will incorporate diverse contemporary, R&B, and retro elements, infusing each with unique narrative threads for the songs. All five songs will have accompanying music videos as well.

SK POP @SKPopCulture BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, has chosen the birthday of his pet pomeranian Yeontan (8th September) as the release date for his debut solo album pic.twitter.com/CbLDv7AOT5 BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, has chosen the birthday of his pet pomeranian Yeontan (8th September) as the release date for his debut solo album #LayoVer

Adding to the anticipation, BTS' Taehyung's collaboration with ADOR’s (a HYBE Entertainment-affiliated company) CEO, Min Hee-jin, was revealed a few days ago. Min Hee-jin has worked with several top artists like NewJeans, Girls' Generation, SHINee, EXO, and Red Velvet, among others. Notably, Taehyung's pet, Yeontan, will play a huge part in this album, as his face adorns the album's cover image.

Fans around the world are extremely excited for the BTS star's first solo album and are wishing him all the very best for his endeavors.