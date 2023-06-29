“You finally got it right!!”: K-pop fans express excitement as Weverse rolls out Fan Letter feature

Beloved K-pop platform Weverse, known for its dedicated list of users, has brought joy to fans worldwide with the introduction of its latest feature that allows users to send fan letters to their favorite artists.

On June 28, 2023, Weverse officially announced this exciting addition through their social media platforms. The platform also shared informative video demonstrations, explaining how users can utilize this feature to connect with and show their support for their beloved artists.

★⋆ (gina) ៹☁️.ꜝ @iyebarshitorr Weverse @weverseofficial Write and decorate fan letters to send your love and support to your favorite artists on



You can select the entire group or one member to send your fan letter.

Weverse introduces new feature,"Fan Letters," delights users

Weverse is a social media and fan community platform that was launched by the Korean entertainment company Big Hit Entertainment (now known as HYBE Corporation). It serves as a dedicated space for fans to connect with and support their favorite K-pop artists and celebrities.

The recent introduction of the fan letter feature on the platform has elevated the excitement within the community, providing fans with a unique opportunity to express themselves in a format reminiscent of traditional fan mail or handwritten letters. This new feature allows fans to send heartfelt messages and well-wishes to their beloved K-pop stars.

The fan letters can be customized to include images, videos, and various creative elements such as different fonts, colors, and decorative doodles. With this feature, fans can pour their emotions into personalized messages, making their interactions with their favorite artists even more meaningful and intimate. In-built and default templates will also be made available to the fans, providing them with a base to start designing.

This letter possesses the capacity to be perceived by the entire K-pop community, including both the artists and other users. Fans have the privilege of sending up to three letters per month at no cost. Additionally, the option to send an unlimited number of letters is available through the acquisition of Weverse Jelly, a VIP feature. These letters can be directed to a singular artist or to the entire group as a whole.

Following this announcement, fans couldn’t keep their calm and expressed their excitement on social media. They didn't shy away from even showing their handmade fan letters to the entire Twitter community. Take a look at both the comments as well as some customized letters:

𝑺𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒎𝒔⁷🐳 🅑🅣🅢 ᵢₛ ₘᵧ ₛₚᵣᵢₙ𝓰 Dₐᵧ @Soradreams08 I see lots of peeps trying it out already . Went & like some of the loveliest letters on there.



You can select the entire group or one member to send your fan letter.

“The fan letter function is so good, I'm reading it well

Whenever I'm having a hard time, I need to read them and heal”



"The fan letter function is so good, I'm reading it well

Whenever I'm having a hard time, I need to read them and heal"

#LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌

#HONGEUNCHAE #홍은채

kam⁷ @rkivense this weverse fan letter service is such a cute feature.. about to pour my heart out to tannies there a few times each month from now on 🫂

🤩

More details can found in Weverse Notifications. New service from Weverse! There's new update called "FAN LETTER" which fans can sending heartfelt letters to their idols.

More about the platform

Weverse is a centralized platform where fans can access official content, exclusive updates, and interact with artists through various features. These features include fan communities, where fans can engage in discussions, share fan art, and participate in events related to their favorite artists. The verified fans also have the most probable chance of getting a reply from their favorite artists.

It also provides a convenient platform for artists to share behind-the-scenes content, exclusive photos, videos, and even host live broadcasts or virtual fan meetings. This creates an intimate and interactive experience for fans, fostering a sense of closeness and connection with their favorite artists.

Over time, Weverse has expanded its artist lineup beyond Big Hit Entertainment's roster and now includes artists from various entertainment agencies, making it a diverse and inclusive platform for fans to engage with a wide range of K-pop and entertainment talents.

