Recently, the online platform used by K-pop artists to interact with fans, Weverse, revised much of its functioning and introduced paid membership plans to enhance the fans' experience when using the app. The initial issue they had with the revised plans was the introduction of Weverse DM, which allowed membership fans to personally message and talk to K-pop idols.
Since this felt like it was breaching the privacy of the artists and further burdening them, fans were against the system. They were outraged by the unwarranted monopolization of the app and its services, which included the introduction of a membership plan in which options like live subtitles, ad-free options, and early instant replays, which were previously free, became paid services.
Fans frustrated at the new Weverse Membership+ plans and its expensive subscriptions
Initially, Weverse solely revolved around HYBE artists. Much of the service was provided by BTS, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and ENHYPEN. However, since the shutdown of one of the major K-pop-centered apps, Vlive, last year, much of the interaction between artists and fans has shifted to Weverse.
As more groups and musicians join the app, it has naturally become the primary source of information and personal communication for K-pop idols. Regardless, it's no secret that the app is still under the work of HYBE LABELS. This is exactly why much of the fans' anger was directed at the entertainment label for over-monopolizing their services and artists.
Since Weverse provided many free services and availed the comfort for fans to freely interact with their idols, people from around the world flocked to the app for its convenient services. However, with its revised plans, many of its services, which make up the many basic and attractive features of the app, have now been placed under the Membership+ plan.
The expensive and overpriced subscription includes features such as subtitles on Weverse Live, DM services, AD-Free services, Fan Letters, Posts in Artists' Handwriting, and Early Access to Instant-Live Replay. While services like DM, Fan Letters, and artists' handwritten posts felt like they were reasonably marked as paid subscriptions, the introduction of ads and the denied access to subtitles felt a little unfair to the fans.
Especially given that K-pop artists have several fans from all around the world, the lack of subtitles comes as a great minus for international users of Weverse. While the K-pop industry has been trying to move forward by overcoming its limitations and its efforts to bridge language barriers, which also stands as HYBE's motto, fans were upset, angered, and disappointed by the newly introduced plans.
Additionally, fans also noted that the app has introduced 'Dynamic Pricing' for the concerts of HYBE artists like TOMORROW x TOGETHER and BTS' SUGA. Not only is this a deliberate and unavoidable attempt to increase ticket rates, it also allows ticket vendors to sell these at much higher prices as per the market's demand.
While many were making fun of the ridiculous revisions to the app's plans and unfairly expensive subscriptions, some have forcefully subscribed to the same given that it serves as the most convenient and primary platform for direct communication between fans and K-pop artists.