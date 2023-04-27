“And they are launching Weverse DM?”: TXT’s Beomgyu calls out a sasaeng calling him on live, fans demand action from agency

TXT’s Beomgyu received nearly five calls from a sasaeng (an obsessive fan) during a Weverse live stream on April 26, 2023. The incident, caught live, made MOAs (group’s fandom) heavily criticize BIGHIT MUSIC and the platform. Many raised concerns about the agency releasing a new feature called Weverse DM, aimed at bringing fans and artists closer by letting them text an idol.

Considering obsessive fans found TXT’s Beomgyu's phone number and invaded their privacy, fans believe that the additional feature will lead to more harassment of the idols.

san✘+×+ @txt304luv TXT Translations 💬 @translatingTXT 🧸 this is the fifth time they’re calling me…

🧸 i’m going to look at the comments on my phone so please don’t call me

🧸 guys, the way i see it…i don’t think i’ll be able to play music on my phone today so i’m just going to go get the ipad



Fans raise concern for TXT’s Beomgyu as the idol reveals in live stream that he was being harassed by a sasaeng

In his latest Weverse on April 25, 2023, TXT’s Beomgyu mentioned that someone had called him as many as five times. Harassment from sasaengs is not new in the K-pop industry. Obsessive fans stalk idols and invade their privacy by searching their phone numbers, dorm addresses, and even flight details. Some even go as far as installing tracking devices on vehicles.

Throughout the live stream, fans noticed TXT’s Beomgyu looking at his phone and ignoring it. At one point, he requested people not to call him as he was going to read fans’ comments on his phone. He later told fans that he would not be able to play music on his phone and would have to resort to playing it on an iPad.

At another point in the live, when other TXT members joined him, he told them quietly:

“This is the fifth time they’re calling me”

The instance led to fans demanding that BIGHIT MUSIC, the group’s agency, take immediate and strict action against the sasaeng calling TXT’s Beomgyu. It also led to increased concerns about the new feature HYBE will be releasing in the future called Weverse DM on the Weverse platform.

What is the Weverse DM feature?

The Weverse DM feature is similar to several other texting platforms such as Bubble, UNIVERSE and Dear.U Bubble, among others. These platforms are paid platforms where fans are put into a group chat with the idol(s) they have subscribed to and can send them text messages.

Some of these platforms also include a community where groups officially post exclusive content, videos, and more.

Weverse @weverseofficial



Weverse DM is a messaging service that lets you have direct conversations with your favorite artists, and it will open soon Find out which artists you'll be able to DM soon! Stay tuned!



#Weverse

_DM Now we DM each other!Weverse DM is a messaging service that lets you have direct conversations with your favorite artists, and it will open soonFind out which artists you'll be able to DM soon! Stay tuned! #Weverse _DM Now we DM each other!💌Weverse DM is a messaging service that lets you have direct conversations with your favorite artists, and it will open soon💞 Find out which artists you'll be able to DM soon! Stay tuned!#Weverse#Weverse_DM https://t.co/fcOyjXQgOm

Most recently, Stray Kids’ fans raised serious concerns over Felix receiving dangerous threats on his Bubble from an anti-fan.

HYBE artists, including groups such as BTS, TXT, LE SSERAFIM, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, ENHYPEN, and fromis_9 are not on any fan-artist texting platforms. However, the Weverse DM feature might change things.

Sumsum⁷🍊I love you Yoongi @SumSumSeVeN Adding dms to weverse as if those weird comments on weverse lives weren't enough. Adding dms to weverse as if those weird comments on weverse lives weren't enough. https://t.co/g8z4BGmgb1

While several HYBE idol fandoms have raised concerns about the feature, MOAs have once again heavily weighed in on the harassment that idols could face on the app.

Watching TXT’s Beomgyu’s privacy being invaded on a live stream angered them. They criticized both the fans who crossed boundaries, and demanded that the agency take action and carefully think about introducing Weverse DM.

