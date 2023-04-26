"Getting out of hand": Sasaeng attacks at NCT's Mark and Taeyong concerns fans

NCT's Mark and Taeyong were recently victims of sasaeng (obsessive fans) attacks. On April 24, fans discovered that a sasaeng leaked Taeyong's personal address while being active on Twitter Space as they pretended to be a delivery person and pranked the idol.

A video of Mark chasing a taxi was also circulated around the internet. Upon exploring the context of the video, it was revealed that sasaengs who camped outside NCT's dorm stole the idol's cab right when he was about to get into it in order to know the destination he was headed to. Fans speculated that the video was most likely shot by the rest of the sasaengs camping outside his dorm.

kraeyg mwa @kraeyggg This nct sasaeng is gettingg out of hand. SM PROTECT YOUR ARTIST. This nct sasaeng is gettingg out of hand. SM PROTECT YOUR ARTIST.

Angered fans request SM Entertainment to take action in light of increased sasaeng attacks on NCT's Mark and Taeyong

Only a month ago, after much demand from fans, SM Entertainment released an official statement regarding the increased sasaeng attacks on NCT members and also warned against legal action upon the continuation of the same. While fans hoped this would reduce sasaeng incidents, the contrary being the case has left them concerned.

SAMMY IS SEEING TXT @beomswon taeyongs address getting leaked and the mark taxi situation wth??? when are sasaengs gonna get arrested omg taeyongs address getting leaked and the mark taxi situation wth??? when are sasaengs gonna get arrested omg

Fae @bewbs4taeyong sm has never bothered w ssgs even when they were at nct prev dorms midnight they only stepped in when it got to the point that a ssg broke into haechan’s house and I would not be surprised if they only take action when it gets to that extent now that taeyong’s address got leaked sm has never bothered w ssgs even when they were at nct prev dorms midnight they only stepped in when it got to the point that a ssg broke into haechan’s house and I would not be surprised if they only take action when it gets to that extent now that taeyong’s address got leaked

ullo - 🥀🕊 @nalleyong PLS DO NOT DISTURB MY IDOLS PRIVACY. i hate you for stealing mark's taxi, i also hate you FOR DOING SOME SPACE ON TWITTER while calling taeyong and pretending to be a courier asking for an address PLS DO NOT DISTURB MY IDOLS PRIVACY. i hate you for stealing mark's taxi, i also hate you FOR DOING SOME SPACE ON TWITTER while calling taeyong and pretending to be a courier asking for an address

tytrackʕ•ᴥ•ʔ @haechansmolesss and to those kfans that called taeyong and leaked his address and LAUGHED i hope you live a long miserable and agonizing life and to those kfans that called taeyong and leaked his address and LAUGHED i hope you live a long miserable and agonizing life

iza ミ☆ @p1zzabo1 sm y’all have to start protecting ur artists more jesus christ seeing mark chase after the taxi that he booked and a ssg stole it omg sm y’all have to start protecting ur artists more jesus christ seeing mark chase after the taxi that he booked and a ssg stole it omg

Shortly after SM Entertainment's statement was released, the number of cases regarding sasaengs attacking NCT members reduced. However, when people came across the Twitter space, they were shocked to see individuals leaking Taeyong's address. They later also found out that the same Twitter space has been prank-calling many K-pop idols in an effort to leak their addresses.

Though fans couldn't prevent this address from being leaked, they've been taking efforts to stop the spread of the same by reporting all tweets and posts about such personal information. Additionally, they've also been consistently reporting the account that carried out the malicious act while simultaneously warning other K-pop fandoms about the account's activities.

A recent video also featured NCT's Mark chasing a cab he had booked, which was stolen by a sasaeng. The clip disturbed and angered fans across the world. Since his personal space has been intruded on several occasions, fans have been concerned about the lack of security and protection for the idol's well-being.

al🧋 @everytimerare and it's so scary what happened to mark. He's working 24/7 and the few hours he has to himself u all go to where he is EATING AND STEAL HIS CAB?!? do these ppl think this is funny? and also leaking taeyong's address... do ppl not understand how much danger u are putting ur idols and it's so scary what happened to mark. He's working 24/7 and the few hours he has to himself u all go to where he is EATING AND STEAL HIS CAB?!? do these ppl think this is funny? and also leaking taeyong's address... do ppl not understand how much danger u are putting ur idols

(resting) @yixin127 @tigrinhexol @nonblondeswede1 Its a video of mark running after his taxi that a sasaeng stole while other sasaengs that camp outside their dorms filmed it @tigrinhexol @nonblondeswede1 Its a video of mark running after his taxi that a sasaeng stole while other sasaengs that camp outside their dorms filmed it

chris @nayeonsloveline sasaengs are actually crazy bc wdym one of them STOLE mark’s TAXI sasaengs are actually crazy bc wdym one of them STOLE mark’s TAXI😭😭😭😭

🌸Daisy🌸 @HBOOWAlmonds @angelxuxi444 @peachesxjjh They will blame everyone but the company that fails to protect them. And believe everything but the evidence in front of them @angelxuxi444 @peachesxjjh They will blame everyone but the company that fails to protect them. And believe everything but the evidence in front of them 😒

After the video came to light, fans refrained from circulating it since it was most likely taken by a sasaeng and invaded NCT's Mark's privacy.

With a mountain of concerning cases of sasaengs attacking NCT members, Taeyong went on to Bubble to address the same, saying:

"There has not been a not-so-big big deal recently. But I'm fine, You guys don't have to worry so much."

Regardless, fans have been concerned about the safety of NCT's Mark and Taeyong. Ever since the new cases, their persistence about SM Entertainment taking tangible and legal action to protect their artists and hold the sasaengs accountable for their actions has only increased.

Poll : 0 votes