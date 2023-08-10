“I’m sad”: BTS’ V’s fans discover the hidden meaning behind his iridescent outfits in Love Me Again MV

BTS’ V released the first track, Love Me Again, from his debut album Layover. The highly anticipated song was released alongside its music video on August 9 at midnight KST. ARMYs have watched Love Me Again’s music video over and again, catching the little details.

BTS’ V is wearing two distinct CELINE outfits - shimmering gold and shining red. Fans have discovered a hidden meaning behind the glamorous outfits. ARMYs believe that the 28-year-old idol is wearing such iridescent outfits because he wants to be seen and loved by the object of his desire.

babydoll @kkyukirby like im sad because if u think about it taehyung repeatedly sings “i wish you could love me again” while he’s wearing the shiniest outfit ☹️ he just wants his ex lover to look at him and give himm attention pic.twitter.com/MUvjzMrpOB

BTS’ V’s fans react to the significance of wearing shiny outfits in the Love Me Again music video

BTS’ V has moved fans with his soothing vocals and impeccable charm in the well-produced music video. ARMYs watched it multiple times and tried to understand the meanings behind his iridescent red and gold CELINE outfits.

In the music video, the 28-year-old K-pop idol is singing in Spain’s renowned Caves of Nerja or “Cueva de Nerha.” For those who don't know, the Caves of Nerja are a series of caverns. Some chambers become a natural amphitheater as concerts take place in them.

Fans noticed V wearing shiny red and gold outfits in the dimly lit caves. The dark caves are in stark contrast to glimmering clothes. Notably, both looks are from CELINE Men’s Fall 2022 Collection. However, the outfits aren’t just glamorous and hold a symbolic resonance with the song’s lyrics.

ARMYs feel the lyrics “I wish you would love me again” and “Are you okay if I’m with someone else?” juxtaposes nicely with the glimmering outfits. Check out some fan reactions below.

𖣘⁵ Nim⁷ | 𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐨( ꪜ )𝐞𝐫 @_nimrah2



this song has such a Tae-vibe,,

I'm so IN LOVE with him



#LoveMeAgain #V_Layover



pic.twitter.com/Ftz6vB3iRc the aesthetics of this mv? the ethereal visuals of kim taehyung? his honey vocals? the beautifully painful lyrics? like who hurt you baby? AND the pretty outfits?this song has such a Tae-vibe,,I'm so IN LOVE with him

babydoll @kkyukirby im sad im really sad excuse me i need to cry a bit pic.twitter.com/CsxsQoN2uo

PredawnLight 15.2k @Predawn_Light #KTH1 pic.twitter.com/9CsGT8B7za The fact that this was literally filmed in a cave?!?? Kim Taehyung the creative genius. The sweet melodies and heartfelt lyrics, not to mention HIS WHOLE LOOK AND THE OUTFITS AND JEWELRY GUYS IM GAGGING #LoveMeAgainbyV

military wife @zukibts_ the mv is so beautiful so r&b 70s style like singers used to wear a pop sparkling out of the world outfits and used to sing the most melancholy lyrics they dressed to express themselves they sang to express themselves that what's taehyung did here pic.twitter.com/OH7o8Zg0Tr

BTS’ V sings about love, longing, and the desire to be noticed once more by a past lover. He wears shiny outfits to gain his lover's attention in the darkness of the cave.

On August 9 at midnight KST, Love Me Again dropped on YouTube and surpassed 1 million views in seven minutes straight, 2 million views in 22 minutes, and currently stands at 15 million views on YouTube.

BTS’ V joins Jungkook to cross 1 million views on YouTube in 7 minutes

BTS’ V’s pre-release track Love Me Again surpassed 1 million views on YouTube in 7 minutes. With this, he joined Jungkook’s SEVEN in crossing 1 million views on YouTube in only seven minutes.

Love Me Again is the second fastest music video by a K-pop soloist to hit 1 million likes in 36 minutes, after Jungkook’s SEVEN, which achieved this feat in 30 minutes.

The BTS singer will release his first-ever concept photo on August 10, 2023. On August 11, V will release the first of two concept photos for Layover, and the second pre-release music video, Rainy Days, at 1 pm KST.