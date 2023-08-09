"He's coming for all the records": Fans react as BTS' V's Love Me Again becomes fastest MV by a male artist in 2023 to garner 2 Million YouTube views

BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, recently released a global sensation Love Me Again, and took the world by storm. This is the inaugural track from his debut solo album titled Layover. As expected, V's record-breaking spree swiftly commenced, and he has now made history in the music industry.

On August 9, V's latest song became the quickest in the world by a male artist to garner a staggering 2 Million YouTube views in a mere 22 minutes in 2023. This incredible feat overtook the previous record set by his bandmate, Jungkook. V's music video rapidly gained over 1 Million likes within just 36 minutes, making the entire ARMY proud.

Several netizens took to social media to congratulate the artist on his achievement and believed that he was "coming for all the records."

"Go king go!" - Fans celebrate as BTS' V breaks 2023's record with new track Love Me Again

V's maiden solo album Layover was a highly-awaited project, especially considering that he was the only BTS member yet to release a solo track. The announcement of the album and its tracklist on August 8, 2023, sent ripples of excitement through the ARMY.

Although the complete album is set to officially release on September 8, 2023, the pre-release of Love Me Again provided a glimpse into V's creative strength. The release of the accompanying music video on August 9 sent fans into a frenzy.

Within only seven minutes of its release, the music video crossed a whopping 1 million views, achieving parity with Jungkook's record for his solo track Seven. Soon after, V's track became the fastest one by a male artist to breach the 2 million view mark in 2023.

The video's popularity climbed even further, amassing over 3 Million views within just 51 minutes. The music video gathered over 1 million likes within 36 minutes, securing second place after Jungkook's Seven, which gained the same number of likes in 27 minutes.

Several fans took to social media accounts like Twitter to react to the remarkable achievement by the Love Me Again singer.

LAYO(ꪜ )ER @hseokirr love me again hit 2 million views in 22 minutes damn with no teaser, no concept pictures, and no premiere... taehyung’s impact goes crazy y’all

The music video itself is a stunning representation of V's brilliance. Set against a retro backdrop, the artist is seen in shimmering golden and red ensembles as he flaunts his iconic blonde hair. V embodies the heart and soul of the song Love Me Again, resembling stardust. This ballad explores the theme of rekindling love for a past partner.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of the BTS members' full album, which will release on September 8, 2023.