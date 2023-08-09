"MOST POWERFUL DUO": ARMYs rejoice as BTS' V's Love Me Again ties with Jungkook's Seven to become fastest MV to reach 1 Million views on YouTube 

Fans were over the moon on August 9, 2023, when BTS' V's recently released track Love Me Again managed to surpass 1 million views on YouTube. The artist achieved this feat within just seven minutes of the track's release, mirroring his bandmate Jungkook's accomplishment with his solo Seven.

V's Love Me Again is part of his debut solo album Layover, which is set to officially release on September 8, 2023. This unique and remarkable achievement symbolizes the unmatched popularity of BTS, one of the world's biggest K-pop groups.

Several fans took to social media to hail V and Jungkook's milestones as they called them the "most powerful duo."

BTS' maknaes tie with each other as their tracks become the fastest to reach 1 million views on YouTube

Since BTS' hiatus from group activities in 2022, its members have been busy releasing new songs and albums and shattering multiple records. Jungkook's recent single Seven dropped on July 14, 2023, and took the fandom by surprise. The track gained traction online and soon after, V kept the momentum going with the first song from his solo album.

As V was the only remaining member to release a solo track since the hiatus, news of his album left fans ecstatic. The star-studded group's company, BigHit Entertainment, officially shared the news of the album's arrival on August 8, 2023, without releasing any prior schedule. On August 9, V launched the first of his five promised music videos.

A few days ago, Jungkook set a record by achieving 1 million views on YouTube within just seven minutes and became the fastest K-pop male soloist to achieve this feat, surpassing his own group's song Butter. This feat is now shared by both Jungkook and V.

V also made history by becoming the fastest male artist to reach 1 million views on YouTube. As the news came to light, fans connected it to the number seven, which is both the record-breaking time the tracks took to achieve this milestone and the number of members in BTS.

After the tie between V and Jungkook, fans began demanding a possible Taekook sub-unit. Fans took to Twitter as they celebrated the unique feat of their favorite artists.

🐱🐸❤️ @kanqarnain That's the POWER DUO @taebokkiii Both did that without any albumThat's the POWER DUO

kimmy 🫧 (ꪜ) @jmicite twitter.com/pk_bts_land/st… i love it when its bts against bts cause we r always at the top

fi ✤ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ @tetaethv twitter.com/Pk_bts_land/st… imagine how much power a taekook subunit would hold. it's such a missing opportunity

The music video of V's Love Me Again from his album Layover saw him in golden and red shimmering sequined outfits as he sang about the desire to love a past lover again. Through the song, Kim Taehyung demonstrated his exceptionally unique voice and left fans wanting more.