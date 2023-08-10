“I’m Speechless”: BTS’ V’s fans react to his new behind-the-scenes video for W Korea

BTS’ V took to his personal Instagram stories to share another reel showcasing his new W Korea cover feature. The Singularity singer will be gracing the cover of W Korea magazine in September, the same month he will be releasing his debut solo album, Layover.

In the reel, BTS’ V shares a video of him goofing around with a handy cam. He can be seen taking random videos, and, at one point, trying to eat the camera in a cheeky way. The Sweet Night singer tagged luxury jewellery brand Cartier’s official Instagram handle on the reel as well.

Fans were delighted to see the idol having fun behind the scenes of his photoshoot, and some were in awe of his charisma. One ARMY, with the handle name @11_11tae, shared a melting emoji with a snapshot from the reel and commented,

“I’m speechless”

BTS’ V flaunts signature Cartier jewellery in a new reel for W Korea

On July 19, BTS’ V was officially chosen as Cartier’s new brand ambassador, alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Chinese actress Gong Li, GOT7’s Jackson Wang, and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. Since the announcement, this is his first time collaborating with the luxury jewellery brand in a professional capacity, and it is for the W Korea magazine photoshoot.

Besides an exclusive photoshoot, the Singularity singer will be presenting ARMYs with an in-depth, informative interview about his new album Layover, his plans as a soloist, and the much-awaited reunion with the other six Bangtan members. Notably, BTS’ V features on the cover of both the W (Woman) and M (Man) editions of the popular magazine.

ARMYs are loving the fun and goofy side of the singer in a new behind-the-scenes reel and have taken to social media to react to his new video, where he can be seen flaunting his new Cartier jewellery.

Besides, W Korea, BTS’ V will be gracing three more magazine covers in September. The Love Me Again singer will be on the cover of Esquire Korea, POP, and Arena Homme + Korea, where he will be dressed by the French luxury brand CELINE.

ARMYs are fawning over the Rainy Days singer’s various looks for the magazine covers and cannot wait for the magazine issues to release officially.

BTS’ V’s Love Me Again MV has surpassed 12 million views on YouTube

On August 9 at midnight KST, BTS’ V released the first of his five music videos Love Me Again for his debut solo album Layover. The scintillating R&B tracks put the spotlight on the BTS singer’s versatile visuals and vocals as he sings about love, longing, and heartbreak.

Love Me Again surpassed a million views in seven minutes following its release, two million views in 22 minutes, and garnered 3.7 million views within two hours of its release. Love Me Again is the second fastest music video by a K-pop soloist to hit a million likes in 36 minutes, after Jungkook’s SEVEN, which achieved this feat in 30 minutes. Currently, the song stands at 12 million views.

On August 11, the 28-year-old K-pop idol will release the first of two concept photos for Layover, and on the same day, he will also release the second pre-release music video, Rainy Days, at 1 pm KST.