BTS Taehyung's look for his latest magazine covers wins the internet: "Our super star"

On August 9, 2023, BTS' Taehyung aka V was announced as the cover star of two of the biggest magazines in South Korea, W Korea and Arena Homme+ Korea. While Taehyung collaborated with Cartier for his W Korea feature, he worked with CELINE for his Arena Homme+ pictorial instead.

As of 2023, the BTS member is officially associated with the luxury fashion and jewelry brand as their brand ambassador, having been announced as Cartier's newest face recently. Along with the Korean magazines, V will also be featured on the cover of the British fashion magazine Pop, collaborating with CELINE for the same.

Netizens went wild as all three magazines dropped their September cover star announcement simultaneously, offering three completely different looks by the BTS member. ARMYs swooned over the singer's stunning visuals, noting the star power of the BTS member.

The magazines tapped into the K-pop sensation as he recently announced he would be releasing his very first solo album. On August 8, V released the title of his debut solo album, Layover, announcing that the official music videos for Love Me Again and Rainy Days will be dropping on August 10 and August 11, respectively.

BTS Taehyung rocks two completely different looks for his W Korea and Arena Homme+ Korea cover feature

Taehyung looked absolutely gorgeous on both magazine covers, as he flaunted luxury Cartier pieces in one and chic CELINE outfits in the other. The singer paired his fashion choices with completely different hairstyles, rocking black hair in a lightly tousled-up look for Arena Homme+ and stunning blonde locks in three different hairstyles for W Korea.

While V sported the same tousled-up look throughout the Arena Homme+ photoshoot, he changed it up for W Korea's pictorial as he features on the cover of both the W (Woman) and M (Man) editions of the popular magazine. The cover shoot aims to showcase the multi-faceted nature of Taehyung, flaunting his charm in a brushed-back hairstyle for the M (Man) edition and his elegance and grace in a neatly parted hairdo for the W (Woman) edition.

For both magazine covers, the BTS member opted for a natural makeup look, going for a flawless dewy base that gave his skin a glass-like finish. While for the Arena Homme+ pictorial his lips were the central focus as his eyes were covered by his bangs, W Korea kept his mesmerizing eyes as the focal point for their photoshoot. Taehyung's eyes in the M (Man) edition were especially captivating, as the brushed-back hairstyle as well as the creative usage of light and shadow drew all the attention to his facial feature.

Fans absolutely loved Taehyung's looks for his magazine covers, with several of them exclaiming that he looked "breathtaking". ARMYs swooned over his back from the teaser reel posted by W Korea before they made the official announcement, calling it a work of "art".

BTS' Taehyung also graced the cover of Pop magazine, collaborating with CELINE for this cover shoot as well. Compared to his W Korea and Arena Homme+ Korea covers, the Pop magazine pictorial had a retro feel to it, complete with leather jackets and punk eye makeup look.